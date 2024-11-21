How To Make The Best Of Winter In Michigan

The state of Michigan is known as a "water-winter wonderland." But, let's be honest — it's way easier to appreciate one of the Midwest's most stunning lakes on a lazy Saturday in July than it is to soak up a snow-filled day in February. For many Michiganders, the winter months mean shorter days, darker nights, and freezing cold temperatures. Plus, who could forget all the extra chores like defrosting the car windows or shoveling the driveway?

Luckily, there is much more to a Michigan winter than just twiddling your thumbs and waiting for the snow to thaw. The Mitten State is chock-full of natural beauty all year round, and there are plenty of places where you can take advantage of it. Thanks to unique state park programs, gorgeous small towns, and, yes, even a boozy tour, winter in Michigan is really what you make of it. As cold-weather tourists and travel writers ourselves, we love nothing more than spending a day out in the snow — followed by a hot cocoa-infused evening by the fire. After spending many incredible days out and about around the state, we hope that our favorite places will bring you a bit of winter magic.