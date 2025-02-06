Plan A Perfect Day Of Car-Free Sightseeing Across Los Angeles Using One Secret Bus Route
If you think it's impossible to explore Los Angeles without a car, think again. Though the sprawling, traffic-clogged metropolis doesn't take the crown for being America's most walkable city, it's still entirely possible to explore without getting behind the wheel. In fact, taking advantage of the city's underrated public transportation system is the cheapest way to get around Los Angeles on your next vacation.
If the thought of studying a maze of bus line maps and navigating various modes of transit is overwhelming, you needn't worry. All you need to remember is Metro's Line 4 bus route. Stretching from Downtown LA all the way to Santa Monica, the route traverses through popular neighborhoods like Silver Lake, Hollywood, and Beverly Hills, giving you easy access to LA's hottest attractions. Better yet, without the stress of traffic and parking, you can focus purely on sightseeing. Dreams really do come true in the City of Angels.
Getting from LAX to the secret bus route
Though Los Angeles International Airport is considered one of the worst airports in the world, it boasts a surprisingly convenient shuttle bus system. Compared to the higher costs of rideshare apps and cabs, a one-way ticket on the Flyaway Bus is considerably more reasonable. Make sure you hop on the Flyaway Bus bound for Union Station downtown, where the number 4 bus will transport you for the remainder of your journey.
If you want to stretch your legs a little before hopping on the bus, there are plenty of sights around Union Station you can explore. Take a six-minute stroll to Olvera Street (or Calle Olvera), a vibrant street full of Mexican history, street vendors, and restaurants, or head out a little further to the architecturally magnificent Bradbury Building. Once you're back at Union Station, pick up a TAP card for a one-way bus trip on Metro's trusty Line 4 bus. Don't worry too much about time. Line 4 runs 24 hours every day, including holidays.
Sightseeing from Downtown to Santa Monica
The complete route from Union Station to Santa Monica via Line 4 takes just under an hour and a half to complete in one sitting, but you'll certainly want to hop off and sightsee along the way. Exit the bus at the Sunset and Echo Park stop for access to California's trendy lakeside neighborhood for unforgettable food, art, and hikes. To hit Hollywood hotspots like the TCL Chinese Theater and Musso & Frank's Grill, a timeless gem that frequently attracts celebrities, ride a bit further to the Santa Monica and Highland stop. Here, an 18-minute walk will land you smack dab in the middle of bustling Hollywood Boulevard.
While Hollywood Boulevard boasts some of the best celebrity hotspots to see stars, you can get off at Santa Monica and Western to visit dearly departed legends like Judy Garland and Rudolph Valentino or see the Hollywood sign at the Hollywood Forever cemetery. You can also ride the route to Westwood and pay your respects to Marilyn Monroe at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park. Time and budget permitting, take a stroll around Beverly Hills, where you'll encounter a playground of boutiques and upscale restaurants.
At the end of the bus line, you'll be rewarded with sweeping ocean views and the enchanting Santa Monica Pier, making for the perfect bookend to your car-free Los Angeles adventure.