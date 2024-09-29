One Of America's Oldest Zoos Is A Wildlife Haven Right In The Heart Of Chicago

When you think of Chicago, towering skyscrapers, Chicago Cubs baseball, The Bean, Italian beef sandwiches, and deep-dish pizza probably come to mind. But what about a world-class conservation zoo that's also one of the oldest in the United States? Even more surprising, the Lincoln Park Zoo is 100% free, and will be for many years to come. The zoo has a unique origin story, with ties to Central Park in New York. It all started when two pairs of mute swans were given to the city by New York officials in 1868. Fun fact: North America's mute swans are descendants of the swans brought over from Europe in the mid-1800s to dress up the estates of the wealthy.

By the 1870s, more animals had been donated to the growing collection, buildings were constructed in Lincoln Park, and a zoo was born. The Lincoln Park Zoo became free for everyone in 1878 and has maintained that benefit to residents and tourists alike for nearly 150 years. In 2019, the zoo and City of Chicago extended their commitment to staying free all the way to the year 2050. This zoo is one of just a dozen admission-free spots in the United States, including the amazing Pana'ewa Rainforest Zoo in Hilo, Hawaii, one of the most affordable spots in the Hawaiian Islands.