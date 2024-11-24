The Scenic Bike Route On New York's Adirondack Coast With Some Of America's Prettiest Orchards

New York's Adirondack Mountains bring visions of pristine forests, hiking, and charming towns like Blue Mountain Lake. In addition to scenic landscapes and trails, this region is known for something else: apples. Sandwiched between the Adirondack Mountains and Lake Champlain in northeastern New York is an area known as the Adirondack Coast. The Adirondack Coast is renowned for its apple orchards, cementing New York as one of the United States' top producers of the fruit.

Advertisement

The best way to explore this scenic region and the orchards it's known for is by bike. The Acres of Apples is a 24-mile-long trail that loops past five of the area's orchards, along with charming farmland, marshes, and an epic canyon. The best time to complete this trail is during fall, just in time for apple harvesting and the season's fiery foliage. Spend a few hours exploring the agrarian beauty of the Adirondack Coast on two wheels and treat yourself to an apple cider donut or two on the Acres of Apples trail.