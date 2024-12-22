America's 'Oldest Capital City' Is World-Renowned As An Artsy Cultural Paradise Out West

The Southwest region of the United States used to be claimed by the Spanish Empire, then Mexico, and, finally, America. Although much has changed over the last 400 years, the city of Santa Fe has remained in the same spot. Spanish settlements in the area began as early as 1607, but the city was officially established in 1610. That year, the newly minted governor of the Kingdom of New Mexico, Don Pedro de Peralta, made Santa Fe the kingdom's capital, nestled at the base of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

The Spanish ruled Santa Fe for about 70 years until the Native Americans revolted in 1680 and took over the city. Although the natives destroyed much of the early capital, they spared the Palace of the Governors, which still exists today. The Spanish managed to recapture the city in 1692 in a bloodless victory. This triumph is still celebrated as Santa Fe Fiesta, which has been going on since 1712.

In 1821, Mexico became independent from Spain, but kept the territory of New Mexico. Santa Fe remained the capital during Mexican rule, which lasted until 1846, the year that marked the beginning of the Mexican-American War. The entire territory of New Mexico, as well as California, was ceded to the U.S. two years later and, when New Mexico officially became a state in 1912, it only made sense for Santa Fe to continue being the capital city.