America's 'Oldest Capital City' Is World-Renowned As An Artsy Cultural Paradise Out West
If you're looking for a vacation that combines history, outdoor activities, plenty of sunshine, and unique cultural elements, New Mexico should be at the top of your list. Nicknamed "The Land of Enchantment," New Mexico is something of a hidden gem on the United States map. While places like Phoenix or Las Vegas may get most of the attention out west, New Mexico is full of treasures just waiting to be explored, from the heavily-photographed Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta to the 1,000-year-old UNESCO World Heritage Site of Taos Pueblo.
Speaking of history, New Mexico is also home to a unique city, one that holds the title of being the oldest capital city in the country, although it didn't always belong to the United States. We're talking about Santa Fe, which should definitely be on your travel bucket list. Let's discover the rich history and culture you can find while you're here.
The long and fascinating history of Santa Fe
The Southwest region of the United States used to be claimed by the Spanish Empire, then Mexico, and, finally, America. Although much has changed over the last 400 years, the city of Santa Fe has remained in the same spot. Spanish settlements in the area began as early as 1607, but the city was officially established in 1610. That year, the newly minted governor of the Kingdom of New Mexico, Don Pedro de Peralta, made Santa Fe the kingdom's capital, nestled at the base of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
The Spanish ruled Santa Fe for about 70 years until the Native Americans revolted in 1680 and took over the city. Although the natives destroyed much of the early capital, they spared the Palace of the Governors, which still exists today. The Spanish managed to recapture the city in 1692 in a bloodless victory. This triumph is still celebrated as Santa Fe Fiesta, which has been going on since 1712.
In 1821, Mexico became independent from Spain, but kept the territory of New Mexico. Santa Fe remained the capital during Mexican rule, which lasted until 1846, the year that marked the beginning of the Mexican-American War. The entire territory of New Mexico, as well as California, was ceded to the U.S. two years later and, when New Mexico officially became a state in 1912, it only made sense for Santa Fe to continue being the capital city.
What to do when visiting America's oldest capital city
With so much history around every corner, the best reason to visit Santa Fe is to experience the past in glorious detail. The city is home to many museums, such as the New Mexico History Museum (also home to the Palace of the Governors), the New Mexico Museum of Art, the New Mexico Military Museum, and the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture. You can also take guided tours of the city and learn more about Spanish and Mexican colonization of the area.
But history is not the only reason to visit this gorgeous capital city. Given its rich cultural heritage, you can expect to find some of the best Southwestern cuisine. Highlights include La Plazuela at La Fonda, located near the Palace of the Governors, The Shed, a pueblo-style restaurant, and Sopaipilla Cafe, which blends modern with traditional.
If you're more of a cocktail person, you can spend most of your time traveling along the Santa Fe Margarita Trail. There are 12 spots along the trail, most of them within city limits. Be sure to stop by No. 9, the Mine Shaft Tavern. This historic (and haunted) tavern, which offers live music and a unique space that coal miners once frequented, sits between Santa Fe and one of America's best film cities, Albuquerque. Bottoms up!