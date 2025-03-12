California's French-Inspired Wine Country Stay Promises Classic Elegance Amidst Scenic Vineyards
It's no secret that California is home to some of the best vineyards and winemakers in the world. From Northern California's eternally beloved Napa Valley all the way down to SoCal's underrated yet noteworthy Santa Ynez Valley, there are over 4,000 wineries across the Golden State that each carry immense pride in the craft of wine. While many vineyards are open to visitors throughout the year, only a handful are equipped with facilities for hosting overnight guests. Of those, even fewer can match the bespoke hospitality of the Jordan Winery Chateau, an elegant French-inspired manor nestled in the heart of Sonoma County's Alexander Valley.
After establishing Jordan Winery in 1972, Tom and Sally Jordan wanted to build a stately facility on their 1,200-acre Healdsburg vineyard that would emulate the great winemaking estates of old-world France. Drawing inspiration from their many trips to Bordeaux, the couple tapped San Francisco architect Bob Arrigoni to design the 58,000-square-foot Jordan Winery Chateau, which broke ground in 1975. The ivy-covered villa, which overlooks 120 acres of manicured grapevines and nearly 900 acres of stunning wild woodlands, houses more than just wine-making facilities and cellars. The property also includes a kitchen and dining room, a tasting library, and, of course, luxurious guest suites for overnight stays.
Enjoy amenities fit for royalty at the Jordan Winery Chateau
Even though Jordan Winery is located in Healdsburg, an idyllic town that has been nicknamed "The Tuscany of California Wine Country," a stay at the Jordan Chateau is like stepping back in time to regency France. Each of the three luxury suites is outfitted with a functional fireplace, a four-post king-sized bed, and a lavishly decorated sitting area. They're adorned with rare antiques from the Louis XIII, XV, and XVI periods, including gilded side tables, towering dark wood wardrobes, and more.
The aristocratic comforts of the Jordan Chateau suites carry over into the bathrooms, which feature deep soaking tubs, polished marble accents, and glistening silver finishes, all backdropped by ornate vintage wallpaper or artwork. Each room in the chateau also includes modern amenities like mini-fridges, a wet bar, and large flat-screen televisions. However, guests might feel less inclined to watch TV after soaking in the breathtaking view of the entire Jordan estate from their suite's second-story French windows.
Take a guided tour of the expansive Jordan Estate
Jordan Chateau's guests are able to book a maximum two-night stay, and once you arrive, there's every reason to enjoy the varying tours and tastings on offer. Named one of the Best Vineyards in North America by World's Best Vineyards in 2023, the experience of visiting the Jordan Estate is "a taste of the high life," as claimed by TripAdvisor reviewer Carl R.
Consider starting the first day of your trip with the estate tour and tasting, which is available from May 1 to October 31. Beginning with a continental breakfast and champagne tasting in the chateau's Bacchus Courtyard, the three-hour estate tour takes visitors through the vineyard and to multiple remote stops on the enormous property in a stylish Mercedes Sprinter van. Along the way, you'll indulge in outdoor tastings of current and vintage Jordan wines paired with seasonal dishes prepared by the estate's chef. Guests spending multiple nights at the chateau should also take advantage of the indoor winery tour, which explores the historic tank room, wine cellar, and grand library.
It is important to note that overnight stays at the Jordan Chateau are reserved for members of the Jordan Winery rewards program. Furthermore, members must reach a minimum of gold status (or a lifetime spending history of $2,500 or more on Jordan products) to be able to book a stay, which is currently priced at $275 per night.