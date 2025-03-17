A Seaside Town Hidden In The Amalfi Coast's Heart Is A Less-Touristy Italian Paradise
The Amalfi Coast is hardly an off-the-beaten-path destination. A quick search for the location on social media reveals millions of photos and videos featuring colorful cliffside towns, lemon-lined walkways, and aquamarine waters. Of the 13 towns spread over 34 miles of sun-drenched coastline in Central Italy, one seaside village stands out as a less crowded and more authentic alternative to Positano, Ravello, and even the namesake Amalfi. Situated in the middle of the Amalfi Coast, Minori occupies a valley that ends in an 820-foot stretch of sandy beach dotted with umbrellas and lounge chairs. Residences and other buildings cling to the steep hills on either side of the valley, while the town center and seafront promenade boast some of the flattest land along the Amalfi Coast.
Famed as a domestic vacation spot, Minori has all the expected tourism amenities (hotels, restaurants, souvenir shops, and tour companies), while still retaining its local character and neighborhood businesses. Spend the day wandering the cobbled streets, chatting with locals in the cafes, or soaking up the sun on one of the most stunning beaches on the Amalfi Coast. In order to reach Minori, you must fly into Naples International Airport (NAP), which is about 40 miles away. From there, you can either hire a driver or rent a car to drive to Minori. Another way is to take the train to Salerno and hop on the ferry to Minori — an affordable and surprisingly easy option. Minori is also an excellent jumping-off point for exploring other towns along the coast by ferry or bus.
Hike beneath lemon trees, explore a Roman villa, and more in Minori
Connecting Minori to another Amalfi Coast city of Maiori, Sentiero dei Limoni (The Path of the Lemons) is undeniably the most scenic hike in the area. As you climb the over 400 steps you'll take in panoramic views of the Mediterranean, terraced hillsides, and, of course, groves of sfusato lemon trees which are used in limoncello. Measuring about 2.4 miles, the moderate path takes up to two hours with frequent stops at viewpoints and refreshment stalls. The best time to hike the trail is in June when the lemons are ripe and their fragrance fills the air.
If you're looking for a more relaxing activity, rent a sun chair and umbrella at Spiaggia di Minori (Minori Beach) or lay a towel down on the public side. Although smaller than Positano's extensive beaches full of facilities, Spiaggia di Minori receives plenty of sun throughout the day and is less crowded. After swimming in the crystal-clear waters, get a gelato or the famous delizia al lemone (lemon delight) at Pasticceria Sal de Riso, a pastry shop so legendary even the Pope has enjoyed its creations.
If you are looking for something to do off the beach, you can explore the town of Minori and its history. In fact, ancient Romans once vacationed by the sea in Minori and, at Villa Romana, you can still see the ruins of a once grand oceanside abode dating back to the first century B.C. Alternatively, visit the Basilica of Saint Trofimena and admire the Baroque-style architecture and ornate, lemon-yellow facade.
Where to eat local specialties and other tips for visiting Minori
Although Minori is famed for its pastries, since the 1700s, this coastal town has enticed visitors with pastas crafted locally. Nowadays, you can sample these legendary pastas in the cliffside restaurants or the eateries just off the promenade. Regardless of where you dine, you should try the town's famous ndunderi, a pillowy ricotta gnochi originating in Minori. For an authentic version of this dish, dine at Il Pastaio. Offering panoramic views of Minori's harbor, chef and owner Marco Della Pietra prepares ndunderi and other pastas from scratch using family recipes. Once served on festival days, ndunderi can now be enjoyed year-round.
The best time to visit Minori to avoid the crowds is between April and June or September and early-October. These shoulder season months are less busy than July and August, but the sea is still warm enough for a swim and the businesses haven't closed yet for low season (November to March). If you're looking for warm waters and sun-kissed shores, July and August will check your boxes but expect higher prices and more people. The best lodging tip for getting the most out of a trip to the Amalfi Coast is using an inexpensive town like Minori as your base and taking day trips to other spots you want to see. During shoulder season, you can usually find comfortable hotels and guesthouses for under $150 per night in Minori, but this isn't possible in Positano.