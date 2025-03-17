A Magical Overnight Stay In This Charming Michigan Lighthouse Offers Panoramic Views Of Lake Superior

Big Bay Point Lighthouse operated for decades as a beacon for ships navigating the water, standing 120 feet above Lake Superior's surface. The structure originally housed both the lighthouse keeper and assistant keeper, along with their families. But its history is not without eerie intrigue. Its first keeper, heartbroken after the loss of his son, was later found by a hunter, having hanged himself in the nearby woods. Today, ghostly whispers and unexplained footsteps have been reported. In the Northern Express, innkeeper Nick Korstad described hearing commotion in the basement and steps in the kitchen, only to see no one there.

Yet, the lighthouse has a brighter side as well. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it now welcomes guests to enjoy its warm and nautical atmosphere. Mornings begin with a homemade country breakfast, followed by the opportunity to climb the lighthouse tower and take in sweeping views — Lake Superior on one side, the rugged Huron Mountains on the other. Wildlife often makes an appearance around the grounds, from deer and foxes to wild turkeys. Staying at the lighthouse is like getting to sleep in a maritime museum. Tripadvisor reviewer Donald Z said of their stay, "Our room and the rest of the lighthouse was decorated beautifully. All the channel markers and lights were awesome, so much decor it was amazing." For those just passing through, $10 (price accurate as of this writing) guided tours are also available every Sunday during the summer.

