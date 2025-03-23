Hidden In The San Francisco Bay Is A Historic 'Sugar Town' Of Vintage Shops And Retro Restaurants
Beyond the obvious charms of San Francisco, the popular Californian city that's home to the biggest tourist trap in the United States, the Bay Area is full of beautiful hidden gems. Cities like Benicia, the boutique-filled "jewel of the Bay Area," get lost in the shadow of the Fog City, and are overlooked altogether. Another of these overlooked Bay Area jewels is the historic charmer, Crockett.
Dating back to the 1800s, the small town saw an economic boom after becoming home to the C&H Sugar refinery in 1906, the largest sugar refinery of its time. Today, the sweet little "sugar town," whose population has remained under 4,000 residents, has stayed true to its small town roots in the face of industrial growth. With vintage shops, historic spots, undeniable charm, and proximity to San Francisco — just 40 miles north of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) — Crocket makes for a sweet day trip from the city.
Historic charm in Crockett
With its longstanding establishments, Crockett is bursting with historic charm. One of its oldest locales is a 123-year-old watering hole named Toot's Tavern. Pouring liquor since it was a speakeasy during Prohibition, the inside plaque declares it the longest continuously operating bar in Contra Costa County. A retro neon sign with the flickering silhouette of a leggy woman bathing in a martini glass beckons from outside, while the bar's interior gives way to a cozy atmosphere wrapped in warm wooden walls adorned with taxidermy animals and signs emblazoned with beer logos. A small stage hosts regular live music with a mix of local and touring acts, and even notables such as Kiefer Sutherland. If you're hungry, bite into a small but mighty menu that offers all-beef hot dogs and locally-made nuts to munch between sips.
To dig deeper into Crockett's historic roots, you can visit the Crockett Museum & Historical Society. Situated in a former railroad station, the museum details Crockett's sugar-filled history, as well as interesting artifacts like a gigantic taxidermy sturgeon known as "Joey's Fish," and walls displaying historic photos of the town. The museum is free to visit, and open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. When you're finished touring the museum, take a peek next door at The Old Homestead, a stunning 1800s home surrounded by picturesque gardens.
Sweet antique shops and delicious dining spots in Crockett
Complementing the town's historic spots, you'll find plenty of shops to hunt for your own vintage treasures. Boasting an array of oddities, retro furniture, unique artwork, and thrifted threads, The Cat Vintage & Antiques is a must-visit. They even have a small Vintage Cat Museum featuring quirky feline-themed collectibles that's purr-fect for cat lovers. For antiquarian books, collectible jewelry, and Art Deco treasures, stroll over to browse the collection at Passionate Feast.
After your treasure-hunting excursion, walk over to Lucia's Craft Sandwich for a well-deserved bite. Choose from artisanal delights like kimchi grilled cheese sandwiches and spicy Italian subs, and delicious salads sprinkled with fresh toppings. For a heartier meal, dig in at The Dead Fish, a quirkily-decorated restaurant serving seafood classics and drink-like-a-fish cocktail specialties. To round out your historic town adventures, check into the Muir Lodge Motel in nearby Martinez for a retro-themed retreat, which welcomes guests with its mid-century-style neon sign. You can also trek back to San Fransisco to enjoy luxury accommodations, such as this Hyatt Regency that features an iconic revolving restaurant with stunning California views.