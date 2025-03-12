Los Angeles' Most Walkable Neighborhoods To Spend A Whole Day Walking, Shopping, And Exploring
With a network of busy freeways steadily pulsing through the heart of the city like traffic-clogged arteries at all hours of the day, it may seem like everyone in Los Angeles is on the road. Though public transit may be the cheapest way to get around LA for a perfect day of car-free sightseeing, there are plenty of places in the City of Angels that you can enjoy without wheels.
From tourist-luring boulevards paved with stars to trendy lakeside neighborhoods filled with food, art, and hiking spots, these LA neighborhoods are brimming with walkable charm and are perfect for a day of shopping, dining, and sightseeing. Each neighborhood is shaped by its own unique atmosphere, giving you myriad options for the brand of adventure you're seeking. Whether you're in pursuit of the best celebrity hotspots or on the hunt for the best-kept secret destinations, LA's eclectic mix of stroll-worthy neighborhoods offers something to make every dream come true.
Hollywood
Sidewalks paved with pink stars and famous names etched in gold, handprints immortalized in cement, and the towering block letters of the hill-bound "Hollywood" sign — these are the things most people picture when they think of LA. You'll find all these things on Hollywood Boulevard, and if you don't mind the cattle-paced herd of first-time LA visitors and the stench of broken dreams, it's a good place to start.
Though there are things that Hollywood gets wrong about itself in its shiny silver screen depictions, there are plenty of spots that sparkle with Hollywood magic. The most famous attractions line the Walk of Fame, which runs about 1.3 miles between Gower Street and La Brea Avenue, lending itself to a walkable day of sightseeing. While searching for the names of your idols at your feet, you'll be exposed to sights you may have only seen in the movies, most of which are centered around Hollywood and Highland – where you'll also find access to the city's underground metro system for car-free travel. Towering regally over the boulevard, the opulent TCL Chinese Theater is impossible to miss. After posing for obligatory photos with your hands fit into celebrity prints, cross the street to Hotel Roosevelt, which is allegedly haunted by Marilyn Monroe. Hosting Old Hollywood stars and the first Academy Award ceremony, it's worth peeking into the history-drenched lobby, even if you're not staying the night.
Other historic sights you can see on the boulevard include the Egyptian Theatre and Hollywood's oldest restaurant, Musso & Frank Grill, where you can get a taste of Tinsel Town's heyday served alongside savory steaks and timeless cocktails. To explore the dark side of Hollywood's glitz and glamour, wander over to Cahuenga Blvd and Selma Avenue to the macabre Museum of Death.
West Hollywood
Situated in the heart of LA, West Hollywood (WeHo) is a vibrant neighborhood that pulses with rainbow-hued LGBTQ+ hot spots, shop-lined streets, and legendary strips. With a neighborhood walking score of 91, most of its attractions are within easy striding distance to one another. Begin the day by strolling down Melrose Avenue, where you'll find a lively shopping district boasting trendy apparel stores and vintage shops, as well as bite-worthy cafès and delis. To visit one of LA's most iconic 24-hour delis, walk a half-mile over to Fairfax Avenue and pop into Canter's Delicatessen for lunch and a classic black-and-white cookie from its fresh pastry case.
A two-mile walk away is the storied Sunset Strip. A playground for rock stars since the 1960s, the 1.6-mile strip is home to grungy music landmarks like The Viper Room and Whisky a Go Go – both of which still host live shows regularly. Sip in rock n' roll and Old Hollywood history at the Rainbow Bar and Grill. The famous hangout has seated everyone from Ozzy Osborne to Ringo Starr to Alice Cooper. Don't forget to visit Chateau Marmont, the opulent castle on the hill that towers over Sunset Boulevard with a belly full of Hollywood stories and secrets.
To end (or begin) the night, explore the treasure trove of nightclubs, including The Abbey, which famously inspired Chappell Roan's shimmering gay anthem, "Pink Pony Club," and Hamburger Mary's, a go-to for bachelorette parties and drag shows.
Silver Lake
Halfway between Hollywood and Downtown LA, Silver Lake often strikes comparisons to Portland – the trendy Oregon city with the best coffee – thanks to its resident hipsters, artists, and foodies. About 6 miles east of the gritty nightclubs in West Hollywood, Silver Lake is home to the softer side of Sunset Boulevard, which is lined with trendy boutiques, hip coffee shops, and an eclectic mix of bars and restaurants. Bite into a delicious burger and an important part of history at The Black Cat, a historic tavern where the first documented LGBT Civil Rights protest occurred in 1967. If you're craving dive bar vibes and live indie music, head to The Silverlake Lounge. For a romantic date night, venturing north to Edendale is worth the trek. Tucked into a 1920s fire station, the cozy restaurant and bar features 19th-century-inspired decor and an enchanting patio lit with fairytale string lights.
One of the neighborhood's star attractions is Silver Lake Reservoir. The sprawling body of water is encircled by a 2-mile loop perfect for an urban hike or run. Afterwards, catch your breath at Silver Lake Meadow, a grassy park boasting a native plant garden and stunning views of the reservoir. If you want to get more steps in, climb Silver Lake's secret staircases. Spread throughout the neighborhood, the collection of historic staircases includes the rainbow-painted Micheltorena Stairs and the film-famous Music Box Steps — named after the Academy Award-winning Laurel and Hardy film in which they starred.
Los Feliz
Los Feliz is north of Hollywood and Silver Lake, and yet it brings plenty of its own flavor to the table. Possessing a hip atmosphere similar to Silver Lake, the eastside neighborhood is dotted with historic mansions, independent movie theaters, and landmark restaurants from Hollywood's Golden Age. Easily accessible via the B Line on LA's underground metro system, the station at Vermont and Sunset will land you in the heart of the neighborhood near Barnsdall Art Park. Granting sweeping views of the city with the Hollywood Sign and the Griffith Observatory in the distance, the hillside park is a popular spot for enjoying afternoon picnics and breathtaking sunsets. Located inside the park is one of Frank Lloyd Wright's architectural masterpieces, Hollyhock House. If you wish to explore the stunning 19th-century home, book a self-guided tour from Thursday to Saturday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. via its website.
Home to two of LA's historic independent theaters, Los Feliz is a cinephile's paradise. Catch a flick at Los Feliz Theatre, a cozy cinema haven that dates back to 1935, screening classics and hosting regular filmmaker Q&As. Afterwards, walk across the street to the classic Fred 62 diner to review your movie-going experience over homemade pie, or venture up Vermont Street for a cocktail at The Dresden Room, an iconic time capsule of 1950s nostalgia. For an eclectic mix of first-run films and beloved classics, head to the incomparable Vista Theater. The historic single-screen theater celebrated its 100th birthday in 2023 after being purchased by legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. In addition to proudly screening 35mm and 70mm prints, the theater houses the Video Archives Cinema Club, a miniplex presenting 16mm prints and VHS tapes of cinematic obscurities.
Santa Monica
If you're craving sun, sand, and sea, Santa Monica is the perfect destination. While technically it's not a neighborhood, the beloved coastal community still resides in Los Angeles County – and is easily accessible using this secret bus route. Drawing in over 10 million visitors a year, the Santa Monica Pier is its most sparkling attraction. Perfect for an afternoon of strolling — and one of the most exciting free things to do in LA – the beautiful boardwalk reaches out to the Pacific Ocean, buzzing with shops, eateries, and street performers, and centered by the illustrious Ferris Wheel. Buy tickets to the on-pier amusement park, Pacific Park, for a ride on the wheel with sweeping ocean views at the top, or go for a gentle spin on the historic carousel. Don't forget to check out the Route 66 End of the Trail Sign, marking the finish line of one of the most stunning and storied road trips in the U.S.
While you'll find plenty of bite-worthy spots on the Pier, like the casual coastal hangout, Rusty's, you'll be in strolling distance to an array of dining options in Santa Monica. Mel's Drive-in is a classic choice, a 1950s diner serving American comfort food and delicious milkshakes. For something more refined, wander into Wally's Wine & Spirits, a beloved downtown wine bar boasting gourmet bistro fare and rare spirits. Afterwards, you can sip in a beautiful ocean sunset with a 2.5-mile walk along the Santa Monica State Beach to Venice Beach – one of the most filmed beaches in the world.
Downtown LA
Though it may have a dangerous reputation preceding it, Downtown LA (DTLA) is a walker's paradise. Easy to reach via Union Station, an opulent landmark connecting the city both by transit and to its historic roots, the neighborhood gleams with sky-high buildings, trendy boutiques, cultural hotspots, and some of the best local restaurants in LA. Visit the Grand Central Market, where you'll find a vibrant stretch of food vendors peddling everything from wood-fired pizzas to gourmet egg sandwiches. Then, cross the street to ride the iconic Angels Flight Railway, a historic railway car that inches up a hillside to meet a spectacular view at the top.
Down on the ground, explore attractions like the pitch-perfect Grammy Museum and the literary labyrinth, The Last Bookstore. If you're a sucker for historic theatres, DTLA boasts a whole row of them on Broadway. Ogle at marquee-lit gems like the Orpheum Theatre — whose stage has been graced by countless legends over the decades, including Judy Garland and Ella Fitzgerald. With centuries-old buildings lining its bustling streets, DTLA has many stories to tell. To hear a few, take the Downtown Los Angeles History and Architecture Walking Tour, which will expose you to historical marvels like the Bradbury Building, the city's oldest commercial building that exudes the grandeur of LA's bygone era.