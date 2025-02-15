Can Traveling Alone Make You A Nicer Person? Here's What Science Says
It goes without saying that traveling offers a wealth of benefits beyond just making your Instagram feed look good — and there's science to back it up. Going to all sorts of destinations can apparently be a secret weapon for longevity, and even simply soaking up the sun on a beach or spending your vacation time in "blue spaces" can work wonders for your well-being. But here's where it gets interesting: Travel doesn't just improve your health — it can actually make you a better, even "nicer" person. The catch? You need to do it solo.
Solo travel gets a bad rap, and to be fair, it's not hard to see why. People assume it's lonely, depressing, or straight-up dangerous. In reality, plenty of places are perfectly safe for solo adventurers, and being alone doesn't mean being lonely — just ask Rick Steves. And think about it: being alone in a dreamy new city beats being stuck with a travel buddy who complains the entire time. Plus, research published in the European Journal of Personality found that solo travelers become more open-minded, friendlier, and even less anxious. As it turns out, making new connections on the road and immersing yourself in unfamiliar surroundings rewires your brain in all the right ways.
Granted, the study focused on university students studying abroad, but the takeaway applies to just about anyone. When you travel solo, you're forced out of your comfort zone. No built-in safety net of friends or family means you have to adapt, talk to strangers, and navigate new experiences on your own. The result? You come back not just with cool stories but as a more well-rounded, kinder, and, dare we say, more tolerable person. If you're contemplating a solo trip, do it — you might just end up liking yourself more.
Traveling solo can also boost your confidence and self-esteem
On top of making you nicer, solo travel comes with a long list of perks, starting with a serious confidence and mental health boost. And yes, science backs this up as well. "The fact that you went somewhere by yourself demonstrates strength," licensed psychologist Dr. Chloe Carmichael Peet explained to NBC News. "If you do something that requires a certain amount of strength or independence, you then see yourself as a stronger and more independent person. Your behavior is reinforcing a positive self-esteem. As your self-esteem grows, you start engaging in more independent, self-serving behaviors." This just means that the more you push yourself out there, the more you start believing you can handle just about anything. Stepping out of the familiar doesn't just build confidence — it cements it, too.
And the perks don't stop there, of course. If you've been feeling stuck in life or perhaps desperate for a change of pace, a solo trip might be the refresh button you need. "People need challenges in their lives and to break free of their comfort zone to expand their mental health, allowing them for personal development and growth," licensed professional counselor Abbey Sangmeister shared with Verywell Mind. "I encourage clients to do solo travel as they have more time to turn inward and focus on themselves and areas that are no longer working for them."
Whether you want to boost your confidence, shake off a rut, or just become an all-around "nicer" human being, a solo adventure might be exactly what you need. Who knew being alone could make you better company?