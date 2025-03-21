One Of Hawaii's Most Exclusive Hotels Is A Secluded, Oceanfront Retreat On An Unspoiled Island

Petite and privately owned, Lanai measures just 141 square miles and is home to only three hotels, but though this Hawaiian island may be small, it always leaves a big impression. Untouched by overdevelopment, this breathtaking isle retains its aloha spirit and offers visitors a truly luxurious experience in wildly beautiful landscapes. The Four Seasons Resort Lanai sprawls across 36 acres of lush oceanfront property on the island's southern coast. Rising impressively above the golden crescent of Hulopoe Beach, the resort was first established in 1991 as the Manele Bay Hotel. The resort was taken over by Four Seasons in 2005 and was later purchased, along with approximately 98% of the island's 90,000 acres, by Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison in 2012. Today, this lavish jewel of a resort is one of Hawaii's most exclusive, tucked into a canopy of palms with endless ocean views, verdant grounds dotted with swimming pools, a championship 18-hole golf course, and a pristine sandy beach washed by brilliant blue waters.

The Four Seasons Resort Lanai offers guests complimentary transport to the resort from the Honolulu International Airport by Lanai Air charter flight to the Lanai airport, a journey of about 50 minutes. Guests coming from Maui can also take the 70-minute ferry. Lanai is gorgeous to visit year-round, but for prime beach weather, come during the dry season, which runs from June to November, when average high temperatures hover around 80 degrees Fahrenheit. However, the best whale-watching happens in the winter between December and March when thousands of humpback whales migrate to the waters between Maui and Lanai, where the 'Au'au Channel becomes 'whale soup.'