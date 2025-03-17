A Seaside Town Hidden In The Amalfi Coast's Heart Is A Less-Touristy Italian Paradise

The Amalfi Coast is hardly an off-the-beaten-path destination. A quick search for the location on social media reveals millions of photos and videos featuring colorful cliffside towns, lemon-lined walkways, and aquamarine waters. Of the 13 towns spread over 34 miles of sun-drenched coastline in Central Italy, one seaside village stands out as a less crowded and more authentic alternative to Positano, Ravello, and even the namesake Amalfi. Situated in the middle of the Amalfi Coast, Minori occupies a valley that ends in an 820-foot stretch of sandy beach dotted with umbrellas and lounge chairs. Residences and other buildings cling to the steep hills on either side of the valley, while the town center and seafront promenade boast some of the flattest land along the Amalfi Coast.

Famed as a domestic vacation spot, Minori has all the expected tourism amenities (hotels, restaurants, souvenir shops, and tour companies), while still retaining its local character and neighborhood businesses. Spend the day wandering the cobbled streets, chatting with locals in the cafes, or soaking up the sun on one of the most stunning beaches on the Amalfi Coast. In order to reach Minori, you must fly into Naples International Airport (NAP), which is about 40 miles away. From there, you can either hire a driver or rent a car to drive to Minori. Another way is to take the train to Salerno and hop on the ferry to Minori — an affordable and surprisingly easy option. Minori is also an excellent jumping-off point for exploring other towns along the coast by ferry or bus.