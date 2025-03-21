One Of Hawaii's Most Exclusive Hotels Is A Secluded, Oceanfront Retreat On An Unspoiled Island
Petite and privately owned, Lanai measures just 141 square miles and is home to only three hotels, but though this Hawaiian island may be small, it always leaves a big impression. Untouched by overdevelopment, this breathtaking isle retains its aloha spirit and offers visitors a truly luxurious experience in wildly beautiful landscapes. The Four Seasons Resort Lanai sprawls across 36 acres of lush oceanfront property on the island's southern coast. Rising impressively above the golden crescent of Hulopoe Beach, the resort was first established in 1991 as the Manele Bay Hotel. The resort was taken over by Four Seasons in 2005 and was later purchased, along with approximately 98% of the island's 90,000 acres, by Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison in 2012. Today, this lavish jewel of a resort is one of Hawaii's most exclusive, tucked into a canopy of palms with endless ocean views, verdant grounds dotted with swimming pools, a championship 18-hole golf course, and a pristine sandy beach washed by brilliant blue waters.
The Four Seasons Resort Lanai offers guests complimentary transport to the resort from the Honolulu International Airport by Lanai Air charter flight to the Lanai airport, a journey of about 50 minutes. Guests coming from Maui can also take the 70-minute ferry. Lanai is gorgeous to visit year-round, but for prime beach weather, come during the dry season, which runs from June to November, when average high temperatures hover around 80 degrees Fahrenheit. However, the best whale-watching happens in the winter between December and March when thousands of humpback whales migrate to the waters between Maui and Lanai, where the 'Au'au Channel becomes 'whale soup.'
Staying and dining at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai
Spread amidst the property flowering with tropical plants and flowers, the Four Seasons' accommodations range from spacious guest rooms to multi-bedroom suites. Each of the 213 rooms and suites is decorated in tasteful neutral hues and high-quality materials and features local Hawaiian artwork. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame magnificent views of the ocean or the surrounding landscape, and some even have gracious balconies from which to admire the panoramic vistas. The pinnacle of the resort's accommodations are the six specialty suites, which boast amenities like private ocean-view lanais and generously sized living rooms for family and group gatherings. "As we wearily walked to our room upon arrival, I felt like I had arrived in paradise," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Our gorgeous room, with a view of the ocean, was extraordinarily comfortable and ticked all of the boxes- comfy bed, elegant bathroom and perfect pillows."
The dining offerings at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai are also first class. The resort's star restaurant is Nobu Lanai, where guests can savor Nobu's signature miso cod, rock shrimp tempura, and sushi rolls, as well as indulge in the traditional Japanese teppanyaki experience or the chef's omakase tasting menu. By the pool, the Malibu Farm restaurant serves fresh and local Hawaiian cuisine, including acai, poke bowls, grilled local fish, and fruit-focused drinks. And the Michelin-starred Osteria Mozza in Los Angeles, known for its innovative Italian menu, has taken a residency at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai, which is currently under renovation until summer 2025.
Activities at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai
The Four Seasons Resort Lanai caters to all travelers, from leisure lovers to active types. Golfers will want to tee off at the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed Manele Golf Course, which boasts a dramatic cliffside setting. The property also has tennis and pickleball courts for racquet enthusiasts. For even more thrills, head to Lanai Adventure Park, which partners with the Four Seasons, where visitors can zipline and explore the Aerial Adventure Tower. Children will also love the 'Kids for all Seasons' program, where they can learn about Hawaiian culture by taking ukulele classes and making leis or exploring the property's diverse flora and fauna.
The resort's two swimming pools, including the family-friendly Oasis Pool and a peaceful adults-only pool, are lined with comfortable loungers and cabanas. For a perfect beach day, head to the hotel's Hulopoe Beach, a sweeping crescent fronting Hulopoe Bay, a marine preserve. The stunning bay shelters tropical reefs teeming with marine life and should be explored by snorkelers. And you don't need to leave the beach for lunch: food and drinks from the Four Seasons are served on the beach.
Book a treatment at the Four Seasons spa, which offers signature massages and hydrafacials for blissful pampering. The Four Seasons Resort Lanai's sister resort, Sensei Lanai, is a 20-minute drive inland and is a true wellness-focused oasis with private spa hales, fitness classes, and a hushed adults-only vibe. Travelers should split their stays with a few nights at each property to enjoy both resorts' exclusive facilities.
Exploring Lanai
Beyond the Four Seasons, the unspoiled island of Lanai beckons, from idyllic beaches to rugged terrain. To observe the island from the water, the resort can arrange catamaran sailing tours, scuba diving adventures, and fishing charters, or during whale season, whale-watching cruises to spot the marine mammals. Back on land, you can traverse the island's unique geography by hiking, biking, or horseback riding tours. And come nightfall, astronomy fans should visit the Lanai Observatory for stargazing. The Four Seasons can organize Jeep rentals for guests to explore the island on their own. Don't miss a visit to Polihua Beach on the northwestern coast, one of Hawaii's 10 best beaches with breathtaking vistas of the island of Molokai. Near Polihua is Lanai's famed Garden of the Gods, a unique dryland forest dotted with fascinating rock formations that can only be explored by four-wheel drive. Lanai's capital, Lanai City, was once a hub for the island's pineapple plantations and is now dotted with charming restaurants, galleries, and boutiques. You can learn more about Lanai's fascinating history in Lanai City at the Lanai Culture and Heritage Center.
The Hawaiian archipelago is renowned for its natural beauty and biodiversity. Pair your trip to Lanai with a visit to one of the other islands, such as Kauai, with its Na Pali Coast and Waimea Canyon, or the Big Island, home to the Four Seasons Hualalai, a secluded oceanfront resort oozing island luxury.