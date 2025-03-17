An Underrated Italian Island Has Some Of The Clearest Waters In The World And Next To No Crowds

One of the most beautiful Italian islands that doesn't get enough attention is a place where limestone cliffs meet turquoise waters and white beaches remain free of overcrowding. Unlike Italy's more famous coastal destinations, Lampedusa Island offers an intimate experience, where you can enjoy fresh seafood at seaside trattorias without waiting in line and take in breathtaking views of coastal grottos without jostling for space. The island is known for its tropical climate, sea-carved rock formations, and some of the clearest waters in the Mediterranean. If you want to avoid Italy's overrated tourist traps, Lampedusa should be at the top of your list.

Found at Italy's southernmost point, sitting between Sicily and North Africa, Lampedusa is the largest of the Pelagie Islands. Perhaps the island's biggest claim to fame is Spiaggia dei Conigli (Rabbit Beach), which consistently ranks among the world's most beautiful beaches (it placed at #11 on TripAdvisor's best beaches of 2025). The island has its own airport (Lampedusa Airport, LMP) with direct flights available from Palermo, Catania, and Milan, especially in the summer months. If you prefer to take a scenic route, you can travel in on a ferry from Porto Empedocle in Sicily, a journey that takes a little over four hours.