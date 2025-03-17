One Of Africa's Safest Cities Is A Burgeoning Art-Lover's Haven Surrounded By Beaches And National Parks
Africa's mainland and islands — such as Cape Verde with its volcanoes, beaches, and snorkeling — are rapidly becoming known as a welcome escape from the cold weather. Western Africa, in particular, is trending as a travel destination, known for its beautiful shores and perfect weather. For instance, Africa's smallest mainland country, The Gambia, offers golden beaches, pounding sun, and gorgeous wildlife. However, one of Western Africa's most unique and modern destinations is Ghana. With a diverse landscape boasting lush forests and thriving ecosystems, Ghana is a prime destination for nature-loving tourists. What's more, Ghana's capital, Accra, has made strides in recent years as the African epicenter of arts and culture, along with gaining a reputation for being one of the friendliest and safest countries on the continent.
Accra's rise to fame in the international art circuit was partly sparked by a 2019 government-led initiative called "The Year of Return," which was directed toward the international African diasporan community and also toward encouraging local tourism in the cultural sector. This initiative symbolized and celebrated the great lengths this nation has developed since breaking free from colonial rule, as Ghana was one of the first African countries to achieve independence in 1957. Its break from the British saw the sub-Saharan nation thrive in economy and industry, with natural resources such as cocoa, gold, and oil leading the newly independent country towards stability. Accra's breakthrough in the creative sector proves not only that it is rich in raw materials but that, culturally, it is one of the most prolific nations in Africa and a creative global trendsetter.
The best galleries in Ghana's art capital, Accra
Kotoka International Airport connects Accra to the rest of the world. From here, the drive to the city center is only 11 minutes. Almost 3 million people live in Accra, making the roads and downtown a bustling hub of energy and commotion. But what has really been causing commotion in the city lately is the vibrant art scene that's making Accra one of the continent's hottest destinations. Art centers such as Gallery 1957 — named after the year Ghana achieved independence from British rule — opened in 2016 and have since put the country on the international art map. In close proximity to Black Star Square — a plaza commemorating Ghana's struggle for independence — Gallery 1957 has three spaces in the city, as well as a sister space in London. It aims to promote art from the Global South while also shining a light on Africa's complex past.
You'll find Africa's biggest photography library in the South Labadi district as part of Dikan Gallery. This Accra-based gallery is also a non-profit educational institution that hosts community initiatives alongside its exhibitions to nurture photographic storytellers in the region. Its exhibitions focus on the work of African photographers and the diaspora, with the space having caught international attention in recent years. Lokko House is another leading establishment to look out for. It is an arts center dedicated to promoting Accra's contemporary creatives, with a focus on young newcomers. Creatives also shouldn't miss Artemartis when in town, located just west of the city center. Founded in 2018, this agency and collective has a gallery space in Accra's Mataheko neighborhood. Artemartis has grown to represent a new wave of groundbreaking Ghanaian talent and is one of the best places to witness the country's contemporary art boom.
Beaches and outdoor adventures in and around Accra
However, beyond its world-class arts scene, one of the most appealing reasons for visiting the Ghanaian capital is that it's considered among Africa's most welcoming and safest cities. Moreover, Accra is surrounded by stunning landscapes that will leave any art lover gaping at the country's natural beauty. For some coastal fun, the incredible Bojo Beach is a 40-minute drive from the city center, while the much-loved Labadi Beach is a mere 15 minutes away. Both beaches charge an entrance fee, so be sure to have some local currency with you. Bojo Beach is equipped with beach chairs and umbrellas, while Labadi Beach is known to be lively, with food vendors and musicians often frequenting its shores. You'll also find many bars and restaurants close by.
But it doesn't end there, as a visit to Accra means easy access to its stunning national parks. On the road to Bojo Beach, you'll pass the Densu Delta Protected Area, an estuary with an open lagoon, dunes, and marshland that offers some of the best opportunities to get a glimpse of Ghana's incredible wildlife. A prime birdwatching destination, the Densu Delta is home to over 57 species of birds. It is also the nesting place of green and leatherback turtles. For a nature-bound day trip away from the metropolitan bubble, the incredible Atewa Range Forest Reserve is only two hours from Accra's center. As West Africa's largest surviving rainforest, the Atewa Range is home to over 570 butterfly species, some of which are endemic. Indeed, the richness and diversity of cultural and natural sights in Ghana make it one of the continent's hippest and most interesting destinations — although Africa is home to one of the least-visited island countries, this part of the world should be on everyone's bucket list.