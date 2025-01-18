Flight Attendants Share Their Tips On How To Be The Best Passenger

Flight attendants do an incredible amount of work while you relax and enjoy your flight. They notice things about you as you get on the plane, like the shoes you're wearing in case of an evacuation, any visible intoxication, and whether or not you're able-bodied enough to help in an emergency. They're the liaison between the passengers and the flight deck if needed, and they give a safety briefing that — be honest — you probably ignore. You might not notice, but flight attendants also keep an eye out for signs of human trafficking. They work hard from the minute passengers start boarding, and despite you getting annoyed when there is a flight delay, they aren't even paid until the door closes. Have you ever wondered what you could do to be a better passenger to help them out? Many flight attendants have posted about what makes the best passenger, and in honor of the work they do, we should all take note.

First, as you enter the plane, say hello! Ask them how they are and if they're having a good day, as flight attendant Destanie Armstrong said in a TikTok, which you can watch below. Armstrong also says she wishes people would actually listen to the announcements that are made during the flight. Moreover, she loves it when, in situations where a passenger is giving a flight attendant a hard time, another passenger offers eye contact, shares a small joke, or acknowledges what's happening. If you've ever worked in a customer service role, you know what a lift that can give you on a hard day.