A Small Kansas City With Peaceful Prairie Scenery Offers Delightful Downtown Food, Art, And Shops

A tranquil, picturesque experience awaits anyone traveling to Cottonwood Falls, a small town with interesting architecture that's nestled among a scenic stretch of prairie in the heart of Kansas. Travelers who appreciate countryside views flock to the area for the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve. They're also drawn into the town of Cottonwood Falls for its French Renaissance-style courthouse, the waterfalls on the Cottonwood River, and the locally owned shops, galleries, and restaurants that line Broadway Street, the town's main thoroughfare.

Cottonwood Falls is located within the Flint Hills, a region of rolling prairies in East-Central Kansas that extends almost the entire height of the state. Cottonwood Falls lies in the southern part of this region. Emporia, with a population of about 24,000, is the closest sizable town, while the nearest metropolitan area is Wichita — 75 miles away. Its proximity to Wichita, as well as the mid-sized cities of Topeka and Lawrence, makes Cottonwood Falls an appealing day-trip destination for those seeking solitude and a country setting.

The best time to visit Cottonwood Falls and its surrounding prairie is during the shoulder seasons. In late spring (from late May through early June), the tall grasses around Cottonwood Falls have turn green and the fields are dotted with wildflowers. In October, the grasses gradually turn red, mimicking fall foliage and offering a unique, Kansas spin on leaf-peeping. The summer months, though hot, bring several town events worth attending, including a rodeo, county fair, outdoor concerts, and farmers markets.