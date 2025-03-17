A Peaceful, Secluded Beach Park On Kauai Offers A Serene Escape From Crowds To Enjoy Clear Waters
Kauai is known to be the "Garden Island" of Hawaii because of its beautiful green and natural scenery. It's a truly breathtaking place that should certainly be on your list of places to go. However, there is a lesser-known part of Kauai that deserves to be highlighted, and that's Anahola Beach Park, on the northeastern coast of the island.
When you get to this secluded beach park, you will see a mix of Kauai's red earth, coral, and shell fragments, which create soft, golden sand along the gently rumbling clear ocean. Anahola Bay is protected by a group of reefs, which keep the waves calmer than on other parts of the island, making it a great hangout spot for families or anyone who prefers a nice relaxing swim or float without constantly breaking waves.
While you can get your tan on or find yourself dozing off while taking in the tranquil horizon, you can also enjoy the beautiful reef, sea life, and pristine waters with picturesque snorkeling. If sitting and catching rays isn't your jam, then maybe catching fish is, as it's a popular spot for locals to go fishing.
What to do and where to eat around Anahola Beach Park
While Anahola Beach Park feels rather secluded, you're not completely off the grid, as the surrounding area has a bustle of sorts that gives you a chance to see another, smaller community on Kauai. There are many places to grab a snack, a sit-down meal, or places to enjoy that aren't necessarily the beach.
There are plenty of local hot spots in the area to eat at too. When you want to stay beachside, you can sit at Lava Lava Beach Club for drinks and Hawaiian dishes, or you can pop over to the Anahola Marketplace to get a coffee from Anahola Cafe, or grab some fresh catch at Hukilau Lanai. For a little sweet treat after your meal, you can head over to Lydgate Farms for a taste of delicious Hawaiian chocolate and honey, and take a farm tour. Here you can learn all about this family-owned farm and the impact it has had on crops, farming, and botanical life on Kauai.
To continue on a more natural adventure, take a small boat ride up the East Side of the Wailua River to check out the beautiful, lush Fern Grotto to experience forests, waterfalls, and relax while listening to live Hawaiian music. If you're visiting after April 2025, you can head 180-feet above the sea to check out the Kilauea Point National Wildlife Refuge where you see a plethora of seabirds, possible whale sightings, and local foliage. It also might be of interest to check out other breathtaking, low-key beaches on Kauai like Kiahuna Beach, which is about an hour away.
How to get to Anahola Beach Park and where to stay
If you are flying into Kauai's Lihue Airport (LIH), Anahola Beach Park is nearly a 30-minute drive along the coast. There are no direct shuttles from the airport to the beach, so renting a car, jumping in a taxi, or using a ride-share service and heading North on Highway 56 would be your best options. You will come across a welcome sign to Anahola Beach Park off of Anahola Road, where you will park your car and head down to the beach.
Once you've made it to the area, there are plenty of places to stay, including Hotel Coral Reef, which is a quiet spot that's right on the beach. You can also stay at Kauai Shores Hotel, which has activities like complimentary bike rentals, and yoga, you will also find the Lava Lava Beach Club at this hotel. You can also select the Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort, which has stunning views of both the ocean and Kauai's iconic mountain landscapes and is quite perfect for watching both the sunrise and sunset over the stunning Kauai scenery.