The Most Common Mistakes To Avoid At All Costs On A Trip To Switzerland

It would be nice, in an ideal world, if we could take our phones, laptops, headphones, tablets, and their chargers, and use them with the same cables wherever we go. The introduction of the USB has certainly helped to make that reality closer, but unfortunately, plug sockets around the world differ, as does the voltage. In the United States, the voltage runs at 110-120 volts, but in Switzerland the current hums along at 230 volts. If you plug your local electronics into the Swiss grid, without using the proper adapter, then you'll be frying them.

Advertisement

In addition, the plugs are shaped with round pins (not the flat and round pins that we are used to in the U.S.). So not only will you need an adapter that can handle the change in current strength, but also one that will fit the different socket configuration. Adapters, therefore, are crucial for your trip there, and many options are available on Amazon, like the TESSAN Switzerland Power Adapter which can help charge your cell phone or tablet — just don't use it with your hair dryer as it's not a voltage converter. Try to get one that has multiple USB slots, and also think about purchasing an adapter that can work for different countries around the world.