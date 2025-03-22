A Top-Rated Florida Produce Market Offers The Freshest Exotic Treats Just Outside Everglades National Park

You're southbound out of Miami, headed for adventure. You come to a three-way intersection at the end of civilization (and the Florida Turnpike). A left turn takes you to Biscayne National Park, with some of Florida's best snorkeling and coral reefs. Going straight takes you on one of America's most scenic roads, the Overseas Highway through the Florida Keys. And taking a right brings you to the wilderness of Everglades National Park. It's a crossroads of adventure, Florida style.

No matter which direction you intend to travel from here, it's worth your while to start with a right-hand turn on Palm Drive. Two miles on, at the turn for Everglades National Park, Southwest 192nd Avenue, you'll find an enormous fruit stand emblazoned with the words "Robert Is Here." It's a top-rated spot to grab a treat for the road, from fresh fruit to an exotic milkshake or smoothie.

The fruit stand started in 1959. As the story goes, a local farmer couldn't afford boxes to ship his fresh cucumber harvest, so he sat his 6-year-old son on the roadside with a pile of them to sell. When no one stopped, he spray-painted a sign announcing, "Robert Is Here." It worked, and Robert is still there, selling fresh and exotic produce at a lonely crossroads on the edge of South Florida civilization. But it's not so lonely anymore. Thanks to his dad's clever sign, the world has discovered where to find Robert.