New York's 'Gateway To The Adirondacks' On The Shores Of Lake Champlain Is A Charming Outdoor Hub
Lake Champlain, the nation's sixth largest lake and former Great Lake, creates a world unto itself along its 120-mile long shoreline that runs from Whitehall, New York, to the Richelieu River by Quebec. Today, its abundant fresh water, maritime life, and scenic beauty are shared by Vermont on its east shore, Canada on the north, and New York on the west. The Champlain Valley also retains a wild and rugged core enhanced by the often harsh weather, vast swaths of forest, and Adirondack and Green mountain ranges forming the bookends. The locals like keeping it this way, too, with primarily rural communities, small towns, and farmland found on either side of the lake. The largest of them, Burlington, Vermont, only houses about 45,000 people (as of 2024). The rest mirror the much smaller Westport, New York, along North West Bay near the southern end of the lake.
Although tiny in size, Westport is strong in spirit and reputation. Its protected bay — welcoming ships of all types — and connection to an inland toll road helped earn its historical moniker of the "gateway to the Adirondacks." In fact, this is where the Adirondack chair was patented in 1905 by designer Thomas Lee for his family's summer home. Locals pay tribute to this invention today with the 2.6-mile Westport Chair Trail loop around town, featuring eight vibrantly colored chairs for relaxation. They feel particularly good after a day's exploration of the surrounding Adirondack region, both on land and water. There are also more than natural wonders to fuel visitors' fun in the Westport area, with historic sights, a contemporary arts center, theater, golf, and various fairs and festivals throughout the year.
Exploring the Adirondacks
Look in any direction from Westport, and you'll find Adirondack wonders. One great place to start the exploration is at Split Rock Wild Forest. Here, 11 miles of trails lead to overlooks of the lake and landscape. Families or those seeking easier treks can take on the 2-mile Coon Mountain Trail nearby. When snow coats the slopes, swap out boots for cross-country skis and snowshoes on the trails or head 40 miles northwest to the nearest downhill slopes at Whiteface Mountain. Westport is also just about a half-hour drive from Ausable Chasm, The "Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks," where you can also venture along the scenic bike route on New York's Adirondack coast with some of America's prettiest orchards.
Taking in the Adirondacks by water is even easier, with Lake Champlain literally lapping at your toes. The Westport Marina on the waterfront offers a range of boat rentals, from single and double kayaks to 225 horsepower outboards for six people. In summer, there's also a restaurant there serving Hawaiian-spiced American comfort food, with live music to accompany. Another option is to catch a ride on the nearby ferry between Essex, New York, and Charlotte, Vermont. Otherwise, jump directly into the lake from the sandy beach at Ballard Park, just next door. Fishing fans can head to Lincoln Pond in Elizabethtown for tiger muskellunge, northern pike, bass, panfish, or bullhead all year round.
Fun and frolic in Westport
For its size, Westport hosts a lot of activities in town. A stroll around town showcases a number of historical homes spanning architectural styles back to 1790. Ballard Park, the former site of the famous Westport Inn, now serves as a community hub for the town, with concerts and beach fun in the summer and ice skating in the winter. The park is also a chip shot away from Westport Golf and Country Club, an 18-hole course more than 100 years old that combines the greenways with views of Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains. West of the shoreline is the Essex County Fair Grounds, which hosts the annual summer fair and Adirondack Harvest Festival in September.
Across the street is one of Westport's newest venues, The Mill, which opened in 2024 and hosts live music performances, five galleries of art, and a speakeasy pouring craft cocktails. Next to that is Westport's functioning 1876 train station, and the on-site Depot Theatre. It's part of the Amtrak line connecting Montreal with New York City, sitting under 6 hours from the Big Apple. Alternatively, you can fly in and rent a car at Vermont's Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport, a 60-mile drive north, or Albany International Airport, 121 miles south.
For a place to relax, Westport hosts The Inn at Westport, which features 10 rooms named after writers, and budget-friendly accommodations at the Westport Lakeside Motel. Otherwise, head to hotels like the Deer's Head Inn in Elizabethtown, The Village Inn in Port Henry, or the Essex Inn in Essex. All make great jump-off points to explore one of New York's best mountain ranges for outdoor adventure.