Escape The Waikiki Crowds At A Secluded, Secret Little Beach With A More Intimate Vibe

Most of the time, when people think of Oahu, they tend to picture the downtown, beachy scenes of Waikiki. What visitors — and sometimes even locals — tend to miss is the quieter, more intimate Gray's Beach, which is roughly half a mile away from the heart of Waikiki. You head east, in the direction of Diamond Head, and you will find it.

Don't worry, you're not going to crash anyone's secret party by visiting, as it's right in front of the Halekulani Hotel. But what you will find is a way to escape bustling crowds at a quiet, secluded little beach that tends to disappear at high tide because of the natural erosion and seawall in the area. It's a smaller dune of sand, and it's important to plan accordingly so you don't get washed away with the tide. This actually adds to the beach's appeal, as it doesn't have a sprawling crowd all day long. It's a great spot for a short visit, quick dip in the warm, calm ocean, and a nice walk along the shore.

If you're looking to take a swim, it's a great choice since this part of the beach is calmer. There's also a sandbar that stretches out, so you don't have to worry about venturing into deep waters for quite a ways out. If you're looking for epic surfing and larger waves, then you might want to check out the surfing capital of the world on Oahu's North Shore, as Gray's Beach is not known for shredding the gnar. This is more of a scene for casual swimmers, those looking for a unique snorkeling paradise in warm waters, and maybe getting a tan.