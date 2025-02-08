Sardinia's Largest City Is A Majestic Mediterranean Seaside Paradise With Unmatched Food And Beaches
When in Rome, do as the Romans do — and when in Cagliari, you live by Sardinia's unwritten island rules. The first rule is to always enjoy the freshest seafood; rule number two is to never skip a day at the beach. The last rule? Seek out history wherever you roam. While many tourists love exploring Northern Sardinia for week-long visits, Cagliari is the first place you'll want to see in the south. This town exudes that quintessential Italian charm — every sun-drenched piazza and cobbled lane pulls you into a slower pace.
Originally founded by the Phoenicians, Cagliari later fell under Carthaginian and Roman control, becoming known as Caralis. Throughout its past, this town underwent rule by the Vandals, Byzantines, and the independent Giudicati states. In the Middle Ages, the Pisans fortified the city, followed by the Aragonese, who joined the Catalan crown. After a brief and unpopular period under Austrian rule, the Savoys took over. This period is what transformed Cagliari with modern infrastructure and urban development. Traces of Cagliari's rulers can still be seen in its timeless architecture — all you have to do is look around and take it all in.
Getting to Cagliari is pretty stress-free. You won't have to worry about long journeys after your international flight, as Cagliari Elmas Airport (CAG) is only 15 minutes from the city center. Plus, there are frequent, budget-friendly Ryanair flights from both Rome and Milan. If you've been vacationing at the striking Cala Mariolu, one of Europe's top-ranked beaches, you can get to Cagliari in just under three hours by car. As long as you've brushed up on essential Italian words and phrases, you'll be all set to enjoy everything this coastal town has in store.
The best sights in Cagliari are a walk away
Cagliari is a city that begs to be experienced on foot. Whether you opt for a guided tour or venture out on your own, there's so much to see, and the historic center offers plenty to keep your curiosity piqued for hours. Bastione di Saint Remy is a grand landmark that rises within Cagliari's medieval walls. Built in the early 20th century, it features a gallery, magnificent stairway, and terrace providing remarkable vistas of the sea and mountains. Either climb the stairs from Piazza Costituzione to get to the viewing deck or take the elevator from nearby spots.
Then, make your way to the Cathedral of Saint Mary, located in the Castello neighborhood. This architectural gem blends Gothic-Romanesque styles with Catalan-Aragonese influences. When you're here, admire the baroque facade and step inside to learn its long history, which spans centuries of change and adaptation.
Later, head toward the Marina district, one of Cagliari's oldest neighborhoods. Established by the Pisans in the 12th century, this area is full of craft studios, stylish boutiques, and local taverns. It's the perfect spot for shopping, dining, and enjoying a relaxing evening by the sea. But whatever you do, make sure to hike up Sella del Diavolo, a hill with the most expansive horizon in Cagliari. Known for its unique landscape, it separates Poetto Beach from Calamosca. The climb takes you through palm, juniper, and olive trees along the way, all while incredible backdrops of the Gulf of Angels follow you.
What to eat in Cagliari
When in Cagliari, you must try culurgiones — think ravioli, but with a Sardinian twist. This curvy pasta is stuffed with potato, sheep's cheese, mint, and garlic. Malloreddus is another meal you should order. These striped pastas have grooves in the dough, which are the result of being rolled in reed baskets, but it's all intentional. They soak up rich sausage ragu or creamy seafood sauce. If you like pasta with a bit of texture and a burst of saffron, you should have this dish at least once.
Another delicious meal to order is fregula, a toasted pasta that resembles the Middle Eastern moghrabieh, which is made with wheat and semolina. But, its Italian counterpart packs its own punch and is best served with clam and tomato sauce. Meanwhile, the brave and adventurous can try casu marzu. Locals swear by this cheese, even though you might squirm just thinking about it. Its pungent flavor is the result of maggots feasting on the cheese, which makes it creamy and soft.
Don't forget about Sardinian seafood. Newly caught fish, squid, and clams are everywhere, but the star of the show is bottarga — dried mullet or tuna roe. Try it with pane carasau, lemon, and garlic or served over pasta for a real taste of the sea. For extra flavor, grab some sea urchins for a truly local delicacy. And after every meal, treat yourself to seadas, a sweet pastry stuffed with pecorino cheese and coated in honey — rich, indulgent, and oh-so-Sardinian. With so many mouthwatering dishes to try, you might find yourself spending more than you planned, so you might want to keep our best tips for exploring Italy on a tight budget in mind.
Find your slice of beachy heaven
If you're dreaming of sandy shores and crystal-clear waters, Cagliari's beaches deliver all that and more. Stretching over 4 miles, Poetto is the ultimate go-to for sun, sea, and a bit of action. The shimmering Mediterranean glows with shades of blue while the iconic Sella del Diavolo watches over. By day, bask in the sun or rent a canoe from one of the beach clubs. By night, join the city's youth at lively bars and restaurants lining the shore.
Those looking for something quieter can head to Calamosca Beach for an escape. Located near the Faro di Capo Sant'Elia lighthouse, this intimate cove boasts calm waters and breathtaking views. But for a truly off-the-grid vibe, Cala Bernat is your secluded paradise. Though small and minimally developed, it's great for snorkeling, swimming, and savoring the sunshine. Pack snacks; amenities are limited, but the serenity is unmatched.
Glittering sands and pristine waters define Giorgino Beach. You have all the beach essentials here: sun loungers, showers, beach volleyball, and more. After your swim, you can check out surrounding attractions like the 16th-century Torre di San Pancrazio or hike up Monte Urpinu for panoramic sceneries. With so many underrated beaches in Italy where you can easily escape the crowds, all you have to do is look where most don't. Once your Sardinia vacation has come to an end, don't stop there. Travelers rave about these lesser-known Italian islands that deserve more love. Seek them out, and you might just find your next hidden oasis.