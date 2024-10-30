One Of Hawaii's Most Serene And Artsy Towns Is At The Edge Of A Volcanic Wonderland

At over 4,000-square-miles, Hawaii's Big Island is the archipelago's largest by a pretty wide margin. The next biggest, Maui, falls short of 730 square miles, and the most populated, Oahu, is even smaller. With so much land mass to fill and relatively few people to fill it, it's not shocking to think that some communities may fly under the radar. Hilo may be the main hub of the Big Island, but Moku o Keawe's population has spread itself to different regions of the island, some even hiding away in the dense rainforests in the shadow of stunning Kilauea.

Volcano Village is a district of the Big Island, nestled between the Kahauale'a Natural Area Reserve and the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Unless you already know its whereabouts or happen to cross its path on Highway 11, Volcano Village is a hidden, self-contained paradise 45 minutes from Hilo. With a population of just over 2,200 people, the village offers a simple way of life. Since its founding in the early 20th century, it has drawn free spirits and artists, their collective creativity being a significant driving force for the longevity of the community.

It takes a special type of person to live in the shadow of a living behemoth, especially since Kilauea last erupted as recently as 2023. Luckily, you're just visiting, and Kilauea's might doesn't have to be as intimidating.

[Featured image by Larry D. Moore via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]