The Upscale Cape Cod Resort Town Famed For Delightful Seafood And Historic Waterfront Inns

When you think of a quintessential New England experience, few travel destinations can compare to Cape Cod. As a beloved summer vacation spot, many of the area's homes are only occupied on a seasonal basis. The Cape, a peninsula located at the southeastern tip of Massachusetts, boasts some of the region's most picturesque areas, captivating visitors with expansive beaches, rich maritime heritage, charming towns, outdoor activities, and fresh seafood. While visiting in the summer guarantees warmer weather, a wise traveler knows that the area has much to offer year-round. Outside of the peak season, you can take advantage of less crowded eateries, cheaper accommodations, and seasonal activities — in fact, the fall foliage at Cape Cod is often overlooked.

Advertisement

One stand-out town in Cape Cod is the upscale and historic Chatham, a New England gem offering a laid-back coastal getaway. Overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, Chatham sits on the southeast tip of Massachusetts. With 70 miles of coastline to explore, it's little wonder why this town is a popular vacation spot. Chatham has even served as the backdrop for films like "The Finest Hours" and "The Lightkeepers." Whether you're seeking a cozy, romantic escape or an action-packed family vacation, Chatham boasts a reputation for elegance, with a refined, quaint atmosphere and a rich maritime history. From scenic strolls along Main Street to exploring the diverse ecology at Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge or hitting the water in a sailboat, this premier oceanfront destination is unforgettable.

Advertisement