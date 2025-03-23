A Historic Swiss Hotel Overlooking Snow-Dusted Alps And Charming Villages Is A Hidden Alpine Gem
Switzerland is considered the birthplace of hospitality, and while the natural landscape screams luxury, so do the accommodations. When planning your vacation, you'll want to avoid a common tourist mistake on your next Swiss trip and elevate your experience by reserving a suite in a hotel like Kempinski Palace in Engelberg. The town is just one hour south of Zurich by car and has phenomenal views of Mt. Titlis.
At Kempinski Palace, you will not only bask in elegant hospitality, but you'll also get a slice of Swiss history. The building has been around for over a century, opening its doors in 1905. Since then, it has been largely renovated, but the owners kept its charming architecture from the Belle Époque era, giving grandeur to the building's exterior. There is also a Belle Époque suite, and its interior is designed and inspired by that period.
With charming fairytale towns like Lavertezzo, rushing waters, and castle-like architecture, Switzerland has many beautiful and iconic destinations that will make you feel like you're walking in front of a green screen. Engelberg, specifically, is where peace and quiet meets adventure. The scenic Alps, snowy peaks, and flowery landscape surround the highly rated hotel, and the amenities inside are just as sweet as what you see on the outside. After an exciting day skiing the Alps, you can take a dip in a toasty infinity pool or unwind at a swanky cocktail bar.
The indoor amenities at Kempinski Palace Engelberg
The serene environment of the Swiss alpine village is zen by nature, and the staff at Kempinski Palace Engelberg will make sure you have "woosah'd" once or twice. On the top floor of the Palace is a state-of-the-art spa room, lounge area, sauna room, and gym studio. The luxury spa has floor-to-ceiling windows that curve around an infinity pool, so you can see a spectacular view of the mountains as your muscles relax in heated waters. Experience panoramic views of Engelberg as you lounge next to a Himalayan salt stone fireplace. The salt rejuvenates your body from the dry winter air with a naturally hydrating effect. The Palace also offers a variety of spa services, such as hot stone massages, detoxifying facials, and nail treatments.
When you've worked up an appetite or can't wait to order that cocktail, you won't have to go far. You can sip afternoon tea at the Wintergarden, stroll over to the Habanos Cigar Bar, or sit at one of The Palace Bar stools to take the edge off. The hotel's ritzy Cattani Restaurant offers a French culinary experience that Tripadvisor guests rave about. Their favorite dishes include the tenderloin and the dark chocolate fondant. For those who love the frosty winter wonderland, there's an indoor-outdoor experience at the Chalet Ruinart. Here, you can taste Swiss Cheese with a side of bubbles and a snowy view, but it is only open seasonally.
The perks you'll receive as a Kempinski Palace Engelbergguest
Room prices average around $440 to $670, but you might want to double your nightly fee by two, as you can purchase an all-encompassing ski package along with your stay. The package is only offered seasonally, but if you book it in time, you can get access to the awe-inspiring slopes of Mt. Titlis. During the summer, it might throw you off balance not seeing any snowfall around the hotel, but once you're on the cable car up to the peak, you'll see dusted mountains perfect for shredding.
The package includes a pass per person for your overnight stay. You'll get access to Kempinski Palace's ski room with heated lockers. If you're a family traveling with a child under six years old, they get free entrance to the Ski Station. Whether you travel with or without a child, Value-Added Tax (VAT) is also included. After you've had a fun-filled, adventurous day, you'll have entry to the Kempinski Palace spa, where you can get access to the services listed above.
No matter if you're the kind of traveler who wants to spend their vacation next to a cozy fireplace or frolicking outdoors, Kempinski Palace Engelberg is centrally located for guests to be able to soak in the one-of-a-kind views of the alpine village and make incredible memories.