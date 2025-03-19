A Breathtaking Magical Phenomenon Is The Best Reason To Visit Hawaii During Its Rainy Season

There are many reasons to visit the beautiful islands of Hawai'i. From the stunning beaches, sunny weather, delicious food (including the island's iconic Malasada), breathtaking natural sites, and attractions, there is a reason Hawai'i remains one of the most popular US tourist destinations. However, there is another spectacular natural element that adds to Hawai'i's appeal and makes visiting during the rainy season worth it. Hawai'i is often called "The Rainbow State," and for good reason. The state is known to have some of the most breathtaking and magical rainbows.

They are so impressive that a 2021 research study about rainbows designated Hawai'i as "the best place on earth to see rainbows." It is a fitting designation for a state that places significant cultural importance on rainbows. The study highlighted how rainbows are represented in Hawai'ian language and various folklore. Its importance is also reflected across the islands, including official state license plates that feature rainbow arches, and the University of Hawai'i's official mascot is named the Rainbow Warriors. A significant reason for Hawai'ians' love and appreciation of rainbows, besides their beauty, is their belief that it is "a symbol of transformation and a pathway between dimensions."

So why is Hawaii so susceptive to rainbows? Simply put, the state has an abundance of the two key ingredients for a stunning rainbow — that is, water and light. Hawai'i's geographic location makes it regularly impacted by both the northeast trade winds and high-pressure zones in the North Pacific, which help create rainy and cool conditions. Combined with the regular sunny conditions, it is the perfect recipe for stunning, seemingly never-ending rainbows.