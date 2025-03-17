Situated Between West Palm Beach And Boca Raton Is A Coastal Florida City With Artsy Downtown Vibes

Southeast Florida has no shortage of interesting towns and cities tucked neatly between West Palm Beach and Miami. Today, the entire region is a vast metropolitan paradise, joined together by perpetual urban growth along Interstate 95. While it's currently home to some gems, like the fun-filled paradise of Delray Beach, once upon a time, only a sleepy Highway 1 connected all of the area's small towns, separated by cow pastures and farmland. One of those little towns, incorporated way back in 1913, was one of the earliest planned communities in the area.

Lake Worth Beach lies just south of West Palm, but even if you're a Floridian old-timer, you might have never heard of this town. That's because the city was known simply as Lake Worth before changing its name in 2019. Most of the town occupies a wedge of space between the Intracoastal Waterway and Interstate 95, but there's also a small section of beach, a slice at the end of Lake Avenue with a few restaurants, the town fishing pier, and a beautiful beach park.

The town isn't grand, like Ft. Lauderdale, aka the breathtaking canal-filled Venice of America, or the glitzy, glamorous, and more famous Palm Beach, but it's got everything you need for an unforgettable Florida getaway. The tidy, art-lined downtown area has shops and dining, and the beach is one of the prettiest around, complete with drinks on the iconic pier.