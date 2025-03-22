Hidden In Downtown LA Is A Daring Historic Hotel Renovation That's A Lush Oasis With Artsy Vibes
Sometimes, the hotel you choose can make or break a trip. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion, seeking a relaxing retreat, or just want a leisurely experience, the right stay can transform a getaway into something pristine. Comfort, aesthetics, and amenities matter, but there's a common mistake to avoid while booking a hotel: overlooking recent renovations. A dated, poorly maintained hotel can quickly turn excitement into regret. That's not the case at the Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel, where Los Angeles history meets bold design in a stunning transformation. This isn't just a refresh — it's a total reimagination of a 1926-built social club turned luxury hotel, winning it a 2023 Preservation Award from the L.A. Conservancy.
Standing 13 stories tall in one of Los Angeles' most walkable neighborhoods, the hotel blends Old Hollywood opulence with contemporary artistry. Architect Omgivning and renowned interior designer Kelly Wearstler infused the space with character, from 136 different types of tile to a lobby ceiling painted with Mexican folk art. The most extravagant space is a presidential suite featuring an indoor pool framed by a ceramic mural. And with two top-rated restaurants (including a rooftop spot with city views) and a cocktail lounge, this hotel is a cinematic destination in itself.
Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel's transformation from glamorous social club to aesthetic retreat
Originally built in 1926, the Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel first served as the lavish Commercial Club of Southern California, a Renaissance Revival-style social hub with athletic facilities, guest rooms, and opulent dining spaces. Over time, it transformed into a YWCA, but decades of wear left it in disrepair. By 2013, developers took over, aiming to preserve its grandeur. Designer Kelly Wearstler embraced the building's quirks, saying in Architectural Digest, "Guest rooms have unique proportions and features that have lasted from the building's genesis through its time as a YWCA, which provided canvases for us to design transportive experiences." Elements of its past remain — the former basketball court and swimming pool were cleverly incorporated into two of the most striking suites.
The maximalist interior draws from L.A.'s rich, multicultural heritage, starting with the lobby. Look up, and a blush-toned mural by Abel Macias stretches across the ceiling, bursting with flora and fauna inspired by Mexican folklore. Two towering cacti flank the lobby, where a black clay-carved reception desk by artist Morgan Peck is a sculptural centerpiece. Stained glass doorways, Moroccan tilework, and weathered stone continue the aesthetic throughout the hotel's corridors.
Each room is a work of art, but the two presidential suites steal the show. The Pool Suite was built around the building's indoor swimming pool, hemmed by a sprawling mosaic mural and an open-concept living area with vintage seating. Meanwhile, the Court Suite preserves the original timber floors of an indoor basketball court, reimagined with custom furniture and sculptural lighting reminiscent of hoops. As for the rest of the 147 guest rooms, they all share a cohesive, earthy aesthetic, featuring Spanish-style furniture, sleek TVs, Moroccan-tiled baths, and Aesop toiletries.
Savor the flavors and plan your stay at the Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel
Whether you're a guest or just want a taste of this architectural gem, the hotel's dining options are standouts. On the ground floor, Caldo Verde welcomes diners through a stained-glass entryway, serving Mediterranean-inspired fare in a refined setting. For a meal with a rooftop view, head to Cara Cara. This restaurant delivers Los Angeles-inspired dishes, like al pastor tacos and seafood paella, beside a pool and fire pits, and holds a 4.7-star rating on OpenTable. Those in search of a cocktail lounge with a speakeasy feel will find Dahlia, a dimly lit hideaway dressed in Moroccan and Mexican decor.
Located about a 25- to 30-minute drive from Los Angeles International Airport (although it can take closer to an hour with heavy traffic), the hotel is easily accessible, whether by car or public transit. It's also just a two-minute walk from the Hill / 11th stop on Metro 4, a great bus route for car-free sightseeing across Los Angeles. Rooms start at around $530 for a deluxe queen on Booking.com, with suites exceeding $2,000.