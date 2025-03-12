Los Angeles' Most Walkable Neighborhoods To Spend A Whole Day Walking, Shopping, And Exploring

Sidewalks paved with pink stars and famous names etched in gold, handprints immortalized in cement, and the towering block letters of the hill-bound "Hollywood" sign — these are the things most people picture when they think of LA. You'll find all these things on Hollywood Boulevard, and if you don't mind the cattle-paced herd of first-time LA visitors and the stench of broken dreams, it's a good place to start.

Though there are things that Hollywood gets wrong about itself in its shiny silver screen depictions, there are plenty of spots that sparkle with Hollywood magic. The most famous attractions line the Walk of Fame, which runs about 1.3 miles between Gower Street and La Brea Avenue, lending itself to a walkable day of sightseeing. While searching for the names of your idols at your feet, you'll be exposed to sights you may have only seen in the movies, most of which are centered around Hollywood and Highland – where you'll also find access to the city's underground metro system for car-free travel. Towering regally over the boulevard, the opulent TCL Chinese Theater is impossible to miss. After posing for obligatory photos with your hands fit into celebrity prints, cross the street to Hotel Roosevelt, which is allegedly haunted by Marilyn Monroe. Hosting Old Hollywood stars and the first Academy Award ceremony, it's worth peeking into the history-drenched lobby, even if you're not staying the night.

Other historic sights you can see on the boulevard include the Egyptian Theatre and Hollywood's oldest restaurant, Musso & Frank Grill, where you can get a taste of Tinsel Town's heyday served alongside savory steaks and timeless cocktails. To explore the dark side of Hollywood's glitz and glamour, wander over to Cahuenga Blvd and Selma Avenue to the macabre Museum of Death.