This Underrated California Wine Town Feels Just Like The Tuscan Countryside

While Napa Valley is an iconic California destination synonymous with wine, there are some under-the-radar regions that deserve the same hype. Napa's nearest neighbor, Sonoma County, which is a larger region with a more diverse wine portfolio, is one of them. The city of Healdsburg, in northern Sonoma County, is a charming 19th-century gem surrounded by vineyards. It has been referred to as the "Tuscany of California Wine Country." With a vast countryside studded with vines and cypress trees, and a town focused on Italian culture, cuisine, and wine-making, Healdsburg is the perfect destination for a Tuscan-inspired weekend.

The Russian River, which flows through Healdsburg, echoes the Arno River's influence in Tuscany. Many vineyards near Healdsburg practice Italian wine-making techniques and plant Tuscan grapes. Furthermore, every August, Healdsburg hosts Festa Italia di Healdsburg, a festival celebrating Italian grape varietals grown in California that brings over 25 wine producers to the city.

After a day of wine tasting, you can explore Healdsburg, which is home to a number of excellent Italian trattorias and specialty food shops. A visitor reviewed the experience of Healdsburg's main plaza on Tripadvisor saying, "This place had all that a small village in Italy would have, and it is all in a nice, walkable area!"

