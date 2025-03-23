Here's What The 35-7 Rule Really Means For Flight Attendants

Flight attendants have to deal with all sorts of issues when they're working a flight. While some travelers strive to be the best passenger they can be, there are plenty of rough parts of being a flight attendant, like unruly passengers, high-stress situations, and grueling turn-arounds. Thus, given the exhausting work environment flight attendants may find themselves in, there are measures in place that ensure they are not overworked. Here's where the 35-7 rule comes in.

The U.S. Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA) guidelines indicate that reserve flight attendants — those who don't have a specific flight assignment and are on-call — cannot work more than 35 hours of flying time within a seven-day period. Line holder flight attendants – those who have the seniority to bid on flights in advance — can only be scheduled for 30-hour flying blocks in that same seven-day window. Of course, there are some permissible exceptions to these rules, but overall, this is industry standard.

To clarify, this rule only applies to actual flying time, and things like ramp congestion delays, standby time, and time readying for departure aren't included in the time block. However, in order to improve conditions and prevent exhaustion, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) enacted a longer rest time between flights for cabin crew in 2022. This ruling states that flight attendants should receive 10 hours of off-duty time between 14-hour shifts, allowing flight crew to receive reasonable rest. Prior to this change, operators only had to abide by nine-hour breaks between flight attendant shifts. The aim of both the 35-7 rule and the regulations for longer rest times is to ensure cabin crew receives proficient rest to function well during a flight.