Kauai's 'Infinities' Beach Is A Gorgeous Spot With Impeccable Waves That Attract Local Surfers
There's no shortage of wonderful beaches in Kauai, the third largest island in the Hawaiian archipelago, and whether you are seeking a relaxing, low-key beach away from the crowds or wild, crashing waves that show off the power of the ocean, Kauai's beaches have something for every type of beachgoer. There is also an abundance of spots where you can engage in water sports, and it goes without saying that surfing is on the top of that list. Pakala Beach, on the southwest shores of the island, stands out for its secluded feel, rustic scenery, and for having some of the longest surf breaks on the island.
Pakala's gorgeous, narrow shoreline is scattered with driftwood and rocks and rests at the edge of lush jungle, leading to the long, seemingly endless waves nicknamed 'Infinities.' A surfer on Google described it as a "super solid break machine that pumps out waves constantly." The uncrowded beach is a perfectly serene locale where you can watch local surfers paddling out and catching waves. Whether participating or not, surfing is exciting, as the barreling waves can get twice as tall as your head, but it's important to note that Pakala Beach isn't for beginners due to the sometimes fast, powerful waves and coral reef sea bottom.
What it's like at Pakala Beach
You can't see Pakala Beach easily from the road, but once you park on Kaumualii Highway, it's a short 5-minute walk from there. There are no restrooms or other facilities to speak of on the beach, so you may want to bring your own beach umbrella and refreshments if you plan to stay for a while. It's by no means the only secluded little beach with an intimate vibe in Hawaii, but the views of the iconic Kauai mountain peaks in the distance are unreal.
Surfline deemed the local vibe at Pakala Beach as "doable" (halfway up a scale from welcoming to intimidating), so if you want to surf with the locals, remember that it's important to be respectful when joining the fray. Shortboards, bodyboards, and fishboards are all fine to bring, but be prepared to arch your back and make like a cobra when paddling out, as the solid currents can make getting to the lineup a challenge.
Although swimming here is not recommended, it's great for chilling on a floaty near the shore or sunbathing. Taking a stroll and beachcombing for seashells and other natural beach finds is also nice there, as are the lulling sounds of waves. As the day ends, sit back and admire the lovely sunset.
Eating options nearby
Even a leisurely stay at the beach can work up an appetite, and just a 2-minute drive up the road from Pakala Beach, you can find Mama Bear's kitchen, a popular food truck that's usually parked in front of First Hawaiian Bank in Waimea. Blackened ahi sandwiches and roast pork moco are just some of the mouthwatering options on their menu.
To wash it all down, head one minute further up the highway, and you'll run into Coconut Corner, a juice and snack shop that sells fresh coconuts, smoothies, and shakes. The fresh fruits they have on hand include passion fruit, pineapple, and mango. Although their shakes are a bit steep at $10, the refreshing flavors are well worth it. You'll recognize the shop by its colorful display of fruit and plum-colored picnic tables out front.