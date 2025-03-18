New York's 'Gateway To The Adirondacks' On The Shores Of Lake Champlain Is A Charming Outdoor Hub

Lake Champlain, the nation's sixth largest lake and former Great Lake, creates a world unto itself along its 120-mile long shoreline that runs from Whitehall, New York, to the Richelieu River by Quebec. Today, its abundant fresh water, maritime life, and scenic beauty are shared by Vermont on its east shore, Canada on the north, and New York on the west. The Champlain Valley also retains a wild and rugged core enhanced by the often harsh weather, vast swaths of forest, and Adirondack and Green mountain ranges forming the bookends. The locals like keeping it this way, too, with primarily rural communities, small towns, and farmland found on either side of the lake. The largest of them, Burlington, Vermont, only houses about 45,000 people (as of 2024). The rest mirror the much smaller Westport, New York, along North West Bay near the southern end of the lake.

Although tiny in size, Westport is strong in spirit and reputation. Its protected bay — welcoming ships of all types — and connection to an inland toll road helped earn its historical moniker of the "gateway to the Adirondacks." In fact, this is where the Adirondack chair was patented in 1905 by designer Thomas Lee for his family's summer home. Locals pay tribute to this invention today with the 2.6-mile Westport Chair Trail loop around town, featuring eight vibrantly colored chairs for relaxation. They feel particularly good after a day's exploration of the surrounding Adirondack region, both on land and water. There are also more than natural wonders to fuel visitors' fun in the Westport area, with historic sights, a contemporary arts center, theater, golf, and various fairs and festivals throughout the year.