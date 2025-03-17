Something You've Probably Done On Every Beach Day Since You Were A Kid Is Illegal In Portugal

When you're in another country, you're expected to follow the rules — and some are stricter (and weirder) than others. Sure, you might get a pass for accidentally breaking an unspoken custom, but blatantly ignoring a law? That's normally a pricey mistake. For instance, if you park yourself on one of Italy's most famous landmarks (we're talking about the Spanish Steps), expect to get slapped with a fine. In Britain, using the wrong railcard can leave you with an accidental criminal record (yes, seriously). And in Portugal? Something you probably did countless times as a kid — peeing in the ocean — can cost you big time.

Now, before you get all judgmental, let's be honest: When nature calls, it calls. But Portugal isn't messing around. Public urination on beaches, whether in the water or on the sand, is officially banned. And if you get caught, you'll be forking over a hefty fine. It's all part of the country's push for stricter beachside rules — because banning bikinis for tourists apparently wasn't enough.

Of course, no one's saying peeing in the ocean is a great idea — it's gross for the other swimmers and bad for the environment. But if you're hitting the beach in Portugal, you might want to be extra careful. Getting caught could mean coughing up cash for what was once a free childhood habit. You'd better find a restroom like a responsible adult — unless you're keen on making an expensive mistake.