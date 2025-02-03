Switzerland's Prettiest And Most Iconic Destinations You Shouldn't Skip On A Trip
Let's face it, the world is packed full of incredible destinations. Figuring out which places to put on your bucket list can seem like an impossible challenge, but there's one country that's a no-brainer: Switzerland. Nestled between France and Germany, Switzerland is at the heart of Europe, and it's not hard to see why so many tourists visit every year. Though it's a relatively small country, Switzerland is often hailed as the "Playground of Europe" — and for good reason. It has almost everything a traveler could want, from a deep, rich history stemming back to the days of Roman rule, to the sprawling, legendary Swiss Alps, and to-die-for delicacies like fondue and raclette.
Now that we've given you an idea for your travel bucket list, there's just one more decision to make before you pack your bag and book your flight — where in Switzerland should you visit? Picking destinations to hit up doesn't need to be a complicated process. We've got you covered with a comprehensive breakdown of the must-see spots in the country — just keep in mind the most common mistakes to avoid at all costs on a trip to Switzerland. Proscht!
Lake Lucerne
Lake Lucerne is one of the most famous destinations in Switzerland, and with scenes like this, it's not hard to see why. There are around 1,500 lakes in the country, ranging in size, and while Lake Geneva usually gets most of the press, Lake Lucerne isn't to be overlooked. The striking clear blue water may fool you into thinking you're on a Mediterranean trip in the summer, but the perks don't stop there. The lake itself is a sight to behold, but the city of Lucerne is just as enticing.
The city is undeniably pretty, and tourists often flock to the famous wooden Chapel Bridge to see the water from a different angle. For architecture lovers, the railway station is impressive, as is the town hall on Kornmarkt or the city's beloved places of worship, the Franciscan Church and the Church of St. Leodegar. Eateries shouldn't be overlooked either, especially when it comes to high-end cuisine. The Michelin Guide highly recommends the modern French restaurant Colonnade on Haldenstrasse for its tasting menus and striking Art Nouveau fittings.
Swiss National Park
The best national parks should always be completely free to enter, and Switzerland is on board with that ethic, too. For nature lovers and those simply looking to get some good vacation snaps, the Swiss National Park is an absolute must-visit. Besides endless stretches of rolling hills and plush greenery, the park also offers visitors a glimpse of some unparalleled wildlife. Bears, wolves, and lynx have all been spotted enjoying the area from time to time, and it's also a birdwatcher's paradise, with golden eagles and owls aplenty.
As the park spans over 170 square kilometers, it may be a good idea to book a guided tour to stay on track and make the most out of the area without getting lost, which is especially good if you're traveling with kids. If you're looking to really make the most out of your visit, you can also stay overnight at the Chamanna Cluozza in Val Cluozza. The wonderful log building will certainly give you an authentic experience, but availability can be limited.
St. Moritz
St. Moritz in Switzerland looks like it's been pulled straight from the pages of a fairytale book. Situated in the Engadine in the canton of Graubünden, it's a must-see destination for a variety of reasons, not least because of its outstanding beauty. St. Moritz is famous for being a mecca for winter sports lovers, but it also offers plenty in the summer. When the snow melts away, the stunning mountains are awash with glorious green alpine trees and rolling hills. Like many parts of the country, there's also a lake nearby. Lake Staz is a hotspot for those looking to take a dip, and once you're done there you can dry off and enjoy numerous attractions, from the nearby mountain railways to the vibrant bars.
There are certainly benefits to visiting in both hot and cold weather, but if we had to pick, we'd pack our skis and head to one of the destination's many slopes to try out a spot of tobogganing or snowboarding. Brave adventurers may even want to try out the Nordic tradition of ice bathing, which is said to provide many health benefits — if you can stand the cold!
Abbey of St. Gall
There's so much to do and see in Switzerland, from getting your fill of raclette to taking beautiful scenic walks like the one that made Rick Steves fall in love with hiking. There's also a lot of incredibly beautiful architecture, like the Abbey of St. Gall in St. Gallen. The breathtaking building dates back to the 8th century when it was a Carolingian monastery. These days, it welcomes visitors who are sure to be intrigued by its rich and colorful history. Due to its cultural importance, the abbey is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Step through its doors and you'll have the opportunity to marvel at architectural brilliance, as well as come face to face with some ancient artifacts.
Scholars may be particularly interested in the High Baroque Library, which houses important 7th-century manuscripts. While the abbey is reason enough to visit St. Gall, the town itself is quaint and inviting, with some wonderful nature trails surrounding it. Be sure to stop off and take in the sights of the Old Town, too.
Ascona
Situated on Lake Maggiore, the town of Ascona in Ticino is just as glittering as the water it's reflected in. The colorful buildings and the mountain scenery make this destination a true gem, especially in the summer months when a walk through the old town may have you feeling like you've accidentally stumbled into a sleepy picturesque village. While simply having a coffee and admiring the shoreline is enough to while away some happy hours, don't stop there. The promenade has much more to offer, such as regular markets that often generate a buzz. Ascona's lakeside is also the home of a popular jazz music festival, JazzAscona.
In fact, Ascona is home to several festivals throughout the year, including the Street Artists Festival and a carnival. If you're looking for a jaw-dropping hotel in this destination, look no further than the highly-rated Hotel Eden Roc, which has a stunning waterfront location as well as a spa.
The Rhine Falls
Switzerland is home to Europe's largest waterfall, grandly named the Rhine Falls. Like many waterfalls of this scale, the Rhine Falls has a certain sense of majesty that can't be ignored, which may be why it's such a beloved natural attraction. There are plenty of ways to experience the falls, but one of the most popular has to be a boat trip, operated by the No.1 Yellow Line. While there are regular group excursions available, there's also the opportunity to do a private charter if you want to splash the cash for a special occasion and make memories that last a lifetime. This may feel like a summer activity, but according to one Trip Advisor reviewer, it's worth a visit in the colder months, too.
"Even on a freezing cold winter's day, it was impressive," says a former visitor. "We booked through Get Your Guide, and went on an organized half-day trip, but you can arrange to go from Zurich yourself. The walk around the lake is nice as well, as [you] get to see the waterfalls from all angles."
Rapperswil
Rapperswil, otherwise known as Rapperswil-Jona, is a town of breathtaking beauty. Like many of Switzerland's most picturesque towns and cities, Rapperswil sits on an impressive lake. Its proximity to one of the country's major cities, Zurich, makes it a popular spot for locals and tourists alike who are looking for a slower pace. There's plenty to make it an interesting spot to visit, including Rapperswil Castle which provides a striking view of the surrounding area, and there's even a zoo nearby to entertain children.
If views and Instagrammable shots are what you're after, then there's a great walk along a wooden bridge that will take you across Lake Zurich to Hurden. There are numerous buildings of interest in the area, from the Parish Church of St. John to the Bier Factory, one of Switzerland's original craft breweries. History lovers may like to spend an hour or two learning about Polish culture in The Polish Museum.
Geneva
Planning your first trip to Europe can be difficult, but let us give you one top tip: whatever you do, don't miss Geneva. Geneva is one of Switzerland's best-known cities. The iconic Swiss watches originated from this cultural hub, and it's so well known for its history of watchmaking that visitors can even enjoy special tours dedicated to the craft. It's not just real watches that get the attention here, either.
Geneva is dedicated to celebrating its ticking past. One of its most famous landmarks is a floral clock in the Jardin Anglais. The vibrant arrangement first appeared in 1955 and is often changed to include new and exciting colors. Of course, it's just one of many things nature lovers can enjoy in the bustling city, which is also home to the Jet d'Eau fountain, a behemoth water feature that spurts out 500 liters of water per second.
Old City of Bern
UNESCO World Heritage sites like Lake Como's world-famous villa are often some of the best places to visit in Europe. These destinations are cultural gems, protected as part of our collective history. Switzerland's Old City of Bern is a great example of this. It gained its UNESCO status in 1983, largely thanks to the architectural wonders the city holds. In 1405, a fire raged across the city, destroying 650 of the original wooden houses. Besides from the tragic loss of life, the face of Bern was changed forever after the fire when officials decided any new structures had to be built from stone to prevent the same thing occurring again.
This storied history makes the Old City of Bern a true tourist magnet, but it hasn't lost its originality. One of the most popular sites to visit is the Zytglogge, the Clock Tower (pictured above) but there are plenty of other things to do in the area, such as shopping. Bern was also picked as one of the locations for the Women's Euro 2025 soccer tournament.
Matterhorn
Rick Steves refers to this breathtaking European Mountain as 'The Stonehenge of Switzerland.' It's not hard to see why the legendary Matterhorn is so iconic. Its unusual pointed shape makes it instantly recognizable, not least because it reaches a staggering height of 4478 meters. As you might expect, getting up close and personal with Switzerland's most stunning peak isn't for the faint of heart. Even experienced mountain climbers may find reaching the summit difficult, so it's not just a case of showing up and giving it an enthusiastic try. However, you can still get close enough to witness the Matterhorn in all its breathtaking beauty, provided you have the right clothes to brave the winter weather.
The Matterhorn Glacier Paradise is a dedicated cable car that takes its passengers up to 3883 meters so they can bask in panoramic views of the area. What's more, there's even a restaurant, a wonderfully crafted ice palace, and a gift shop. Don't be fooled, though. Even reaching this experience can be tricky as it's situated in Zermatt, a region that doesn't allow the use of cars. From there, you have to use public transport to reach the gondola station and ride three stops to the experience where you'll begin your final ascent. But there's no doubt — the Matterhorn is worth every single minute it takes to get there.
Quinten
One of the most precious things about Quinten is that it's totally inaccessible by car. The gorgeous village is tucked on a small piece of land on Lake Walen and is just as jaw-dropping in real life as it is in photographs. Visitors have to either walk to the village or hop on a boat from nearby Weesen or Walenstadt, but each option provides gorgeous views. As you may expect from a location so small, it's a quiet town with a very low population of around 40 people. Taking a trip here is like going back in time, offering visitors a snapshot of how life once was before the modern amenities we know and take for granted today.
Of course, local businesses often rely on the tourist trade and make visitors feel welcome. One restaurant, Seehus Quinten, offers guests the chance to dine on fresh fish while overlooking the lake on a beautiful terrace. One TripAdvisor user from Zurich recommends trying the local tipple. "The local chardonnay is light and fruity but a great refreshment on a hot, sunny day," they wrote, alongside a 4-star review.
Gruyères
Are you a fan of quaint medieval villages, and more importantly, cheese? If so, then look no further than the dreamy fairytale-like village of Gruyères in the region of the same name. Home to the famous cheese, the town is a wonderful spot to take in the views of the region, thanks to its hilltop stance. Though it may be small, Gruyères is packed full of surprising history and is home to a striking 13th-century castle that now serves as a museum boasting an impressive collection spanning over 800 years. Believe it or not, the town also has a surprising link to Hollywood.
Another castle in the area, St. Germain, is home to another museum with an otherworldly twist. Fans of the "Alien" franchise can take a stroll through the hallowed halls of the attraction dedicated to the creator of the alien itself, artist H.R. Giger. Those looking to focus solely on the legendary dairy of the area can visit the La Maison du Gruyère, but one TripAdvisor user has some worthy advice: "It's a very small place, and although it's hard to predict, try to avoid going when there is a big tour group entering."
Fortress of Bellinzona
Is any trip to a European country complete without a trip to a fortress? The Fortress of Bellinzona, nestled in the Alpine region, isn't just a simple stone monument, but a sprawling estate comprising three castles dating back to the Middle Ages. It's this unique distinction that makes it worthy of UNESCO World Heritage Site status, a title it's held since 2000. While entry prices aren't sky-high anyway, it's worth noting that the fortress is free to visit for those staying in Ticino. It's also not far from some major destinations, such as Zurich and Milan, making it a perfect day trip if you're staying in the cities and want a taste of something different.
Prior planning is important to avoid disappointment, as certain parts of the fortress are closed off during the winter months. This attraction is among Switzerland's highest-rated, and at the time of writing in January 2025, it holds a 4.5-star status on Trip Advisor. However, one visitor recommends brushing up on the site's history before visiting so that none of the important details are overlooked. "The exhibits were in three languages, none of which were in English," they wrote.
Zermatt
While whizzing through Zermatt on your way to visit the Matterhorn is one thing, the resort itself demands more attention than a simple pitstop. Zermatt is one of the most famous ski villages in the Alps, not least because of how perfectly picturesque it is. As you might gather from this photograph, it isn't a built-up town, but a refined and glorious snapshot of the best part of Switzerland, from the wooden chalets to the generous hospitality. Like many of the country's most prestigious areas, Zermatt is car-free, and instead, offers public transportation options such as wonderfully old-fashioned horses and carts.
A visit to nearby Rotbhorn or Gornergrat is worth any mountain lover's time, making Zermatt a great place to set up base camp. Thankfully, the area isn't lacking in hotels, from the 3-star Hotel Hemizeus to more prestigious spots like the Hotel Metropol & Spa. Needless to say, there are plenty of winter sports activities on offer here too, and the location is even home to the highest piste in Europe at 3820 meters. Are you brave enough?