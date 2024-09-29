One Of America's Oldest Zoos Is A Wildlife Haven Right In The Heart Of Chicago
When you think of Chicago, towering skyscrapers, Chicago Cubs baseball, The Bean, Italian beef sandwiches, and deep-dish pizza probably come to mind. But what about a world-class conservation zoo that's also one of the oldest in the United States? Even more surprising, the Lincoln Park Zoo is 100% free, and will be for many years to come. The zoo has a unique origin story, with ties to Central Park in New York. It all started when two pairs of mute swans were given to the city by New York officials in 1868. Fun fact: North America's mute swans are descendants of the swans brought over from Europe in the mid-1800s to dress up the estates of the wealthy.
By the 1870s, more animals had been donated to the growing collection, buildings were constructed in Lincoln Park, and a zoo was born. The Lincoln Park Zoo became free for everyone in 1878 and has maintained that benefit to residents and tourists alike for nearly 150 years. In 2019, the zoo and City of Chicago extended their commitment to staying free all the way to the year 2050. This zoo is one of just a dozen admission-free spots in the United States, including the amazing Pana'ewa Rainforest Zoo in Hilo, Hawaii, one of the most affordable spots in the Hawaiian Islands.
Animals at the Lincoln Park Zoo
With nearly 200 animal species from around the world, including regal lions, adorable naked mole-rats, and critically endangered western lowland gorillas, Lincoln Park Zoo is both a haven for wildlife and a hub for scientific research. Reviewers on TripAdvisor rave about the zoo's free admission and often mention how close they feel to the animals, especially the lions and gorillas. The polar bears are also a huge hit with visitors. If you need a smile, check out the dozens of videos of these beautiful animals swimming on YouTube before you arrive. The Lincoln Park Zoo comes in at number 12 out of the more than 3,000 things to do in Chicago on TripAdvisor, so it's definitely worth adding to the vacation list.
Visitors can rest easy knowing that the welfare of the animals, and animals around the world, is a top priority for the Lincoln Park Zoo. To date, the zoo has partnered with more than 100 other zoos, universities, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to conserve, protect, and enhance animal welfare. These partnerships have led to breakthroughs in conservation for more than 500 species worldwide. Behind the scenes, the animals are fed a high-quality diet — a menu that's arguably better than food most of us eat. The animals' diets are researched, freshly prepared, and served in ways that mimic how they would eat in the wild.
When to visit: Plan the perfect trip
So, when is the ideal time to visit Chicago and take a trip to the Lincoln Park Zoo? Since it's open 365 days a year, the answer is anytime. The zoo offers daily programming, like seal training and feeding. You could plan your trip around the zoo's special events, which help fund its work. From mid-November to early January, the entire zoo is decked out in Christmas lights, creating a magical atmosphere. Visitors can take photos with Santa, watch live ice carvings, decorate cookies, and listen to strolling carolers while making memories. The zoo even holds a special Sensory-Friendly Night to ensure everyone can enjoy the spectacular event. In the fall, the zoo offers fall programing, trick-or-treating, and even a Haunted History Tour.
However, if exploring the zoo's outdoor exhibits is high on your list, you'll want to think about visiting in the summer, when temperatures average between 70 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit. The zoo offers low-cost activities for families all summer. In addition to free admission, you could participate in affordable programs like LEAP (Learn, Explore, and Play) if you're visiting on a Saturday morning — just be sure to register in advance. You can also experience a summer campout with zoo staff, where you'll learn how they care for the animals.
The next morning, consider a quick stop for the views and iconic pictures of the Chicago skyline at nearby North Avenue Beach, a 12-minute walk away. But for a true beach day, drive 10 minutes down to Foster Avenue Beach — one of the best family-friendly beaches in the area. You'll be able to enjoy the shoreline while avoiding the crowds.