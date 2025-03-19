A Breathtaking Magical Phenomenon Is The Best Reason To Visit Hawaii During Its Rainy Season
There are many reasons to visit the beautiful islands of Hawai'i. From the stunning beaches, sunny weather, delicious food (including the island's iconic Malasada), breathtaking natural sites, and attractions, there is a reason Hawai'i remains one of the most popular US tourist destinations. However, there is another spectacular natural element that adds to Hawai'i's appeal and makes visiting during the rainy season worth it. Hawai'i is often called "The Rainbow State," and for good reason. The state is known to have some of the most breathtaking and magical rainbows.
They are so impressive that a 2021 research study about rainbows designated Hawai'i as "the best place on earth to see rainbows." It is a fitting designation for a state that places significant cultural importance on rainbows. The study highlighted how rainbows are represented in Hawai'ian language and various folklore. Its importance is also reflected across the islands, including official state license plates that feature rainbow arches, and the University of Hawai'i's official mascot is named the Rainbow Warriors. A significant reason for Hawai'ians' love and appreciation of rainbows, besides their beauty, is their belief that it is "a symbol of transformation and a pathway between dimensions."
So why is Hawaii so susceptive to rainbows? Simply put, the state has an abundance of the two key ingredients for a stunning rainbow — that is, water and light. Hawai'i's geographic location makes it regularly impacted by both the northeast trade winds and high-pressure zones in the North Pacific, which help create rainy and cool conditions. Combined with the regular sunny conditions, it is the perfect recipe for stunning, seemingly never-ending rainbows.
The best Hawaiian islands for rainbow-watching
You can likely view a stunning rainbow on any Hawai'ian Island. However, a few are ideal locations for capturing the most magical and stunning rainbows. Oahu and Kauai, in particular, are known for their plethora of rainbows. Oahu (also known for some amazing experiences) is reportedly susceptible to lunar rainbows, also known as a moonbow, because, unlike most rainbows, it is created by moonlight versus sunlight. Kauai's high frequency of rainbows is due to its weather conditions, which is rainier than the other islands. Just as certain islands are better for rainbow-watching, some locations on both Oahu and Kauai are better for capturing the magic of a perfect rainbow. Some of the most popular spots in Oahu for viewing a stunning rainbow include Waikiki Beach, Sharks Cove, and Sandy Beach Park. A few ideal spots in Kauai are Hanalei and Waimea Canyon. However, if you cannot make it to Oahu or Kauai, never fear, as there are still plenty of other Hawai'ian islands and spots to capture a beautiful rainbow, including Maui and Big Island.
Unsurprisingly Hawai'i's abundance of rainbows adds to its popular appeal because rainbows have traditionally appealed to millions as a symbol of hope. The historical and cultural implications attached to the image of a rainbow are plentiful. From the Irish legend of the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow to the Christian belief that it represents hope of better things to come, and members of the LGBTQIA+ supporting their community with a rainbow-colored flag, rainbows continuously represent hope and joy for many. So, if you are looking for the perfect way to celebrate the next National Find a Rainbow Day, Hawai'i is the ideal destination.