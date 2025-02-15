Can Traveling Alone Make You A Nicer Person? Here's What Science Says

It goes without saying that traveling offers a wealth of benefits beyond just making your Instagram feed look good — and there's science to back it up. Going to all sorts of destinations can apparently be a secret weapon for longevity, and even simply soaking up the sun on a beach or spending your vacation time in "blue spaces" can work wonders for your well-being. But here's where it gets interesting: Travel doesn't just improve your health — it can actually make you a better, even "nicer" person. The catch? You need to do it solo.

Solo travel gets a bad rap, and to be fair, it's not hard to see why. People assume it's lonely, depressing, or straight-up dangerous. In reality, plenty of places are perfectly safe for solo adventurers, and being alone doesn't mean being lonely — just ask Rick Steves. And think about it: being alone in a dreamy new city beats being stuck with a travel buddy who complains the entire time. Plus, research published in the European Journal of Personality found that solo travelers become more open-minded, friendlier, and even less anxious. As it turns out, making new connections on the road and immersing yourself in unfamiliar surroundings rewires your brain in all the right ways.

Granted, the study focused on university students studying abroad, but the takeaway applies to just about anyone. When you travel solo, you're forced out of your comfort zone. No built-in safety net of friends or family means you have to adapt, talk to strangers, and navigate new experiences on your own. The result? You come back not just with cool stories but as a more well-rounded, kinder, and, dare we say, more tolerable person. If you're contemplating a solo trip, do it — you might just end up liking yourself more.