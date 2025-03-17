One Of Africa's Safest Cities Is A Burgeoning Art-Lover's Haven Surrounded By Beaches And National Parks

Africa's mainland and islands — such as Cape Verde with its volcanoes, beaches, and snorkeling — are rapidly becoming known as a welcome escape from the cold weather. Western Africa, in particular, is trending as a travel destination, known for its beautiful shores and perfect weather. For instance, Africa's smallest mainland country, The Gambia, offers golden beaches, pounding sun, and gorgeous wildlife. However, one of Western Africa's most unique and modern destinations is Ghana. With a diverse landscape boasting lush forests and thriving ecosystems, Ghana is a prime destination for nature-loving tourists. What's more, Ghana's capital, Accra, has made strides in recent years as the African epicenter of arts and culture, along with gaining a reputation for being one of the friendliest and safest countries on the continent.

Accra's rise to fame in the international art circuit was partly sparked by a 2019 government-led initiative called "The Year of Return," which was directed toward the international African diasporan community and also toward encouraging local tourism in the cultural sector. This initiative symbolized and celebrated the great lengths this nation has developed since breaking free from colonial rule, as Ghana was one of the first African countries to achieve independence in 1957. Its break from the British saw the sub-Saharan nation thrive in economy and industry, with natural resources such as cocoa, gold, and oil leading the newly independent country towards stability. Accra's breakthrough in the creative sector proves not only that it is rich in raw materials but that, culturally, it is one of the most prolific nations in Africa and a creative global trendsetter.