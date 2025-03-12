Escape The Waikiki Crowds At A Secluded, Secret Little Beach With A More Intimate Vibe
Most of the time, when people think of Oahu, they tend to picture the downtown, beachy scenes of Waikiki. What visitors — and sometimes even locals — tend to miss is the quieter, more intimate Gray's Beach, which is roughly half a mile away from the heart of Waikiki. You head east, in the direction of Diamond Head, and you will find it.
Don't worry, you're not going to crash anyone's secret party by visiting, as it's right in front of the Halekulani Hotel. But what you will find is a way to escape bustling crowds at a quiet, secluded little beach that tends to disappear at high tide because of the natural erosion and seawall in the area. It's a smaller dune of sand, and it's important to plan accordingly so you don't get washed away with the tide. This actually adds to the beach's appeal, as it doesn't have a sprawling crowd all day long. It's a great spot for a short visit, quick dip in the warm, calm ocean, and a nice walk along the shore.
If you're looking to take a swim, it's a great choice since this part of the beach is calmer. There's also a sandbar that stretches out, so you don't have to worry about venturing into deep waters for quite a ways out. If you're looking for epic surfing and larger waves, then you might want to check out the surfing capital of the world on Oahu's North Shore, as Gray's Beach is not known for shredding the gnar. This is more of a scene for casual swimmers, those looking for a unique snorkeling paradise in warm waters, and maybe getting a tan.
Nearby attractions, restaurants, and things to do
Gray's Beach has an interesting past, as it's named after a boarding house in the 1920s known as the Gray's-by-the-Sea, which was run by La Vancha Maria Chapin Gray. Before the boarding house was created, though, the now-Gray's Beach was thought to have healing waters for those who were sick, hurting, or needed spiritual healing. It was also thought that the waters in Hawaii were made for royalty in Hawaiian culture.
Since Gray's Beach is essentially steps away from Waikiki, there are many options for food, drinks, and entertainment. If you are one who enjoys all the happenings under the water, you can head over to the Waikiki Aquarium, which has different sea animals, exhibits, and educational programs, or check out the land animals at the Honolulu Zoo. To take a deep dive into Hawaiian culture and history, you can visit Iolani Palace, which was home to Hawaii's royalty. If you want to soak in the outdoors even more, you can check out one of Hawaii's state parks and hike Diamond Head. There are many restaurants in the area, as well. Grab a steak at HY's Steak House or have a casual moment at the famous Duke's Waikiki. If seafood is more of your jam, head over to Paia Fish Market, or get a fresh poke bowl at Maguro Brothers Hawaii.
You can stay at the Halekulani Hotel and Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort for a higher end experience, or check out more wallet-friendly accommodations like the Imperial Hawaii Resort or the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani. There are also hotels like the grand Moana Surfrider, which is known as "The First Lady of Waikiki," if you're looking for a continued historical trip, or the Kaimana Beach Hotel for an oceanfront view of the beautiful Hawaiian beaches.