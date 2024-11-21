How To Make The Best Of Winter In Michigan
The state of Michigan is known as a "water-winter wonderland." But, let's be honest — it's way easier to appreciate one of the Midwest's most stunning lakes on a lazy Saturday in July than it is to soak up a snow-filled day in February. For many Michiganders, the winter months mean shorter days, darker nights, and freezing cold temperatures. Plus, who could forget all the extra chores like defrosting the car windows or shoveling the driveway?
Luckily, there is much more to a Michigan winter than just twiddling your thumbs and waiting for the snow to thaw. The Mitten State is chock-full of natural beauty all year round, and there are plenty of places where you can take advantage of it. Thanks to unique state park programs, gorgeous small towns, and, yes, even a boozy tour, winter in Michigan is really what you make of it. As cold-weather tourists and travel writers ourselves, we love nothing more than spending a day out in the snow — followed by a hot cocoa-infused evening by the fire. After spending many incredible days out and about around the state, we hope that our favorite places will bring you a bit of winter magic.
Alpine ski at Boyne Mountain — Boyne Falls
There's no better way to deal with the winter chills than stepping outside and embracing it. At Boyne Mountain, guests can face the snow head-on by indulging in alpine skiing, snowboarding, and even a bit of sledding. Located in the charming town of Boyne Falls, Michigan, this resort encourages guests to jump head-first into all sorts of winter fun. The mountain's 10 available ski lifts and 65 available runs will keep you feeling engaged. Meanwhile, adrenaline junkies will love practicing their jumps off one of the area's five different terrain parks. The best part is that the resort shines bright lights on the runs after dark — meaning that visitors can literally spend the entire day on the slopes.
Of course, skiing is not the only thing to do at the resort. The nearby Avalanche Bay waterpark boasts indoor waterslides galore, while cross-country ski trails keep the true outdoorsy people busy. Previous guests have applauded the wide range of activities. As one satisfied customer shared on TripAdvisor, "This place is ideal for families! So many options for great skiing, tubing, Sky Bridge, indoor and outdoor pools, outdoor gathering areas and Avalanche Bay Waterpark make it a great one-stop getaway!" Another added, "We had such a fun time here over Christmas/New Year's break. There were five kids and five adults with us. We all enjoyed skiing, and there were trails for everyone. We also did the tubing ... Beautiful area!"
Soak up some Christmas Holiday Magic at Crossroads – Flint
Folks from Flint, Michigan know that Crossroads Village is special at any time of the year. Nestled on the shares of Mott Lake, this historical village preserves real buildings from the late 1800s and early 1900s. Visitors can explore a gorgeous old opera house that was originally built in Fenton, a cozy log cabin from Dearborn, and an iconic old train station from Davison. Although Crossroads Village is always cute, it transforms into a winter wonderland in December. During the village's annual Christmas Holiday Magic event, guests can wander the historic streets under the soft glow of thousands of decorative lights. Purchase some gifts, ride the historic train, and say "hello" to Santa. You'll feel like you've been transported back in time to somewhere truly magical.
Previous visitors love the ambiance at Crossroads Village. As one guest wrote on Google, "During Christmas the lights are brilliant to see while strolling around the village. We love the cinnamon almonds and the popcorn at Christmas. The carousel is also fun and it goes really fast so my kids love to ride it." Families found this destination to be especially enjoyable, with another Google reviewer writing, "Great place for young kids who love trains and holiday lights! The train ride was 40 minutes long, perfect length for 2.5 [to] 4.5 year-olds. Beautifully decorated train, ride, and town. We sat in the caboose and the conductor was exceptional."
Swing by Michigan's adorable Germanic Village – Frankenmuth
It's no secret that Germany offers some of the best Christmas markets across Europe. But, let's be honest, a trip to Deutschland is not exactly cheap. Anyone looking for a taste of German-style winter magic should head to Frankenmuth, Michigan — where memories of the old country still come to life. Known as "Michigan's Little Bavaria," Frankenmuth was first founded by German settlers in 1845. Since then, the town has held firmly onto its roots. With adorable Germanic-style architecture, pretzel rolling classes, and a beer hall that dates back to 1862, Frankenmuth is the perfect place to dive into a foreign culture. During the wintertime, visitors can indulge in outdoor activities like ice skating or stay in and study the art of cheesemaking.
Frankenmuth is so adorable that it can make visitors feel like they are in another world. After spending a weekend there, one Darling Travels blogger wrote, "Have you ever watched Hallmark Christmas movies and wondered if those charming places really do exist? I found one in Frankenmuth, Michigan!" Columbus Mom's Amanda Decastro gave Frankenmuth an equally glowing review, commenting, "The town has great shopping, festivals galore, some of the best restaurants and more. There's no shortage of things to keep you busy (or not ... if sitting and relaxing by the fire is more of your thing!)" Overall, Michigan's Little Bavaria is the ideal place to soak up a foreign culture without going far from home.
Snow tube at Cannonsburg Ski Area – Belmont
If you want to hit the slopes without clipping on your skis, snow tubing may be the winter activity for you. One of the best places to indulge in this unique outdoor activity is Cannonsburg Ski Area — a recreation zone located in Belmont just outside of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tubing at Cannonsburg is especially fun, as the location sets up special lanes for sledders to zoom down. Folks who aren't looking to trek up and down the hill will be pleased to know that there's a "Magic Carpet" to carry them to the top. Evening sessions are also available until 9 p.m., thanks to some handy lighting.
Overall, visitors love their Connonsburg experiences. According to one mom, the slopes were steep enough to keep her family members on their toes. As she wrote on Google, "This was a great spot for snow tubing. The hills are high and fast! We took a weekend trip there for my son's birthday, it was such a great adventure. The magic carpet was a real plus, no walking up the hill saved us time and energy too." Another customer was pleased with the environment, writing, "I hosted my twins' 17th birthday party [at] Cannonsburg. We had a tubing, snowboarding, and skiing event with all sorts of amenities. This place is absolutely beautiful and so amazing! All of my guests — all 25 of them — absolutely loved the party experience."
Snowshoe around Mackinac Island – Mackinac Island
There are multiple ways to spend a day on Mackinac Island. With stunning views of the Great Lakes, picturesque bike trails, and the only city in America where cars are banned, Mackinac is truly special. What many people don't realize, however, is that the island is just as fun in January as it is in July. The reason? Wintertime at Mackinac means escaping the summer crowds. Trails that are full of tourists in the high season are completely empty during the rest of the year.
This means that snowshoeing enthusiasts can circle the island in relative peace and quiet — allowing them to absorb the solemn, snowy views without any distractions. The main trail, which circles the entire island, allows hikers to see dense forests, historic Victorian homes, and the half-frozen waters of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. The famous Arch Rock is also visible from the main trails — and is said to be particularly beautiful when dusted with snow.
Travel vlogger Make Today Count had a particularly wonderful experience at this spot. As he stood perched above the unique geological formation, the vlogger shared, "This is the time of year to visit Mackinac Island. Yeah, sure, there's nothing to do, but I don't need anything to do. I have had the best hike through the woods. People are so friendly ... Somebody asked me — with a snowmobile — if I wanted a ride."
Embark on an architectural tour of the state's capital – Detroit
Detroit, Michigan may be best known as the home of the American auto industry, but there's more to the city than its contribution to engineering. The city actually boasts a fascinating history of bootlegging, operas, and generational wealth — it's also home to America's oldest aquarium. And, Detroit is easily vying for the title of best new art city thanks to its affordability. On Viator's "Explore the unknown beauty of Detroit" tour, visitors will learn all about the capital's hidden charm. Expensive old hotels, chandelier-clad bars, and public monuments are all hot spots in this experience. Although most tourists flock to Detroit during the summer, those who signed up for the tour during the winter said they had a fantastic time.
"Very nice tour. Saw some beautiful older and renovated buildings, in addition to local landmarks with interesting historical information added in," wrote one woman who enjoyed the tour in February 2024. "Dildora is an excellent guide: Knowledgeable, passionate, and thorough. She had wonderful insights about Detroit, as well as great suggestions for the remainder of our trip," added a guest who embarked on the experience in November. The chilly Michigan weather may not always be pleasant, but Detroit's fascinating old buildings are the perfect place to flee during those cold winter months.
Ice skate through the forest at Muskegon Winter Sports Park – Muskegon
If you've been dreaming of having your "Snow White" moment, here's your chance. Located in Muskegon, Michigan, Muskegon Winter Sports Park offers visitors a unique way to experience the area's woodlands. Whereas most ice skating takes place on either a pond or a rink, Muskegon Winter Sports Park invites visitors to glide through the forest. A quarter-mile frozen trail whisks skaters into the woods, where they can skate past squirrels and chipmunks in a winter wonderland. In the evenings, lights illuminate the path — adding an element of magic and mystery to the experience.
Past visitors applaud the location for being child-friendly. "My family and I love this place! My kids really enjoy the skating and XC skiing trails. Personally, I love the snowshoeing trails through the woods and along the dunes next to Lake Michigan," wrote one satisfied parent on Google. Another guest appeared to agree, sharing, "This is a wonderful place for experienced and new ice skaters! They have great prices for what they have to offer. The skating track in the trees is amazing. They have multiple areas to keep warm and relax. The staff is super nice and fun!"
Sip local beer and wine on the Brew Bus – Traverse City
Michigan is home to many local wineries and breweries — and Traverse City has some of the best selection in the whole state. Folks looking to get a (literal) taste of all that Michigan has to offer may consider signing up for a winter tour on Brew Bus. The group's Snowshoe, Wine & Brew tour takes guests from one watering hole to the next via a lighthearted snowshoeing excursion that combines a love of the outdoors with all the comforts that drink aficionados expect. Trek through wineries and forests, then go indoors for a hot fire and a delicious beer. Wrap everything up with live music and great conversation. There may be no better way to enjoy winter up north!
In the past, guests have enjoyed the flexibility of this tour. "This was such a wonderful winter excursion! Pick up and snowshoe rental was extremely easy. We got to spend as much time [as] we wanted at the beautiful wineries (we booked tables so we could sample beyond the free drink that was given)," shared one customer on TripAdvisor. Others have lauded the Brew Bus tour company for its precise organization. "This is my fifth time doing the Old Mission Snowshoe, Wine & Brew with Brew Bus! The event is very organized and I would say this was my favorite year!!! Will definitely be back next year," promised another.
Spend a weekend snowmobiling at Rippling River Resort – Marquette
Snowmobiles, hot tubs, and views of Lake Superior — is there anything else a winter traveler could need? If all these things are your vibe, you will definitely want to book a weekend trip at the Rippling River Resort in Marquette, Michigan. Nestled into the snowy banks of Lake Superior on Michigan's upper peninsula, this resort offers guests cozy log cabins complete with fire pits and kitchenettes. Snowmobiling fans can roll out of bed, brew themselves a piping cup of cocoa, and then explore the region's extensive trails. Highlights include panoramic views from the top of Mount Marquette and trails that line the lakeshore. Afterward, guests can warm up and unwind in the resort's relaxing hot tubs.
Past visitors say that Rippling River provides such a great experience that they can't help but return. As one reviewer shared on TripAdvisor, "We came to Marquette to snowmobile. While the riding was great, we found the hiking, live entertainment, and just hanging out to be equally enjoyable ... This was our third time staying at Rippling River, and it will not be our last."
Chase (frozen) waterfalls at Tahquamenon Falls State Park – Paradise
Snowmobiling is not the only way to enjoy Michigan's upper peninsula. Located in Paradise, Michigan, Tahquamenon Falls State Park offers plenty of trails with gorgeous views of frozen waterfalls. With 35 miles of paths for both snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, this natural park is the ideal place to unwind and explore the wilderness. Folks who still aren't super comfortable snowshoeing might enjoy starting out at this state park, as local rangers schedule special guided trail walks throughout the snowy season. The best part is that these tours are free of charge — making them incredibly accessible to aspiring winter athletes.
Although the vast majority of tourists head to Tahquamenon Falls during the busy summer season, those who venture there during the colder months say that the visit is absolutely worth it. One December visitor reviewed their trip on TripAdvisor, reporting, "The power of this waterfall!!! Wow!!! It is an easy hike back to the falls, with multiple viewing sites." A February hiker shared, "My husband and I take a trip up to Tahquamenon Falls every fall. We've always wanted to see what the falls look like in the winter time and this year we made that dream a reality. Needless to say it was breathtaking!"
Sled at the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore – Empire
Nothing evokes those childhood memories quite like sledding down a snowy hill. Anyone looking to take their basic tobogganing to a new level, though, should ditch the local hill and trade it in for something a little bit more exciting. Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Empire, Michigan is known for having some of the largest slopes in the whole state. And, because these massive sand dunes are often covered in snow during the wintertime, the National Park Service recommends bringing your sled out for an afternoon of fun.
Folks who have gone flying down these dunes have overwhelmingly positive things to say about their experiences. As one visitor shared on Facebook, "We love the dune climb at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in the summer, but it's probably even more fun in the winter!" In a travel blog for Greater Lansing Area Moms, another visitor raved about the location, asking readers to "Think of [an] enormous sand dune, covered with snow and transformed into a gigantic sledding hill! Imagine the fun!"
Methodology
At the end of the day, there is tons of fun to be had in Michigan during wintertime. Between sledding down hills, snowshoeing through the forest, and wandering through historical sites, there is a lot to enjoy — even on some of the coldest days. To narrow down our list to just 11 activities, we had to rely on our many years of experience traveling in the Mitten State. We began by selecting some of our own favorite winter outings. Then, we cross-referenced our top choices with other travelers' reviews.
Of course, we did not want our list to focus too much on any one type of activity. For this reason, we recommended outings for people who love anything from ice skating to snowshoeing to sledding to cultural experiences. We were also sure to include experiences located in different parts of Michigan. Ultimately, our goal was to create a list that would provide fun activities to people all over the state.