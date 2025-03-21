Kauai's 'Infinities' Beach Is A Gorgeous Spot With Impeccable Waves That Attract Local Surfers

There's no shortage of wonderful beaches in Kauai, the third largest island in the Hawaiian archipelago, and whether you are seeking a relaxing, low-key beach away from the crowds or wild, crashing waves that show off the power of the ocean, Kauai's beaches have something for every type of beachgoer. There is also an abundance of spots where you can engage in water sports, and it goes without saying that surfing is on the top of that list. Pakala Beach, on the southwest shores of the island, stands out for its secluded feel, rustic scenery, and for having some of the longest surf breaks on the island.

Pakala's gorgeous, narrow shoreline is scattered with driftwood and rocks and rests at the edge of lush jungle, leading to the long, seemingly endless waves nicknamed 'Infinities.' A surfer on Google described it as a "super solid break machine that pumps out waves constantly." The uncrowded beach is a perfectly serene locale where you can watch local surfers paddling out and catching waves. Whether participating or not, surfing is exciting, as the barreling waves can get twice as tall as your head, but it's important to note that Pakala Beach isn't for beginners due to the sometimes fast, powerful waves and coral reef sea bottom.