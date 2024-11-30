Africa's Smallest Mainland Country Offers Golden Beaches, Diverse Wildlife, And Plenty Of Sun
The Gambia is just a sliver of a country, like a small finger protruding into neighboring Senegal. The Gambia River snakes across the length of the country, dividing it in two like a wobbly centerline. Located on the northwestern coast of Africa, this diminutive country packs a punch, home to swaths of golden sand, sunshine, and wildlife galore. While many visitors opt for the vibrant souks and gorgeous sand dunes of Morocco or the windswept beaches of Cape Verde while exploring this corner of the continent, don't miss out on The Gambia.
This West African gem experiences a long dry season from November to May, making it the perfect beach escape from the winter blues. Temperatures range from 65 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit during this time, ideal weather for exploring and sunbathing on The Gambia's 50 miles of coastline. The area is also home to diverse wildlife, including over 600 species of birds, six different types of primates, and everything in between from hippopotamuses to crocodiles. Discover the magic of the "Smiling Coast" in The Gambia.
Relax at The Gambia's pristine beaches
The Gambia's coastline has ample offerings when it comes to beaches. One of the country's most popular beach towns is Kololi. Dance the night away while enjoying the area's epic nightlife, dine at open-air restaurants, and lounge on the golden sand of this bustling resort town. Check out the Senegambia Strip, a lively tourist area lined with restaurants, bars, and nightclubs running perpendicular to Senegambia Beach and the highway. Just around the corner from the strip is the Senegambia Craft Market. The market offers a selection of local handicrafts, from colorful batik wraps and jewelry to djembe drums, the perfect keepsake to commemorate your time in The Gambia.
If nightclubs and heavily touristed streets aren't your thing, check out Cape Point. This peaceful hidden gem is north of the resort hotspots like Kotu and Kololi, where the Gambia River meets the Atlantic Ocean. To the southeast of the headland are the spacious golden sands of Cape Point Beach. Grab a fresh mango juice from one of the stands and soak in the beach's authentic ambiance, populated by locals and a picturesque palm tree backdrop. Enjoy a late lunch at Calypso, a fan favorite serving seafood and various international dishes at the edge of a saltwater lagoon. Dine in the restaurant's unique treehouse or under the thatched roofs of the waterfront cabanas while watching for sunbathing crocodiles and black-and-white speckled kingfishers.
Experience diverse wildlife in The Gambia
Just down the coastline from bustling Kololi is Bijilo Forest Park. Also known as Monkey Park for its lively (and hungry) resident green vervet and red colobus monkeys, the park is small yet a welcome respite from the noise and beating sun of the nearby beach resorts. Explore the trails shaded by palm and mahogany trees, ranging from half a mile to a mile in length. During your visit, you'll encounter droves of monkeys swinging in the trees and over 100 species of birds. While tempting, avoid feeding these friendly primates. They're accustomed to visitors and will likely approach you without the incentive of snacks — which only encourages bad behavior.
At The Gambia's interior, located in the center of one of the serpentine curves of the Gambia River is Baboon Island. While a bit of a misnomer, Baboon Island and the surrounding smaller islets provide an important habitat for the Chimpanzee Rehabilitation Project. These island sanctuaries, established in 1979, are home to 140 rescued chimpanzees and a trove of other wildlife. Animal lovers can take a boat tour around the island (no one is permitted to enter the sanctuary) to catch a glimpse of the amiable chimps, hippos, crocodiles, and over 240 species of birds. Those looking for an immersive experience with some of the continent's most renowned primates, the mountain gorilla, should also visit the biologically diverse Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.