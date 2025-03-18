Japan's Friendliest City Is Somehow One Of Its Most Underrated With An Immaculate Food Scene

Beyond Japan's capital of Tokyo — famed for its magnificent city skyline, busy intersections, and frenetic nightlife — are plenty of underrated cities that tell their own unique stories. Japan has a number of stunning destinations that won't break the bank, if one is willing to venture away from Tokyo's comforts. While culture lovers head to Kyoto for its temples or to Hakone for its hot springs, foodies gravitate toward Fukuoka for its yatai — food stalls temporarily set up in the city streets at nightfall. These food kiosks offer a lively local dining experience with their servings of regional specialties and unforgettable dining setup. While eating and drinking in the streets is a custom locals usually frown upon, yatais seem to be an exception as a street food experience wholeheartedly embraced by locals and tourists alike.

Today, people flock to the hundred or so yatais at sundown for a sampling of famed local street food. The cramped mobile kiosks — accommodating a maximum of 10 people at best — have customers eating elbow to elbow. This shared dining experience encapsulates Fukuoka's reputation as a friendly, welcoming, and inclusive Japanese city. Aside from the promise of gyoza or ramen, yatais are a great way to chat with locals and vendors, discover new dishes, and immerse yourself in a unique Japanese foodie adventure.

From Tokyo, it takes a little under five hours via the Nozomi Shinkansen line to get to Fukuoka's Hakata Station at the heart of the city. Flying from Narita Airport cuts the train travel time by more than half; it's only a two-hour-and-10 minute flight to get to Fukuoka Airport, which is a convenient seven-minute car ride away from Hakata Station and 12 minutes from the bustling Tenjin district.