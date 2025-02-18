A Stretch Of Serene Lake Michigan Coast Hides An Artsy Village With New England Charm

Launching a surfboard into crashing waves; tasting wines made from locally grown grapes; touring a coastal "shipwreck graveyard;" dining on the catch of the day at a local haunt; strolling along the harbor to a historic breakwater light. All of these activities describe a visit not to an eastern or western coastal city, but to the harbor town of Port Washington, Wisconsin.

Port Washington is perched along the coastline of Lake Michigan, which boasts some of the clearest waters in America. The town is a mere 27 miles from the heart of Milwaukee and 35 miles from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. If you're flying in, the easiest way to get to the town is by renting a car. With your own wheels, you could embark on a larger tour of the Wisconsin coast, with stops at an affordable foodie city on Lake Michigan's shores and a breathtaking park of caves, turquoise waters, and unique rocks.

The town of Port Washington, with a population of just over 12,000, is a popular weekend destination for Wisconsinites seeking lakeside charm. But its sandy beaches, premier fishing, and downtown shopping and dining draw visitors — particularly boaters — from across the lake in Chicago, Illinois, as well as from other Midwest states.

To take full advantage of what Port Washington has to offer, it's best to visit from late June to early September. These months are when the temperatures are high enough to be comfortable while experiencing some of the town's highlights, including lounging on the beach, taking a dip in Lake Michigan, going out on a fishing charter, walking through the marina, and sipping your beverage of choice on a restaurant patio.