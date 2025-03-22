Hidden In Downtown LA Is A Daring Historic Hotel Renovation That's A Lush Oasis With Artsy Vibes

Originally built in 1926, the Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel first served as the lavish Commercial Club of Southern California, a Renaissance Revival-style social hub with athletic facilities, guest rooms, and opulent dining spaces. Over time, it transformed into a YWCA, but decades of wear left it in disrepair. By 2013, developers took over, aiming to preserve its grandeur. Designer Kelly Wearstler embraced the building's quirks, saying in Architectural Digest, "Guest rooms have unique proportions and features that have lasted from the building's genesis through its time as a YWCA, which provided canvases for us to design transportive experiences." Elements of its past remain — the former basketball court and swimming pool were cleverly incorporated into two of the most striking suites.

The maximalist interior draws from L.A.'s rich, multicultural heritage, starting with the lobby. Look up, and a blush-toned mural by Abel Macias stretches across the ceiling, bursting with flora and fauna inspired by Mexican folklore. Two towering cacti flank the lobby, where a black clay-carved reception desk by artist Morgan Peck is a sculptural centerpiece. Stained glass doorways, Moroccan tilework, and weathered stone continue the aesthetic throughout the hotel's corridors.

Each room is a work of art, but the two presidential suites steal the show. The Pool Suite was built around the building's indoor swimming pool, hemmed by a sprawling mosaic mural and an open-concept living area with vintage seating. Meanwhile, the Court Suite preserves the original timber floors of an indoor basketball court, reimagined with custom furniture and sculptural lighting reminiscent of hoops. As for the rest of the 147 guest rooms, they all share a cohesive, earthy aesthetic, featuring Spanish-style furniture, sleek TVs, Moroccan-tiled baths, and Aesop toiletries.