Why Airlines Are Banning Barefoot Passengers (And What It Means For Your Next Flight)
If you're one of those people who take their shoes and socks off on a flight, you may want to rethink your choices. The habit can be unsanitary and possibly stinky, and both your fellow passengers and flight attendants don't like you taking your shoes off. Maybe that sounds a little harsh, but the decision to go shoeless may be out of your hands anyway. In fact, going barefoot may get you kicked off your next flight. Airlines have recently been shifting their dress codes, and footwear (and whether you keep yours on) is increasingly referenced in the rules.
A number of domestic airlines now have policies that say you can be taken off a flight for coming in barefoot. Delta's code of conduct at the time of this writing says it can remove a barefoot passenger from a flight, and Spirit Airlines says the same thing. United Airlines also has this rule, as does American Airlines. The latter requires a consultation between flight attendants and other crew members, and they have to contact a Complaint Resolution Official, before removing a barefoot passenger from a plane. Whether the airlines enforce these rules or not, keep your tootsies covered for both the comfort of your fellow fliers and your own health and safety.
Why you should keep your shoes on during a flight
There are two additional airlines that specify the age of customers who can't be barefoot. Frontier Airlines states that the rule is for those older than 3 years of age (and excludes those who need to be barefoot for medical reasons). JetBlue's rule covers those older than 5. Rules aside, let's face it: Planes can be dirtier than people realize, from the overhead bin to the seatback pockets, and the floors (especially in the lavatory) should go without saying. Passengers who have stepped in who knows what are walking across those floors, and planes generally only get a comprehensive cleaning every 30 to 45 days. There certainly isn't time to shampoo the carpets between trips, so you should think twice before taking your shoes off on a flight, even if there aren't rules about it on your airline. Another practical reason for the ban is safety. If there's an emergency and you need to quickly evacuate from your seat, being barefoot (and having loose shoes in your walking path) can become a hazard.
That doesn't mean that you have to suffer with uncomfortable feet through a flight, however. You can bring a pair of soft, soled slippers in your bag and put them on after you get through security. You can pick up a pair with a fuzzy lining like the Evshine Warm Knit House Slippers for Women on Amazon or Lulex Moccasins for Men. Pair them with some comfy socks, and you'll have covered and comfortable feet for your entire flight.