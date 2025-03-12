California's French-Inspired Wine Country Stay Promises Classic Elegance Amidst Scenic Vineyards

It's no secret that California is home to some of the best vineyards and winemakers in the world. From Northern California's eternally beloved Napa Valley all the way down to SoCal's underrated yet noteworthy Santa Ynez Valley, there are over 4,000 wineries across the Golden State that each carry immense pride in the craft of wine. While many vineyards are open to visitors throughout the year, only a handful are equipped with facilities for hosting overnight guests. Of those, even fewer can match the bespoke hospitality of the Jordan Winery Chateau, an elegant French-inspired manor nestled in the heart of Sonoma County's Alexander Valley.

After establishing Jordan Winery in 1972, Tom and Sally Jordan wanted to build a stately facility on their 1,200-acre Healdsburg vineyard that would emulate the great winemaking estates of old-world France. Drawing inspiration from their many trips to Bordeaux, the couple tapped San Francisco architect Bob Arrigoni to design the 58,000-square-foot Jordan Winery Chateau, which broke ground in 1975. The ivy-covered villa, which overlooks 120 acres of manicured grapevines and nearly 900 acres of stunning wild woodlands, houses more than just wine-making facilities and cellars. The property also includes a kitchen and dining room, a tasting library, and, of course, luxurious guest suites for overnight stays.