The Upscale Cape Cod Resort Town Famed For Delightful Seafood And Historic Waterfront Inns
When you think of a quintessential New England experience, few travel destinations can compare to Cape Cod. As a beloved summer vacation spot, many of the area's homes are only occupied on a seasonal basis. The Cape, a peninsula located at the southeastern tip of Massachusetts, boasts some of the region's most picturesque areas, captivating visitors with expansive beaches, rich maritime heritage, charming towns, outdoor activities, and fresh seafood. While visiting in the summer guarantees warmer weather, a wise traveler knows that the area has much to offer year-round. Outside of the peak season, you can take advantage of less crowded eateries, cheaper accommodations, and seasonal activities — in fact, the fall foliage at Cape Cod is often overlooked.
One stand-out town in Cape Cod is the upscale and historic Chatham, a New England gem offering a laid-back coastal getaway. Overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, Chatham sits on the southeast tip of Massachusetts. With 70 miles of coastline to explore, it's little wonder why this town is a popular vacation spot. Chatham has even served as the backdrop for films like "The Finest Hours" and "The Lightkeepers." Whether you're seeking a cozy, romantic escape or an action-packed family vacation, Chatham boasts a reputation for elegance, with a refined, quaint atmosphere and a rich maritime history. From scenic strolls along Main Street to exploring the diverse ecology at Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge or hitting the water in a sailboat, this premier oceanfront destination is unforgettable.
Sample the freshest seafood in Chatham
Food lovers will relish the chance to sample some of the country's freshest seafood, one of the best experiences you can only have at Cape Cod. The Impudent Oyster has been serving seafood caught from local waters for more than 50 years. This upscale eatery is open every day except Wednesday. It accepts walk-ins at lunch, but reservations are recommended for dinner, as it tends to fill up in the evening. However, you can try your luck at the seated bar area. Another great option is the Outer Bar and Grille, located at the Wequassett Resort and Golf Club. It offers a laid-back, open-air dining experience in a chic gazebo setting with beautiful coastal views. Serving crowd favorites like chowder, oysters, and lobster rolls, the Outer Bar and Grille also features live music to complete the picturesque setting.
For a no-frills dining experience with sea views from picnic tables, the Chatham Pier Fish Market is a popular local spot. Here, you can choose your meal based on the catch of the day. Expect seasonal seafood availability and fish options such as halibut, cod, and flounder. Popular dishes include shrimp rolls, fish and chips, and clam chowder. Chatham is also a great place to spot seals bobbing around the harbor, eagerly awaiting the return of local fishing boats. Fishermen typically arrive around midday, and they've been known to toss unwanted catches to the seals, making a lively scene.
Stay in one of Chatham's iconic historical waterfront inns
Cape Cod is home to some of the best bed and breakfasts in the nation. Chatham Bars Inn is a storied and historic hotel built in the early 1900s. This nautically themed, five-star seaside retreat offers luxurious accommodations in a grand hotel room or beautiful beachfront cottage. This family-friendly resort provides a wide range of activities for the whole family, from golf and tennis to cycling, whale watching, and sunset cruises. With several on-site restaurants, you won't have to venture far to enjoy world-class dining.
For those seeking a cozy, romantic escape, the historic Captain's House Inn, dating back to 1839, is a perfect option. This retro-style bed and breakfast retains many of its original features, offering four poster beds, antique furnishings, and fireplaces that add to the romantic ambiance. High Tea is a popular experience at the inn, where guests can enjoy traditional sandwiches and sweet treats with stunning sea views. The Captain's House also offers insight into the unique habitat of the surrounding natural landscape of Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge.
Both inns are conveniently located near Chatham's famous beaches, including Oyster Pond Beach, Lighthouse Beach, and Hardings Beach — which are all just a short walk or drive away. The town's Main Street is a 20-minute drive away, offering the chance to leisurely explore boutique stores, coffee shops, and restaurants. Chatham Lighthouse, just 2.5 miles away, is one of the most popular cultural destinations in town and an iconic must-see landmark. While you're at the beach, be careful, as Cape Cod is considered the world's "great white capital."