Here's What Those Triangle Stickers Above Airplane Windows Are Really For

Some flyers don't really think about how a plane works and what each feature does or means. They just sit down, buckle up, and get to where they are going. Others, however, enjoy learning all the secrets and fascinating facts about a plane. One such secret you may have wondered about is the little black or red triangle stickers over the windows next to only four different window seats in a commercial aircraft. To be fair, you may not have noticed the stickers at all, tiny as they are, but they serve an important purpose. There are two on each side of the plane, and if you look out of those specific windows, you'll see the aircraft's wings. These stickers are there so flight attendants and pilots know exactly what window they should go to for the best view of the plane's wings and don't have to waste time peeking out of every window in the center of the aircraft. The crew may need to do this to check that everything is in order or to see if there is ice buildup or other issues.

These little stickers may also be useful if you're boarding a plane with open seating. If you're worried about motion sickness on a plane, sitting over the wing is a good idea, as those seats are likely to experience the least movement during turbulence. If turbulence is an issue for you when you fly, you may also want to try the game-changing Fly Calmly app.