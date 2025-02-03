Switzerland's Prettiest And Most Iconic Destinations You Shouldn't Skip On A Trip

Let's face it, the world is packed full of incredible destinations. Figuring out which places to put on your bucket list can seem like an impossible challenge, but there's one country that's a no-brainer: Switzerland. Nestled between France and Germany, Switzerland is at the heart of Europe, and it's not hard to see why so many tourists visit every year. Though it's a relatively small country, Switzerland is often hailed as the "Playground of Europe" — and for good reason. It has almost everything a traveler could want, from a deep, rich history stemming back to the days of Roman rule, to the sprawling, legendary Swiss Alps, and to-die-for delicacies like fondue and raclette.

Now that we've given you an idea for your travel bucket list, there's just one more decision to make before you pack your bag and book your flight — where in Switzerland should you visit? Picking destinations to hit up doesn't need to be a complicated process. We've got you covered with a comprehensive breakdown of the must-see spots in the country — just keep in mind the most common mistakes to avoid at all costs on a trip to Switzerland. Proscht!