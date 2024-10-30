One Of Hawaii's Most Serene And Artsy Towns Is At The Edge Of A Volcanic Wonderland
At over 4,000-square-miles, Hawaii's Big Island is the archipelago's largest by a pretty wide margin. The next biggest, Maui, falls short of 730 square miles, and the most populated, Oahu, is even smaller. With so much land mass to fill and relatively few people to fill it, it's not shocking to think that some communities may fly under the radar. Hilo may be the main hub of the Big Island, but Moku o Keawe's population has spread itself to different regions of the island, some even hiding away in the dense rainforests in the shadow of stunning Kilauea.
Volcano Village is a district of the Big Island, nestled between the Kahauale'a Natural Area Reserve and the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Unless you already know its whereabouts or happen to cross its path on Highway 11, Volcano Village is a hidden, self-contained paradise 45 minutes from Hilo. With a population of just over 2,200 people, the village offers a simple way of life. Since its founding in the early 20th century, it has drawn free spirits and artists, their collective creativity being a significant driving force for the longevity of the community.
It takes a special type of person to live in the shadow of a living behemoth, especially since Kilauea last erupted as recently as 2023. Luckily, you're just visiting, and Kilauea's might doesn't have to be as intimidating.
[Featured image by Larry D. Moore via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
What to know about Volcano Village
"Artsy" is a fantastic way to describe the tucked-away village. Many of its people left the bigger cities of Honolulu and Hilo to enjoy seclusion while mastering their crafts. Some have stayed because of the village's affordability, while others found spiritual ties to the magic of living at the base of a volcano. Go Hawaii further describes the population that's settled in Volcano Village, stating that "notable glass blowers, painters, and ceramic artists have made their home among the towering pine trees and endemic 'ohi'a lehua."
For visitors, this adds up to a unique and very Hawaiian experience. You may be surprised by what you can find just minutes from Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, like the Volcano Winery. A fully functional vineyard, Volcano Winery sits at 4,000 feet above sea level, embedded on the southeast slope of Mauna Loa, the "largest active volcano on our planet." It may seem like a precarious place to put a vineyard, but it's thrived since the first grapevine was planted in 1986, and you can see how it operates and flourishes in volcanic soil via the Ali'i Vineyard tour.
The vineyard is merely a symbol of the wonder of Volcano Village, a town impossibly thriving directly in the shadow of a potentially deadly volcanic formation. Despite what looms overhead, the people of Volcano Village go about their day-to-day, stopping only to welcome newcomers with a bounty of flavorful restaurants and delightful activities.
What is there to do in Volcano Village?
Outside of marveling at the towering beauty stretching over 13,000 feet into the sky, the people of Volcano Village have ensured there's a decent itinerary of activities, sights, and Hawaiian delights for passersby and curious travelers stumbling upon this volcanic home. If you don't care to venture from the village, you can enjoy the local culture via the Volcano Art Center, where education and creativity collide to develop a deep understanding of the nearby natural force and its role in Hawaiian culture.
Food is an integral part of Hawaiian culture, and Volcano Village has many ways to experience the flavors of The Big Island. The Sunday morning Volcano Village Farmers Market blends the region's love for arts with the vibrant flavors of the islands. Sample delectable fruits and vegetables, grown right in the volcanic soil that makes up the Hawaiian Islands. There's also locally-sourced beef and baked goods to round out the available delicacies of Hawaii.
Grabbing a bite also doesn't have to be a big production, as Volcano Village and nearby Hawaii Volcanoes National Park have a few restaurants with menus for an authentic Hawaiian breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The Kilauea Lodge and Restaurant is a traveler favorite, with Tripadvisor reviews highly praising the accommodations and food. Eagle Lighthouse Cafe is another quaint favorite, serving up island sandwiches and sweet treats. Then there's the Tuk Tuk Thai Food Truck, which shows the diversity of what you can discover across the Pacific.