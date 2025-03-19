One Of Hawaii's Unique Parks Is An Under-The-Radar Lush Gem With Extraterrestrial Charm

A wonderland known for its awe-inspiring natural beauty, Hawaii's Big Island is packed with fun things to do — snorkeling, hiking, zip-lining, and more. The largest of the eight major Hawaiian islands (and the largest island in the United States), the Big Island covers 63% of the archipelago. Ocean lovers flock to the island's west side every year for its gorgeous beaches and top snorkeling spots. On the island's east side, visitors go for the incredible volcanoes, waterfalls, and fantastic trails for hiking and biking. However, there's also an eccentric gem worth venturing to: Raëlian UFO Peace Park.

Tucked away along a highway in Volcano, Raëlian UFO Peace Park is perfect for those seeking something off the beaten path. The UFO Peace Park was intended to be the site of an embassy of Raëlianism, a religion that believes in UFOs and extraterrestrial life. Though the embassy was never realized, its planned site has become a quirky place for a picnic or a pit stop between visiting the famed attractions on the eastern side of Big Island, like Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and Hawaii Tropical Botanical Garden.

The most convenient way to get around Big Island is to rent a car. It takes nearly two hours to reach the park (located near 11-3139 Alii Kane Street) from Kona International Airport. The best time to visit Big Island is during the shoulder season months of April, May, August, September, and October, when the flights and accommodations are more affordable. However, hurricanes might rip through between June and November, so plan your vacation accordingly to avoid disappointment.