An Unsung Town On The Massachusetts Coast Brims With Classic New England Charm, History, And Quaint Streets
Nestled on the shores of Massachusetts just 17 miles north of Boston is an unsung gem that will capture the heart of anyone who loves a small coastal haven. Marblehead was named one of the top 12 Massachusetts towns to visit in 2025 by World Atlas, alongside major New England tourist favorites like the sailing destination of Nantucket and the upscale Cape Cod resort town of Chatham. With a little over 20,000 residents living in just 4.4 square miles, the town boasts multiple notable landmarks and over 200 colonial homes — the oldest of which is the Ambrose Gale House, which dates back to 1663. The town's first residents came from neighboring Salem in 1629, and it was first known for both fishing and shoemaking.
Marblehead is surrounded by water on three sides, making it accessible from only the two cities of Salem and Swampscott and, of course, the Atlantic Ocean. With an abundance of northern coastal charm, nothing beats strolling the narrow cobblestoned streets of the peninsula's Historic District before hitting one of the local award-winning seafood restaurants for lunch or dinner. If you're asking yourself why the town looks so familiar, you may have already glimpsed footage of Washington Street, Crocker Park, or The Hotel Marblehead without realizing it. Two films that take place in Salem, the cult classic "Hocus Pocus" and Adam Sandler's "Hubie Halloween," filmed multiple scenes there, as it provided an unmatched old-world coastal feel. "The Witches Of Eastwick," "Grown Ups," and "Grown Ups 2" also chose to film in Marblehead, among many others.
Marblehead's Maritime History
You may be inclined to think internationally for exhilarating yachting vacation destinations, but Marblehead is known as the yachting capital of Massachusetts for a reason, boasting a handful of clubs despite its small square mileage. Its crown jewel is the Boston Yacht Club, which was founded in 1866, making it the oldest in all of New England. Many international boating races count Marblehead Harbor as either a starting or ending point, and according to town historian Don Doliber, local maritime significance reaches far beyond the shores of Massachusetts. "Marblehead also has a rich history and tradition of coastal and international trade to Europe, the West Indies, and South Africa," he told Northshore Magazine.
It's no surprise that Marblehead boasts the town motto "Where History Comes Alive," as it claims to be the birthplace of the United States Navy. However, there is some contention with the neighboring town of Beverly regarding the claim. While Marblehead owned and operated Hannah, George Washington commissioned the schooner which launched in Beverly — and it was the country's first of its kind to battle the British in 1775.
So, where can you go to glimpse a piece of maritime history? Look no further than the panoramic views from Fort Sewall at 108 Front Street. This historic headland fortress dates back to 1644, making it the oldest fort on the northeast coast. Now lined with comfortable benches so you can relax as you take in a truly spectacular slice of the Atlantic, it's the perfect way to appreciate local lore as well as the beauty of the area. Another historic site to see is the Marblehead Lighthouse at 5 Follett Street, which dates back to 1835; it lacks the look of a traditional New England lighthouse with its brown, metallic skeletal structure.
The Marblehead Museum features 400 years of local history
With three unique sites nestled in the Historic District, the Marblehead Museum is the place to go for history buffs and casual visitors alike. "Marblehead lived several lives throughout its diverse history," said Lauren McCormack, the museum's executive director (via Northshore Magazine). "It began as a fishing town, then it became a mercantile hub. In the mid-19th century, the shoe industry took over before it became the yachting capital of the area." Featuring over 400 years of local history, the museum's website shares the important land acknowledgment: "We recognize that this land was home to the Naumkeag band of the Massachusett/Pawtucket Tribes. The Marblehead Museum is committed to incorporating the study and dissemination of this land's Native History into its mission."
The first of the three walkable museum sites is the J.O.J. Frost Gallery, open from March through December. This permanent exhibit sits at 170 Washington Street and features education and lecture space, as well as the sculptures and artwork of local artist John Orne Johnson Frost. Next, the 1768 Jeremiah Lee Mansion at 161 Washington Street is a beautifully preserved Georgian home open to visitors June through October. Finally, the Civil War Museum, located on the 2nd floor of the Old Town House at 1 Market Square, is a piece of its own history. The post-Civil War veterans' organization of the Grand Army of the Republic met in the same space, now featuring photographs, uniforms, and weapons. This unique space is toured by appointment only, which must be made 7 days before your visit.
Additionally, the museum provides a self-guided walking tour throughout the historic district, featuring 19 sites of significance, including the Marblehead Museum and Historical Society, multiple residential historic mansions, churches, parks, and squares.
Where to stay and eat in Marblehead
After arriving in Marblehead, you're going to want to lay your head down at the Harbor Light Inn, located in the heart of the Harbor District and ranked on TripAdvisor as the number one best value in town. This historic inn would be the perfect anchor for anyone's trip, with quaint nautical decor, gas fireplaces, and large jet tubs. Another beautiful option is The Hotel Marblehead, an intimate boutique hotel with decor inspired by the town's abundant yachting history. Although it was transformed to appear as a haunted house in Netflix's "Hubie Halloween," the impressive Victorian home built in 1871 is anything but, featuring modern amenities geared toward making your stay as comfortable as possible.
Once it's time to eat, the best casual waterfront option in town is The Barnacle. With a wraparound back deck that dangles over the Atlantic, you'll be enjoying fresh and fried seafood with the salty wind in your hair, and according to the reviews on TripAdvisor, the chowder and bisque are not to be missed. If you're after an elevated experience but still want a water view, try The Landing. Established in 1972, their chef-inspired menu aims to serve local seafood as well as globally-inspired offerings in either their dining room or out on their open-air deck.
Finally, for sophisticated bistro dining, consider making a stop at 5 Corners Kitchen, which has received notable reviews from the Boston Globe, Zagat, Boston Magazine, North Shore Magazine, and Wine Spectator. This sweet spot's menu features a shellfish section, unique appetizers, and entrees like Duck Confit and Scottish Salmon. No matter where you decide to stay or eat, Marblehead's local history and charm are sure to delight every traveler looking for an authentic coastal experience.