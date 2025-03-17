A Magical Overnight Stay In This Charming Michigan Lighthouse Offers Panoramic Views Of Lake Superior
Watching over a cliff above the mighty Lake Superior, a red-capped lighthouse has stood tall for more than a century, its beacon guiding ships through the turbulent waters of the Great Lakes. From 1892 to the mid-1900s, steamers traveling from Duluth to Buffalo relied on its light, while lighthouse keepers maintained it through long, isolated winters. But this isn't just any historic lighthouse. Big Bay Point Lighthouse, located about 30 miles north of Marquette, Michigan, in the tiny community of Big Bay, invites visitors to stay overnight and carries a wealth of lore — among them, the grim fate of its first keeper, whose presence hasn't totally vanished.
For those who love history and the romance of the sea, Big Bay Point Lighthouse offers a nautical experience that's rare to come upon. Converted into a bed and breakfast in 1986, it welcomes travelers looking for a serene getaway or a unique stop on a scenic road trip along one of the Midwest's best lakes. During the colder months, it's a great way to make the most of Michigan in winter, offering a cozy retreat with five guest rooms, each with a private bath and Wi-Fi. The lighthouse grounds are surrounded by wooded trails, and the tower itself provides panoramic views of Lake Superior from the lantern room.
Big Bay Point Lighthouse's history and maritime charm
Big Bay Point Lighthouse operated for decades as a beacon for ships navigating the water, standing 120 feet above Lake Superior's surface. The structure originally housed both the lighthouse keeper and assistant keeper, along with their families. But its history is not without eerie intrigue. Its first keeper, heartbroken after the loss of his son, was later found by a hunter, having hanged himself in the nearby woods. Today, ghostly whispers and unexplained footsteps have been reported. In the Northern Express, innkeeper Nick Korstad described hearing commotion in the basement and steps in the kitchen, only to see no one there.
Yet, the lighthouse has a brighter side as well. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it now welcomes guests to enjoy its warm and nautical atmosphere. Mornings begin with a homemade country breakfast, followed by the opportunity to climb the lighthouse tower and take in sweeping views — Lake Superior on one side, the rugged Huron Mountains on the other. Wildlife often makes an appearance around the grounds, from deer and foxes to wild turkeys. Staying at the lighthouse is like getting to sleep in a maritime museum. Tripadvisor reviewer Donald Z said of their stay, "Our room and the rest of the lighthouse was decorated beautifully. All the channel markers and lights were awesome, so much decor it was amazing." For those just passing through, $10 (price accurate as of this writing) guided tours are also available every Sunday during the summer.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
Planning a stay at the Big Bay Point Lighthouse
Accommodations at the lighthouse include five uniquely decorated rooms spread across two floors. As of this writing, prices range from around $200 to $425 per night, with each room featuring a private bathroom and complimentary toiletries. The higher-end rooms include a gas fireplace. However, guests should note that stays are limited to those 21 and older, and the maximum occupancy per room is two people. For those looking to unwind further, the lighthouse even offers spa services at the Serenity Massage hut, located along a peaceful wooded trail.
The nearest major airport to Big Bay is Sawyer International Airport, located outside of Marquette, about an hour's drive away. While breakfast is provided at the inn, other dining options require a short trip into town. A great choice is the Thunder Bay Inn, a local favorite with a family restaurant rated four stars on Tripadvisor, just a 10-minute drive from the lighthouse. If you're up for more adventure, the Upper Peninsula offers no shortage of natural wonders, including Isle Royale National Park, a remote park bursting with adventure, about a 2.5-hour drive away.