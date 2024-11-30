Africa's Smallest Mainland Country Offers Golden Beaches, Diverse Wildlife, And Plenty Of Sun

The Gambia is just a sliver of a country, like a small finger protruding into neighboring Senegal. The Gambia River snakes across the length of the country, dividing it in two like a wobbly centerline. Located on the northwestern coast of Africa, this diminutive country packs a punch, home to swaths of golden sand, sunshine, and wildlife galore. While many visitors opt for the vibrant souks and gorgeous sand dunes of Morocco or the windswept beaches of Cape Verde while exploring this corner of the continent, don't miss out on The Gambia.

This West African gem experiences a long dry season from November to May, making it the perfect beach escape from the winter blues. Temperatures range from 65 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit during this time, ideal weather for exploring and sunbathing on The Gambia's 50 miles of coastline. The area is also home to diverse wildlife, including over 600 species of birds, six different types of primates, and everything in between from hippopotamuses to crocodiles. Discover the magic of the "Smiling Coast" in The Gambia.