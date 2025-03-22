Why Airlines Are Banning Barefoot Passengers (And What It Means For Your Next Flight)

If you're one of those people who take their shoes and socks off on a flight, you may want to rethink your choices. The habit can be unsanitary and possibly stinky, and both your fellow passengers and flight attendants don't like you taking your shoes off. Maybe that sounds a little harsh, but the decision to go shoeless may be out of your hands anyway. In fact, going barefoot may get you kicked off your next flight. Airlines have recently been shifting their dress codes, and footwear (and whether you keep yours on) is increasingly referenced in the rules.

A number of domestic airlines now have policies that say you can be taken off a flight for coming in barefoot. Delta's code of conduct at the time of this writing says it can remove a barefoot passenger from a flight, and Spirit Airlines says the same thing. United Airlines also has this rule, as does American Airlines. The latter requires a consultation between flight attendants and other crew members, and they have to contact a Complaint Resolution Official, before removing a barefoot passenger from a plane. Whether the airlines enforce these rules or not, keep your tootsies covered for both the comfort of your fellow fliers and your own health and safety.