Genius Hacks That Make Flying Economy A Lot More Comfortable

The pain of taking an economy flight can last for long after the trip ends if you just stay stagnant in your seat the whole time. If you aren't moving your body for hours during your flight, you're bound to arrive at your destination stiff and aching. Economy passengers who feel refreshed and ready to take on the next leg of their trip are the ones who stretched throughout the flight.

It's a good idea to stand up and get in the aisle to touch your toes or to loosen up your back on long flights. There are actually plenty of stretches you can do right from your seat as well. For the seated cat-cow, you plant your feet on the ground with your hands on your knees and fold your body in close to round your back. Then, you roll your spine in the opposite direction into an arch to look up at the ceiling.

Another amazing seated stretch is the spinal twist. This stretch involves simply grasping the armrest and turning your waist to give your lower back some movement. Neck and shoulder rolls can help reduce any discomfort after falling asleep in awkward positions, too. Any combination of these stretches will do you a great service on your next economy flight.

