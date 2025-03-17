Something You've Probably Done On Every Beach Day Since You Were A Kid Is Illegal In Portugal
When you're in another country, you're expected to follow the rules — and some are stricter (and weirder) than others. Sure, you might get a pass for accidentally breaking an unspoken custom, but blatantly ignoring a law? That's normally a pricey mistake. For instance, if you park yourself on one of Italy's most famous landmarks (we're talking about the Spanish Steps), expect to get slapped with a fine. In Britain, using the wrong railcard can leave you with an accidental criminal record (yes, seriously). And in Portugal? Something you probably did countless times as a kid — peeing in the ocean — can cost you big time.
Now, before you get all judgmental, let's be honest: When nature calls, it calls. But Portugal isn't messing around. Public urination on beaches, whether in the water or on the sand, is officially banned. And if you get caught, you'll be forking over a hefty fine. It's all part of the country's push for stricter beachside rules — because banning bikinis for tourists apparently wasn't enough.
Of course, no one's saying peeing in the ocean is a great idea — it's gross for the other swimmers and bad for the environment. But if you're hitting the beach in Portugal, you might want to be extra careful. Getting caught could mean coughing up cash for what was once a free childhood habit. You'd better find a restroom like a responsible adult — unless you're keen on making an expensive mistake.
What happens if you get caught breaking the rule
It's unclear how Portuguese authorities actually enforce the no-peeing rule at beaches—after all, there's no foolproof way to tell if someone is just taking a dip or, well, multitasking. But if you do get caught, expect to fork over a hefty €750 (around $818) fine. Portugal isn't alone in this crackdown either — Spanish beach towns like Vigo enforce similar penalties, according to Euronews.
"Peeing in the ocean in Portugal is not just one of those unspoken rules," travel expert Jessica Bollinger told Metro. "The rule has been introduced for hygiene reasons because urine is toxic to aquatic wildlife and can be destructive to the ocean's biodiversity and coral reefs." The good news, though, is that many Portuguese beaches have public toilets, so you don't have to worry about handling your business without breaking the law.
And besides, this rule is probably the least of your worries. In some Portuguese cities like Albufeira, laws are being considered that will make strolling around in a bikini or going shirtless outside designated beach areas carry a fine of up to €1,500 (around $1,637). So while you're minding your bathroom habits, maybe also consider covering up — otherwise, you could be in for a beach trip that would make a serious dent in your bank account.