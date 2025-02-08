Sardinia's Largest City Is A Majestic Mediterranean Seaside Paradise With Unmatched Food And Beaches

When in Rome, do as the Romans do — and when in Cagliari, you live by Sardinia's unwritten island rules. The first rule is to always enjoy the freshest seafood; rule number two is to never skip a day at the beach. The last rule? Seek out history wherever you roam. While many tourists love exploring Northern Sardinia for week-long visits, Cagliari is the first place you'll want to see in the south. This town exudes that quintessential Italian charm — every sun-drenched piazza and cobbled lane pulls you into a slower pace.

Originally founded by the Phoenicians, Cagliari later fell under Carthaginian and Roman control, becoming known as Caralis. Throughout its past, this town underwent rule by the Vandals, Byzantines, and the independent Giudicati states. In the Middle Ages, the Pisans fortified the city, followed by the Aragonese, who joined the Catalan crown. After a brief and unpopular period under Austrian rule, the Savoys took over. This period is what transformed Cagliari with modern infrastructure and urban development. Traces of Cagliari's rulers can still be seen in its timeless architecture — all you have to do is look around and take it all in.

Getting to Cagliari is pretty stress-free. You won't have to worry about long journeys after your international flight, as Cagliari Elmas Airport (CAG) is only 15 minutes from the city center. Plus, there are frequent, budget-friendly Ryanair flights from both Rome and Milan. If you've been vacationing at the striking Cala Mariolu, one of Europe's top-ranked beaches, you can get to Cagliari in just under three hours by car. As long as you've brushed up on essential Italian words and phrases, you'll be all set to enjoy everything this coastal town has in store.