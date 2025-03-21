An Unsung Town On The Massachusetts Coast Brims With Classic New England Charm, History, And Quaint Streets

You may be inclined to think internationally for exhilarating yachting vacation destinations, but Marblehead is known as the yachting capital of Massachusetts for a reason, boasting a handful of clubs despite its small square mileage. Its crown jewel is the Boston Yacht Club, which was founded in 1866, making it the oldest in all of New England. Many international boating races count Marblehead Harbor as either a starting or ending point, and according to town historian Don Doliber, local maritime significance reaches far beyond the shores of Massachusetts. "Marblehead also has a rich history and tradition of coastal and international trade to Europe, the West Indies, and South Africa," he told Northshore Magazine.

It's no surprise that Marblehead boasts the town motto "Where History Comes Alive," as it claims to be the birthplace of the United States Navy. However, there is some contention with the neighboring town of Beverly regarding the claim. While Marblehead owned and operated Hannah, George Washington commissioned the schooner which launched in Beverly — and it was the country's first of its kind to battle the British in 1775.

So, where can you go to glimpse a piece of maritime history? Look no further than the panoramic views from Fort Sewall at 108 Front Street. This historic headland fortress dates back to 1644, making it the oldest fort on the northeast coast. Now lined with comfortable benches so you can relax as you take in a truly spectacular slice of the Atlantic, it's the perfect way to appreciate local lore as well as the beauty of the area. Another historic site to see is the Marblehead Lighthouse at 5 Follett Street, which dates back to 1835; it lacks the look of a traditional New England lighthouse with its brown, metallic skeletal structure.