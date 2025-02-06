Plan A Perfect Day Of Car-Free Sightseeing Across Los Angeles Using One Secret Bus Route

If you think it's impossible to explore Los Angeles without a car, think again. Though the sprawling, traffic-clogged metropolis doesn't take the crown for being America's most walkable city, it's still entirely possible to explore without getting behind the wheel. In fact, taking advantage of the city's underrated public transportation system is the cheapest way to get around Los Angeles on your next vacation.

If the thought of studying a maze of bus line maps and navigating various modes of transit is overwhelming, you needn't worry. All you need to remember is Metro's Line 4 bus route. Stretching from Downtown LA all the way to Santa Monica, the route traverses through popular neighborhoods like Silver Lake, Hollywood, and Beverly Hills, giving you easy access to LA's hottest attractions. Better yet, without the stress of traffic and parking, you can focus purely on sightseeing. Dreams really do come true in the City of Angels.