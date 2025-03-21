New Mexico's Breathtaking Heart-Shaped Lake Offers Sweeping Rocky Mountain Views Clear To Colorado

To start your journey to Heart Lake, you'll head to the trailhead at Cabresto Lake, which you can drive to from Questa in about 25 minutes. The area is home to the Cabresto Lake Campground, where campers can wake up surrounded by the peaks of the Carson National Forest. The trail to Heart Lake is an out-and-back route totaling around 9 miles, with most hikers completing it in about five hours, according to AllTrails. Beginning at an elevation of over 9,000 feet, the trail gradually ascends through a section of steep switchbacks, making it a moderate to challenging trek. Much of the route follows the path of Lake Fork, where brook trout can often be spotted swimming through the waters. The hike starts on the Lake Fork Trail, passing through dense conifer forests before opening into vibrant meadows bursting with wildflowers.

As you climb higher, the surrounding peaks and mesas come into view, with Latir Peak standing tall above Heart Lake. A key landmark signaling you're nearing the lake is a set of two parallel streams. From here, follow the left-hand stream, and soon you'll reach the sparkling waters of Heart Lake itself. While the lake covers just about 3 acres, the real highlight is found by continuing up the ridge along Heart Lake Trail 85. From this vantage point, you'll get an unforgettable aerial view of the heart-shaped lake below, along with the Rocky Mountains extending to Colorado and the Latir Lakes scattered across the alpine mesa. Keep in mind that you can't cross into the Latir Lakes area — it's private property.