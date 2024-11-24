The Scenic Bike Route On New York's Adirondack Coast With Some Of America's Prettiest Orchards
New York's Adirondack Mountains bring visions of pristine forests, hiking, and charming towns like Blue Mountain Lake. In addition to scenic landscapes and trails, this region is known for something else: apples. Sandwiched between the Adirondack Mountains and Lake Champlain in northeastern New York is an area known as the Adirondack Coast. The Adirondack Coast is renowned for its apple orchards, cementing New York as one of the United States' top producers of the fruit.
The best way to explore this scenic region and the orchards it's known for is by bike. The Acres of Apples is a 24-mile-long trail that loops past five of the area's orchards, along with charming farmland, marshes, and an epic canyon. The best time to complete this trail is during fall, just in time for apple harvesting and the season's fiery foliage. Spend a few hours exploring the agrarian beauty of the Adirondack Coast on two wheels and treat yourself to an apple cider donut or two on the Acres of Apples trail.
Apple orchards and ancient canyons on the Acres of Apples trail
Though the Acres of Apples loop takes less than three hours to complete, you'll want to make a few stops along the way. Of the five orchards in the area, Rulfs is one of the best loved. Be sure to stop at this family-owned orchard, in operation since 1952. The ever-expanding farm complex includes apple orchards and berry fields, a farm stand serving fresh pastries, and a petting zoo with friendly alpacas. Wander the expansive orchards to pick your own McIntosh apples, or treat yourself to a slice of Rulfs' famous apple pie at the bakery.
Another can't-miss spot along the Acres of Apples trail is the Ausable Chasm. Touted as "the Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks," the Ausable Chasm features serpentine vertical sandstone walls dating back over 500 million years that have delighted tourists since 1870. The trail takes bikers over a bridge with views of the chasm and the nearby Rainbow Falls, but book a tour for a true taste of one of the oldest attractions in the USA. Raft between the narrow walls with an experienced guide, rock climb over the roaring river, or explore the cliff face on via ferrata courses — the Ausable Chasm has something for all interests. The park's five miles of trails are open year-round, but rafting and other excursions are open seasonally from May to October, just in time to sneak in a fall visit.
Where to stay on the trail and other attractions
After a full day of cycling and exploring the natural beauty along the Acres of Apples trail, relax and spend the night at The Shamrock Inn. As the top-rated accommodation in the area, the inn offers cozy rooms with farm-style decor that visitors describe as "immaculate." Cozy up around the outdoor fire pit for s'mores or play a game of cornhole. The Shamrock Inn is the perfect retreat on the Adirondack Coast.
If the offerings on the western banks of Lake Champlain are too rural for your taste, head across the water to Burlington, Vermont, an artsy urban getaway surrounded by mountains. Explore the eclectic Church Street Marketplace, a pedestrian zone lined by local shops and restaurants. Later, stroll along the waterfront for epic views of sparkling Lake Champlain. Make sure to stop by Foam Brewers for a taste of Burlington's local beer scene. Sample innovative small-batch beers while enjoying live music in the groovy tasting room. Like the Adirondack Coast, Vermont is one of the most charming fall destinations on the East Coast, the perfect addition to an itinerary on the Acres of Apples trail.