One Of Portugal's Most Popular Beach Towns Might Implement A Controversial 'Bikini Ban' For Tourists

The proposed ban doesn't mean you can't wear a bikini or any other form of swimwear on beaches and at pools. You just can't wear them on the street and in public places where they aren't appropriate — this includes terraces and balconies that can be seen by the public. If you do so, you can be fined up to over $1,500.

This isn't the only rule that tourists need to keep in mind while on vacation. The Algarve region received over 5 million tourists in 2024, and visitors' actions could severely impact the local life in the town. You cannot drink on the street, sleep in public places, urinate in public, spit on the sidewalk, or perform sexual acts in public areas (which has been an issue). If you happen to get totally naked in public, you can face a fine of over $3,000.

There have been a number of new policies like this in Europe regarding the bad behavior of tourists. Laws about wearing swimsuits in public places have been enacted in cities like Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Split, Dubrovnik, Hvar, Nice, Sorrento, and Venice. It's not just swimwear, either. Italy passed a law making it illegal for tourists to sit down on the Spanish Steps in Rome, and you're not allowed to lean against a storefront or stand still on bridges in Venice.

We all love to travel and experience new places, but it's important to consider a country's dress code when packing for a trip, go along with local customs, and remember that people actually live there. These are cities, not theme parks or private clubs. A little respect (and research on local ordinances) goes a long way.