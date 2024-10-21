Tourists In Rome Will Be Fined For Sitting Down At One Of Italy's Most Famous Landmarks

While you may be a paragon of virtue when traveling to Italy, you can't deny the rash of tourists defacing monuments and causing issues lately. From visitors carving their names into an ancient villa in Pompeii to defacing the Colosseum with graffiti to activists splashing paint down the Spanish Steps, it's understandable why Italy would institute new rules for tourists at certain popular sightseeing spots. In fact, merely sitting on one famous monument in Rome can get you a hefty fine.

Since 2019, people have been forbidden to sit on the Spanish Steps. It may be one of the most romantic spots in Rome, but you'll have to see it on the go or as you walk up and down them. While some people still choose to break the rules, you are risking a fine of around $275 for illegally putting your bum on this landmark. If you cause damage in any way, that can rise to around $440.

This is no surprise if you've been following the news about tourist restrictions in Italy. For instance, there are strict rules you have to follow at the Trevi Fountain, like not sitting, eating, or drinking, or the ban on feeding pigeons in Venice's St. Mark's Square. However, it may be disappointing if you're hoping to, say, recreate the famous scene on the Spanish Steps from the 1953 film "Roman Holiday" or take the perfect Instagram picture (you'll look just as good standing up, we promise).

