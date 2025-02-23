One Of Portugal's Most Popular Beach Towns Might Implement A Controversial 'Bikini Ban' For Tourists
If you're planning a trip to Portugal, you may need to rethink how many bathing suits you're going to pack. One popular beach town in the country is set to implement a "bikini ban." Now, before you go out and shop for a one piece or a tankini, the ban mainly takes into consideration where swimsuits should be allowed. After an incident where a number of British men were filmed dancing naked in a bar during the day, the mayor of Albufeira, José Carlos Martins Rolo, has proposed a ban on wearing swimsuits in public places where they don't belong.
Albufeira is in the Algarve region of Portugal, a stunning place where travel pro Rick Steves says you can see the "Land's End of Europe." The town has beaches beyond compare and is the region's most popular spot. It's famous for its nightlife, with over 100 bars and restaurants, particularly on a street called The Strip. It's a beautiful place to visit, but there have been enough negative incidents with tourists that the city has deemed some kind of action necessary.
All about the proposed bathing suit ban in Albufeira, Portugal
The proposed ban doesn't mean you can't wear a bikini or any other form of swimwear on beaches and at pools. You just can't wear them on the street and in public places where they aren't appropriate — this includes terraces and balconies that can be seen by the public. If you do so, you can be fined up to over $1,500.
This isn't the only rule that tourists need to keep in mind while on vacation. The Algarve region received over 5 million tourists in 2024, and visitors' actions could severely impact the local life in the town. You cannot drink on the street, sleep in public places, urinate in public, spit on the sidewalk, or perform sexual acts in public areas (which has been an issue). If you happen to get totally naked in public, you can face a fine of over $3,000.
There have been a number of new policies like this in Europe regarding the bad behavior of tourists. Laws about wearing swimsuits in public places have been enacted in cities like Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Split, Dubrovnik, Hvar, Nice, Sorrento, and Venice. It's not just swimwear, either. Italy passed a law making it illegal for tourists to sit down on the Spanish Steps in Rome, and you're not allowed to lean against a storefront or stand still on bridges in Venice.
We all love to travel and experience new places, but it's important to consider a country's dress code when packing for a trip, go along with local customs, and remember that people actually live there. These are cities, not theme parks or private clubs. A little respect (and research on local ordinances) goes a long way.