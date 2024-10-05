This Underrated California Wine Town Feels Just Like The Tuscan Countryside
While Napa Valley is an iconic California destination synonymous with wine, there are some under-the-radar regions that deserve the same hype. Napa's nearest neighbor, Sonoma County, which is a larger region with a more diverse wine portfolio, is one of them. The city of Healdsburg, in northern Sonoma County, is a charming 19th-century gem surrounded by vineyards. It has been referred to as the "Tuscany of California Wine Country." With a vast countryside studded with vines and cypress trees, and a town focused on Italian culture, cuisine, and wine-making, Healdsburg is the perfect destination for a Tuscan-inspired weekend.
The Russian River, which flows through Healdsburg, echoes the Arno River's influence in Tuscany. Many vineyards near Healdsburg practice Italian wine-making techniques and plant Tuscan grapes. Furthermore, every August, Healdsburg hosts Festa Italia di Healdsburg, a festival celebrating Italian grape varietals grown in California that brings over 25 wine producers to the city.
After a day of wine tasting, you can explore Healdsburg, which is home to a number of excellent Italian trattorias and specialty food shops. A visitor reviewed the experience of Healdsburg's main plaza on Tripadvisor saying, "This place had all that a small village in Italy would have, and it is all in a nice, walkable area!"
Wine tasting near Healdsburg
Whether or not you have been to Italy's best wine destination, wine lovers will enjoy tasting at the wineries in Healdsburg's that showcase Italian viticulture. At DaVero Farms and Winery, Italian wines are produced from Tuscan grapes, such as Sangiovese and Sagrantino, and its olive oils are made from olive trees imported from Tuscany. There, you can embark on a 90-minute tour of the farm to sample the estate's wines and olive oils.
As the host of the 2024 Festa Italia di Healdsburg, Orsi Vineyards exclusively plants its vineyard with Italian varietals, such as Montepulciano and Sangiovese. You can enjoy wine pours in the tasting room as well as beautiful views overlooking the estate's vineyards and olive grove.
Portalupi Wine, which has a tasting room in downtown Healdsburg, pays homage to Italian wine history — but with a California accent through its "Cal-Ital" wines. "Excellent Italian varietal wines made in a California style" and the "sparkling Barbera, Primitivo and Schoolhouse Zinfandel were some of our favorites," wrote a visitor who reviewed their tasting experience on TripAdvisor.
Where to stay and eat in Healdsburg
Inspired by a Tuscan villa, The Lodge at Healdsburg is a boutique hotel, only a five-minute drive from downtown Healdsburg. Its 60 rooms and suites are modern and spacious, boasting amenities like large fireplaces, balustraded balconies, and tiled bathrooms with soaking tubs. The swimming pool channels a grand Italian estate with an ivy-strewn loggia, trickling fountain, and views of cypress trees. The large patio with an outdoor fireplace is a cozy spot to enjoy a glass of wine or tapas at the end of the day.
In town, many of Healdsburg's most popular restaurants celebrate Italian cuisine. Baci Cafe and Wine Bar serves authentic Italian dishes, such as agnolotti d'aragosta and ossobucco e risotto con funghi, with local and Italian wines in a family-friendly atmosphere. "We left Baci with the feeling like we just ate in Nonna's kitchen," said a Tripadvisor review of the dining experience. Another contemporary trattoria is Molti Amici, recognized by the Michelin Guide for its house-made pasta and wood-fired pizzas. And if you just want provisions to go, don't miss Ciao Bruto, a charming specialty food and wine shop with Italian snacks and organic Italian wines.