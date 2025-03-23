Hidden In The San Francisco Bay Is A Historic 'Sugar Town' Of Vintage Shops And Retro Restaurants

Beyond the obvious charms of San Francisco, the popular Californian city that's home to the biggest tourist trap in the United States, the Bay Area is full of beautiful hidden gems. Cities like Benicia, the boutique-filled "jewel of the Bay Area," get lost in the shadow of the Fog City, and are overlooked altogether. Another of these overlooked Bay Area jewels is the historic charmer, Crockett.

Dating back to the 1800s, the small town saw an economic boom after becoming home to the C&H Sugar refinery in 1906, the largest sugar refinery of its time. Today, the sweet little "sugar town," whose population has remained under 4,000 residents, has stayed true to its small town roots in the face of industrial growth. With vintage shops, historic spots, undeniable charm, and proximity to San Francisco — just 40 miles north of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) — Crocket makes for a sweet day trip from the city.