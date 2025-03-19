One Of Hawaii's Unique Parks Is An Under-The-Radar Lush Gem With Extraterrestrial Charm
A wonderland known for its awe-inspiring natural beauty, Hawaii's Big Island is packed with fun things to do — snorkeling, hiking, zip-lining, and more. The largest of the eight major Hawaiian islands (and the largest island in the United States), the Big Island covers 63% of the archipelago. Ocean lovers flock to the island's west side every year for its gorgeous beaches and top snorkeling spots. On the island's east side, visitors go for the incredible volcanoes, waterfalls, and fantastic trails for hiking and biking. However, there's also an eccentric gem worth venturing to: Raëlian UFO Peace Park.
Tucked away along a highway in Volcano, Raëlian UFO Peace Park is perfect for those seeking something off the beaten path. The UFO Peace Park was intended to be the site of an embassy of Raëlianism, a religion that believes in UFOs and extraterrestrial life. Though the embassy was never realized, its planned site has become a quirky place for a picnic or a pit stop between visiting the famed attractions on the eastern side of Big Island, like Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and Hawaii Tropical Botanical Garden.
The most convenient way to get around Big Island is to rent a car. It takes nearly two hours to reach the park (located near 11-3139 Alii Kane Street) from Kona International Airport. The best time to visit Big Island is during the shoulder season months of April, May, August, September, and October, when the flights and accommodations are more affordable. However, hurricanes might rip through between June and November, so plan your vacation accordingly to avoid disappointment.
Exploring Raëlian UFO Peace Park
Raëlianism is a niche religion founded in 1976 by Claude Vorilhon, a French race car driver and journalist. He claimed that life on Earth originated from an alien species called Elohim, who have taken human forms to guide people to live peacefully with each other. The Elohim enshrined Vorilhon with the name Raël and appointed him as their earthly ambassador. After being rejected by Israel, the Raëlians set their sights on Hawaii and began developing the Raëlian UFO Peace Park in the 2000s as an embassy for the Elohim.
There is no parking lot at the site, but you can pull over to the side of the road next to the park. Many idiosyncratic concrete sculptures are scattered throughout the lush, overgrown park, giving it an otherworldly vibe. The biggest of them all is of a naked woman with a pendant with the controversial Raëlian symbol. Other statues in the park are less contentious. There are several peacocks surrounded by fern, statues of a clothed woman sitting on a rock, sea turtles, chameleons, and birds perched on a cactus-like plant next to a large leaf with the words, "Consciousness is the opposite of conformity." There is also a reddish-orange circular symbol on a rock, indicating where the proposed embassy should have been built. If you want to visit more whimsical UFO attractions, head to UFO Watchtower in Colorado for a unique roadside attraction.
Other fun things to do on Hawaii's Big Island
After your intergalactic visit, head to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, only a six-minute drive from the Raëlian UFO Peace Park. This is where you will find Kīlauea, the world's most active volcano.
This massive terrain offers a variety of landscapes, from verdant rainforest and desolate lava fields to snow-peaked volcanoes in the winter. You can easily spend a whole day or two exploring one of the most diverse and dynamic national parks in the United States. The trails in the park are open 24 hours a day, so you can maximize your time. One of the best times of day to hike is around dusk. The lack of light pollution means you can stargaze to your heart's content. Don't forget to check out the artsy and serene town of Volcano Village, which sits at the national park's edge.
Another must-see on the island's east coast is Hawaii Tropical Bioreserve and Garden, about a 45-minute drive from the UFO Peace Park. It's a 20-acre paradise of over 2,500 species of tropical plants and exotic flowers. Frolic the trails to discover waterfalls, streams, a bird aviary, and an orchid garden. You will also be rewarded with fantastic ocean views throughout your exploration.
There are several places to tuck in for the night in the eastern part of the Big Island. Check out SCP Hilo, an eco-friendly small-town hotel that offers a holistic experience. If you want to splurge, book a private tree cottage in the rainforest instead. These properties can be expensive, but a quiet and charming sanctuary after your day of adventures could prove priceless.