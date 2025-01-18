Flight Attendants Share Their Tips On How To Be The Best Passenger
Flight attendants do an incredible amount of work while you relax and enjoy your flight. They notice things about you as you get on the plane, like the shoes you're wearing in case of an evacuation, any visible intoxication, and whether or not you're able-bodied enough to help in an emergency. They're the liaison between the passengers and the flight deck if needed, and they give a safety briefing that — be honest — you probably ignore. You might not notice, but flight attendants also keep an eye out for signs of human trafficking. They work hard from the minute passengers start boarding, and despite you getting annoyed when there is a flight delay, they aren't even paid until the door closes. Have you ever wondered what you could do to be a better passenger to help them out? Many flight attendants have posted about what makes the best passenger, and in honor of the work they do, we should all take note.
First, as you enter the plane, say hello! Ask them how they are and if they're having a good day, as flight attendant Destanie Armstrong said in a TikTok, which you can watch below. Armstrong also says she wishes people would actually listen to the announcements that are made during the flight. Moreover, she loves it when, in situations where a passenger is giving a flight attendant a hard time, another passenger offers eye contact, shares a small joke, or acknowledges what's happening. If you've ever worked in a customer service role, you know what a lift that can give you on a hard day.
Things you can do to be a great passenger, according to flight attendants
Another passenger green flag Armstrong mentions is being ready with your order when they come around to offer beverage service, which a flight attendant also echoed on Reddit. They explain, "Take off your headphones if you see me talking to you, know what drink you want when I reach your seat, have your tray table down before I hand it to you and don't blow me off when I do an exit row briefing. Just the basic things that a lot of people find hard."
One thing to keep in mind is that the galley is where flight attendants do a lot of their work, and sometimes passengers feel they have free rein to hang out there. A Reddit flight attendant said that a good passenger "Does not assume the galley is a place for stretching, yoga, baby comforting, child entertainment etc (will accommodate on a case by case basis but never for longer than 5 mins)." If you want to stretch or need a place to stand while waiting for the restroom, at least ask flight attendants if it's okay and respect their answer.
Keeping your seat area tidy and taking remaining trash with you after landing is another point a flight attendant made on Reddit, saying, "Don't leave a mess, hopefully the crew will come through with a final rubbish/trash collection at top of descent meaning you can throw away all of your trash however if they haven't then when you get off just put your trash on the seat – it makes it easier for us in our 7 minute turnaround to clean the cabin for the next flight." A little politeness and courtesy go a long way toward being the best passenger.