One Common Packing Mistake Can Quickly Derail Your Experience On Long International Train Rides

If you've ever experienced separation anxiety when checking your bag on a long-haul flight, train travel can seem like a much better solution. There is no worse feeling than arriving at your destination and realizing your bag, holding everything you so carefully planned to wear and use during your trip, missed its connection or never made it onto the plane at all. (If this is truly your worst nightmare, you may want to steer clear of this New York airport with the worst lost luggage record.)

Technically, some train lines like the Amtrak in the U.S. do have weight limits for luggage, while others — like Eurostar in Europe — don't. Either way, you can generally expect to roll right up to the platform without anyone asking you to weigh your bag first. Still, that does not mean you should go crazy with packing. Doing so can make train travel much more difficult than it needs to be. Whether you're enjoying Europe's most scenic train rides in Switzerland or crossing borders on an overnight sleeper train, there are a few things to keep in mind when packing your bags.