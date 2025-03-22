The Great Lakes are surrounded by incredible little towns and cities, artsy Midwest villages with serene New England charm. The Art Coast is one example — a collection of comunities along Lake Michigan on the Lower Peninsula, each with unique offerings for those looking for a bit of beach vacation with a touch of art and culture. One prime example is the enchanting port of call city of Saugatuck, Michigan.

Saugatuck lies across the Kalamazoo River from her sister city , Douglas. With its deep-water inlet from Lake Michigan, the area is a magnet for boaters looking for a peaceful stop along their travels. For many years around the turn of the 20th century, this city was known for shipbuilding. But it's now lined with marinas for pleasure boaters, and the city's waterfront boasts wharfs full of places for any traveler to shop, eat, and rest. Best of all, Saugatuck is easy to get to, located just 20 minutes outside Holland off Interstate 196.

The cute city has attracted creatives for over a century, notably en plein air painters drawn to the beautiful, tranquil lakeside surroundings. So, it is no surprise to find a number of fantastic art galleries to explore. Outside of the delightful waterfront community, another inspiring thing is the beautiful coastline: Saugatuck is home to six outstanding, dune-lined sandy beaches. There are 12 miles of shoreline to explore around the city, and none is more than a 15-minute drive away.