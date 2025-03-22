The Surprisingly Affordable Way To Get From City To City In Europe

Often, taking a bus is the cheapest way to get between two European cities — but what is it actually like on board? Waking up as you pull into a new city is thrilling, but trying to get comfortable in a bus seat at 3 a.m. while your seatmate scrolls through their phone at full brightness is less exciting. However, there are a few amenities on board that elevate these long-distance bus rides beyond your usual city bus trips. While the quality may be spotty depending on the location, you can expect there to be free Wi-Fi during your trip. And though it might get a little nasty like any other public restroom, there is usually a bathroom available on board. Best of all, you won't have to cram your suitcase into your limited leg room. There is space under the bus to store your luggage.

You should also know that Flixbus has a reputation for leaving anywhere from a little early to quite late, depending on the traffic the bus encounters along the way. Fortunately, it's easy enough to log into your account and reschedule your bus trip, even on the same day (as long as you do so more than 15 minutes before you are supposed to leave), so if something goes wrong, you can always push the trip later.