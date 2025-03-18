In The Heart Of Kansas Is An Adventurous City Featuring A Free Zoo, Award-Winning Winery And Parks

Right in the middle of Kansas — and the country — is a rural community that offers plentiful outdoor activities, locally owned drinking and dining establishments, and family-friendly attractions, all packed into a town spanning less than 11 square miles. Great Bend, Kansas, is more than 100 miles away from the nearest large airport in Wichita and about 60 miles away from two regional airports in Hays and Salina. Like Cottonwood Falls, another small Kansas city with downtown food, art, and shops, Great Bend is treated primarily as a day-trip destination for residents driving in from more rural parts of central Kansas.

The town is located within Kansas' sand prairie region. Here, native grasses and wildflowers grow from sand dunes, as do thickets of sand hill plums. (Check downtown stores for sand hill plum jelly, a local delicacy). Great Bend was founded in 1871 and named for the bend in the Arkansas River, which borders the town to the south. Its unique geology presents interesting outdoor experiences for adventurous travelers. (For travelers particularly interested in unique geology, be sure to also visit the Coral Cove beachfront park in Florida.)

Great Bend's status as the largest community in Barton County means there are ample amenities, from a waterpark and zoo for the kids, to breweries, wineries, and museums that might appeal to older travelers. Great Bend hovers at a population of around 14,000. While not large, there's no bigger town within 50 miles in any direction.