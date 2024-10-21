Tourists In Rome Will Be Fined For Sitting Down At One Of Italy's Most Famous Landmarks
While you may be a paragon of virtue when traveling to Italy, you can't deny the rash of tourists defacing monuments and causing issues lately. From visitors carving their names into an ancient villa in Pompeii to defacing the Colosseum with graffiti to activists splashing paint down the Spanish Steps, it's understandable why Italy would institute new rules for tourists at certain popular sightseeing spots. In fact, merely sitting on one famous monument in Rome can get you a hefty fine.
Since 2019, people have been forbidden to sit on the Spanish Steps. It may be one of the most romantic spots in Rome, but you'll have to see it on the go or as you walk up and down them. While some people still choose to break the rules, you are risking a fine of around $275 for illegally putting your bum on this landmark. If you cause damage in any way, that can rise to around $440.
This is no surprise if you've been following the news about tourist restrictions in Italy. For instance, there are strict rules you have to follow at the Trevi Fountain, like not sitting, eating, or drinking, or the ban on feeding pigeons in Venice's St. Mark's Square. However, it may be disappointing if you're hoping to, say, recreate the famous scene on the Spanish Steps from the 1953 film "Roman Holiday" or take the perfect Instagram picture (you'll look just as good standing up, we promise).
What to know about the Spanish Steps and the sitting ban
The Spanish Steps (built between 1723 and 1725) ascend from the Piazza di Spagna to the Trinità dei Monti with 135 steps, and the fountain at the bottom (the Fontana della Barcaccia) is thought to have been designed by the father of the famous sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini. They were given a renovation in 2016, funded by the luxury Italian jewelry company Bulgari. They're undeniably lovely, and with all the gelato spots and vendors around the area, they do seem like the perfect spot to sit and do some people-watching. However, there are marked guards around with whistles that will stop you from sitting there.
As sad as it is that you can't sit on this iconic Roman spot anymore, it may actually save you from a few scams. The free rose scam is especially prolific in this area. You'll be offered a rose (and often complimented on your beauty) — if you accept, you'll be harassed by the person until you give them money. The bracelet scam is also common; vendors will follow you, offering you a bracelet with the same intention. Toy vendors are all over, hawking their wares, and with all this distraction, it's easy to become the victim of a pickpocket. While you're watching them, no one is watching your bag or wallet. The Spanish Steps are absolutely worth a visit, but once you've ascended and descended, check out some other places in Rome that don't get enough attention, like the Appian Way or the ruins and cat sanctuary at the Torre Argentina.