A Stretch Of Serene Lake Michigan Coast Hides An Artsy Village With New England Charm
Launching a surfboard into crashing waves; tasting wines made from locally grown grapes; touring a coastal "shipwreck graveyard;" dining on the catch of the day at a local haunt; strolling along the harbor to a historic breakwater light. All of these activities describe a visit not to an eastern or western coastal city, but to the harbor town of Port Washington, Wisconsin.
Port Washington is perched along the coastline of Lake Michigan, which boasts some of the clearest waters in America. The town is a mere 27 miles from the heart of Milwaukee and 35 miles from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. If you're flying in, the easiest way to get to the town is by renting a car. With your own wheels, you could embark on a larger tour of the Wisconsin coast, with stops at an affordable foodie city on Lake Michigan's shores and a breathtaking park of caves, turquoise waters, and unique rocks.
The town of Port Washington, with a population of just over 12,000, is a popular weekend destination for Wisconsinites seeking lakeside charm. But its sandy beaches, premier fishing, and downtown shopping and dining draw visitors — particularly boaters — from across the lake in Chicago, Illinois, as well as from other Midwest states.
To take full advantage of what Port Washington has to offer, it's best to visit from late June to early September. These months are when the temperatures are high enough to be comfortable while experiencing some of the town's highlights, including lounging on the beach, taking a dip in Lake Michigan, going out on a fishing charter, walking through the marina, and sipping your beverage of choice on a restaurant patio.
Fish, swim, and stroll around Port Washington
A trip to Port Washington isn't complete without a visit to its light station, which doubles as the town's historical society. Here, visitors can learn about Port Washington's history as a commercial port and climb the stairs to the lantern room, where its beacon once shone to guide sailboats and steamers. The light station is open only part of the year, from Memorial Day through mid-October, on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Cost of admittance is $5 for adults and $1 for children, or $6 for adults and $2 for children if you opt for a guided tour. It's recommended to follow your visit to the light station with a half mile walk to the town's breakwater light. Bring good walking shoes, as you might want to extend this stroll to tour the town marina and a combination of lakeside green spaces, including Coal Dock Park, Rotary Park, and Veterans Memorial Park.
Equally important (maybe even more so) is to spend some time experiencing Lake Michigan. The water is what brings people to Port Washington, and the town offers many ways to enjoy it. The waters surrounding the town are a great place to catch salmon and trout, and dozens of fishing charters in the area will help you make your catch.
If you're looking to get wet, the Board Shack will rent you stand-up paddleboards and surfboards to take out onto the lake. If you're new to those activities, the shop offers lessons for $25 per hour. Or you could choose to lounge and swim at the beach directly south of Port Washington's harbor. The aptly named South Beach is a long, sandy stretch of land that's good for swimming, picnicking, and catching a stunning sunrise.
Where to stay and eat in Port Washington
Port Washington offers a variety of overnight accommodations, from a turn-of-the-century inn with grand rooms to a modern lakeside hotel. If you'd like a more granola vacation, there are also multiple campgrounds with tent and RV sites, not to mention dozens of vacation rentals to fit all group sizes. The prices differ based on the types of lodgings. At The Port Hotel, built in 1902 to provide first-class accommodations to travelers, rooms cost $169 to $209 during the summer high season. The Harborview Hotel, nestled right along the water in downtown Port Washington, offers rooms priced between $163 and $220 during the same time frame.
The cost of vacation rental homes varies widely, from $450 per night for a three-bed, three-bath, three-level house to a $95-per-night apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom. If you're a fan of the outdoors — and want to keep your trip more budget-friendly — a site at the nearby Harrington Beach State Park costs between $15 to $22 per night for Wisconsin residents and $20 to $30 per night for those traveling in from outside of the state.
During your stay in Port Washington, you'll have your choice of dining at a few dozen restaurants, many of them sandwiched near one another in the historic downtown. Among the highest rated is Twisted Willow, an upscale kitchen and bar that uses local, farm-grown ingredients, as well as the Steerage Dining Saloon, an Irish themed pub that describes its fare as "casual comfort food." If you venture north from downtown, you'll find a popular local spot called Plier's Full Circle. The haunt is known for its Friday fish fry, during which the cooks fry up a diverse array of bluegill, walleye, haddock, tilapia, and grouper.