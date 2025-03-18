The World's Only Glacier Zipline Offers Heart-Racing Thrills And Unbeatable Beauty Through Iceland

If you want to step into a harness and fling yourself into the abyss of a glacier, you'll have to go to Iceland. The land of fire and snow is beloved for its glaciers, which cover 11% of its landmass. These slow-moving ice behemoths have always been a beacon for adventurous travelers in Iceland. They're a must-see while circling the island nation along Europe's best road trip destination, the Ring Road. The Jökulsárlòn Lagoon and Diamond Beach, two destinations you shouldn't miss on your Iceland vacation, are the most popular places to see the ice breaking off the Vatnajökull Glacier. However, this famous temporary landmark is just one of Iceland's hundreds of glaciers, and there's a lot you can do on a glacier. Hiking, snowmobiling, and ice climbing are all exciting activities, but now there is a new avenue for glacial adventures: ziplining.

Ice Pic Journeys claims to run the world's only glacier zip line on its "Zip Line + Ice Cave Adventure" Tour. In the winter season, the company takes small groups up into Vatnajökull National Park for the unique experience of riding a zipline over an ice cave with the option to take an exhilarating plunge via bungee cord. Here's what you need to know if you're considering adding this major adrenaline spike to your Icelandic itinerary.