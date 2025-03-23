A Historic Swiss Hotel Overlooking Snow-Dusted Alps And Charming Villages Is A Hidden Alpine Gem

Switzerland is considered the birthplace of hospitality, and while the natural landscape screams luxury, so do the accommodations. When planning your vacation, you'll want to avoid a common tourist mistake on your next Swiss trip and elevate your experience by reserving a suite in a hotel like Kempinski Palace in Engelberg. The town is just one hour south of Zurich by car and has phenomenal views of Mt. Titlis.

At Kempinski Palace, you will not only bask in elegant hospitality, but you'll also get a slice of Swiss history. The building has been around for over a century, opening its doors in 1905. Since then, it has been largely renovated, but the owners kept its charming architecture from the Belle Époque era, giving grandeur to the building's exterior. There is also a Belle Époque suite, and its interior is designed and inspired by that period.

With charming fairytale towns like Lavertezzo, rushing waters, and castle-like architecture, Switzerland has many beautiful and iconic destinations that will make you feel like you're walking in front of a green screen. Engelberg, specifically, is where peace and quiet meets adventure. The scenic Alps, snowy peaks, and flowery landscape surround the highly rated hotel, and the amenities inside are just as sweet as what you see on the outside. After an exciting day skiing the Alps, you can take a dip in a toasty infinity pool or unwind at a swanky cocktail bar.