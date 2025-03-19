The West Coast's Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway Traverses Breathtaking Wilderness, Mountains, And Wetlands
If you're looking for a great road trip, it's hard to go wrong with an officially designated All-American Road. There are only 42 such roads, considered the best the U.S. highway system has to offer. According to the Highway Administration, a road must be a "destination unto itself" and have features you can't find anywhere else to earn the title. Examples include Historic Route 66, trips through Maine's Acadia National Park, or the scenic Overseas Highway in the Florida Keys.
But the Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway is undoubtedly one of the most spectacular and unique of the All-American Roads. Situated along the Cascade Mountains around the California-Oregon border, the 500-mile-long byway connects millions of years of volcanic geology and fascinating local history. Traveling along its length, you'll visit some of the most striking scenery in the West, from towering stratovolcanoes and lava domes to tranquil mountain lakes.
But the route covers more than just stunning geologic scenery. There's also plenty of history to discover in the Gold Rush-era mining and logging towns dotted along the road. The wetlands and grasslands found here are a birding hotspot. You'll find a great many places to get out and stretch your legs, whether for a day hike, some mountain biking, or a few nights camping in the mountains — the route also parallels a section of the famous Pacific Crest Trail. But even if you just come for the drive, welcoming towns along the way will allow you to spend days exploring and soaking it all in.
Natural beauty and history erupt on the Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway
This scenic byway connects some of the most eye-catching and splendid scenery in the American West — and some of its highest terrain. The summit, so to speak, is California's Mount Shasta. Rising to a dizzying height of 14,179 feet above sea level, this composite volcano is considered one of the most spectacular in the world. Its snow-capped peak is a familiar friend to anyone traveling in the area and can be seen from any elevation across Redding, California, and Crater Lake National Park. This part of the Cascades region is a mountain paradise and a waterfall mecca.
The Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway officially starts in Mineral, California, and Lassen Volcanic National Park, about 170 miles north of Sacramento. Lassen, an underrated mini Yellowstone, teems with different volcanic landscapes, including mud pots and boiling springs. On the way north, you'll also find caves to explore at Lava Beds National Monument, a pretty caldera lake at Medicine Lake Volcano, and waterfall beauty at McArthur-Burney Falls State Park. But there are countless other star attractions along the route to the final destination of Crater Lake National Park, located 160 miles southeast of Eugene, Oregon.
The historic small towns along the route are fun to explore, filled with stories from a different era. For example, the town of Westwood claims to have been home of the folk legend lumberjack Paul Bunyan. The little towns of McCloud and Mount Shasta welcome visitors with cute inns, cafes, restaurants, and, of course, spectacular mountain views.
Itineraries and tips for an explosive adventure on the Volcanos Byway
This trip is a dream for those with a camper or an RV. Nearly all the parks along the way have camping facilities, enabling you to stay right in the thick of the action. Combined with private RV parks, there are over 50 options in the region. But if you aren't bringing your bed with you, fear not — there are also plenty of great lodging options along the way, from inns and guest ranches to chain hotels.
Most people plan for at least four days if they want to complete the entire route. The route is not a straight one, with loops through parks and multiple segments between little towns. Many roads on the byway are small two-lane affairs that don't lend themselves to making way quickly. There are numerous overlooks, views, short hikes, and places to stop for food along the way.
There's a lot to take in on the Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway, and it can be hard to plan a trip to hit up all the highlights. Thankfully, the Volcanic Legacy Community Partnership has you covered: Their website features tips and itineraries for each season and every point of interest. There are featured itineraries, including a nine-day road trip from San Francisco, five or seven-day adventures from Klamath Falls, and a six-day journey from Reno. To start planning your adventure, be sure to download the official map from the National Park Service.