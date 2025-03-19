The West Coast's Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway Traverses Breathtaking Wilderness, Mountains, And Wetlands

If you're looking for a great road trip, it's hard to go wrong with an officially designated All-American Road. There are only 42 such roads, considered the best the U.S. highway system has to offer. According to the Highway Administration, a road must be a "destination unto itself" and have features you can't find anywhere else to earn the title. Examples include Historic Route 66, trips through Maine's Acadia National Park, or the scenic Overseas Highway in the Florida Keys.

But the Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway is undoubtedly one of the most spectacular and unique of the All-American Roads. Situated along the Cascade Mountains around the California-Oregon border, the 500-mile-long byway connects millions of years of volcanic geology and fascinating local history. Traveling along its length, you'll visit some of the most striking scenery in the West, from towering stratovolcanoes and lava domes to tranquil mountain lakes.

But the route covers more than just stunning geologic scenery. There's also plenty of history to discover in the Gold Rush-era mining and logging towns dotted along the road. The wetlands and grasslands found here are a birding hotspot. You'll find a great many places to get out and stretch your legs, whether for a day hike, some mountain biking, or a few nights camping in the mountains — the route also parallels a section of the famous Pacific Crest Trail. But even if you just come for the drive, welcoming towns along the way will allow you to spend days exploring and soaking it all in.