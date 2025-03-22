A Storybook Harbor City On Michigan's Art Coast Offers Golden Dunes And Charming Galleries
The Great Lakes are surrounded by incredible little towns and cities, artsy Midwest villages with serene New England charm. The Art Coast is one example — a collection of comunities along Lake Michigan on the Lower Peninsula, each with unique offerings for those looking for a bit of beach vacation with a touch of art and culture. One prime example is the enchanting port of call city of Saugatuck, Michigan.
Saugatuck lies across the Kalamazoo River from her sister city , Douglas. With its deep-water inlet from Lake Michigan, the area is a magnet for boaters looking for a peaceful stop along their travels. For many years around the turn of the 20th century, this city was known for shipbuilding. But it's now lined with marinas for pleasure boaters, and the city's waterfront boasts wharfs full of places for any traveler to shop, eat, and rest. Best of all, Saugatuck is easy to get to, located just 20 minutes outside Holland off Interstate 196.
The cute city has attracted creatives for over a century, notably en plein air painters drawn to the beautiful, tranquil lakeside surroundings. So, it is no surprise to find a number of fantastic art galleries to explore. Outside of the delightful waterfront community, another inspiring thing is the beautiful coastline: Saugatuck is home to six outstanding, dune-lined sandy beaches. There are 12 miles of shoreline to explore around the city, and none is more than a 15-minute drive away.
An artsy Great Lakes beach destination in Saugatuck
Michigan's Art Coast, called the Cape Cod of the Midwest, stretches along the western side of the Lower Peninsula along Lake Michigan. There are plenty of interesting port cities where sailors and fishermen can seek refuge when the weather is acting up. The first building occurred in the 1830s; unlike many cities in the region, Saugatuck was never scarred by fire or connected to the railroads that brought more modern development. It's still full of mid-19th-century Greek Revival and Italianate architecture today.
It's not hard to find local artists in town. Start by seeing what's happening at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts, the local community theater and exhibition gallery. Within walking distance of the waterfront area, you'll find no less than half a dozen independent galleries to wander and explore, but that's just a fraction of the many galleries dotted around the area. Moreover, throughout the year, Saugatuck highlights its art community with several festivals. July sees the Village Square Arts and Crafts Fair and the Waterfront Invitational Fine Art Fair. In the fall, the city hosts a gallery stroll, touted as the "premier arts weekend of the year in Saugatuck." Galleries and studios are opened up, and there is live music and local food.
After a day in the city soaking up the culture, you won't want to miss a few minutes exploring the sandy beaches. The underrated Saugatuck Dunes State Park, located just 10 minutes from town, has over two and a half miles of shoreline and 13 miles of trails. But the city's best-known sandy patch is award-winning Oval Beach, located across the river near Douglas. It's been listed by Tripadvisor, Conde Nast, and MTV as one of the best beaches around.
Finding your spot in Saugatuck
There's no shortage of places to stay in and around Saugatuck. On Holland Street near I-196, you'll find the Saugatuck Retro Resort Motel. With its perfect five-star rating on Tripadvisor, this Traveler's Choice Award winner is a recently renovated spot and a convenient place to stop for the night when heading in or out of town. If you want to stay within walking distance of the galleries and restaurants, several bed and breakfasts and inns are along the water. Plus, there are many amazing vacation rentals available starting at around $150 a night.
Saugatuck and Douglas are 45 minutes west of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids. If you're driving into the area, it's conveniently located right off Interstate 196, which runs between the south end of the lake and Grand Rapids. This makes it an easy drive from Chicago at just over two hours.
The best time to plan your visit to the area is between June and September when highs are in the 70s and 80s. Beach days are best later in the year, with the lake reaching 71 degrees in August. Saugatuck is a beach and boating city, so most activity here happens during the warmer months. The summer holidays are the busiest times of the year, especially the Fourth of July. However, visitors also love coming to the area for leaf peeping during autumn.